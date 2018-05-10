Watch Live: West Ham v. Man United

The Hammers and Red Devils collide in East London for a little bit of Thursday afternoon Premier League action before we see out the season in style this weekend on Championship Sunday.

West Ham host Manchester United (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) knowing they’re now safe from relegation, the job David Moyes was brought in to do, after they won at Leicester at the weekend. The future remains uncertain for West Ham, though, with Moyes not yet committing his future to the club.

As for Moyes’ former club United, Jose Mourinho knows a point will secure second spot as they aim to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat away at Brighton last Friday. That said, despite definite progress with a second-place finish in his second season in charge at Old Trafford, Mourinho seems ready to wield the axe this summer and spend big once again.

In team news West Ham are unchanged from the win at the weekend, while Joe Hart is back on the bench after recovering from an illness.

United make eight changes from the team which lost at Brighton, as it looks like Alexis Sanchez starts up front in a central role with Romelu Lukaku out through injury.

LINEUPS