Man Utd clinches 2nd after ugly draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

United clinches second

Irons out shot 16-9

Adrian shines in first half

Manchester United and West Ham United about as many fouls as shots in a scoreless draw at the Olympic Stadium on Thursday.

The point means United will finish second in the Premier League, while West Ham is 15th.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jesse Lingard forced Adrian into a save that led to a 21st minute corner kick. That wasn’t the only United effort from a set piece, but the execution of nearly every one was substandard.

Alexis Sanchez hammered a shot, parried by Adrian in the 23rd, and the Luke Shaw‘s pounded rebound was deflected off the post by the Spanish keeper.

Manchester United kept shooting, but it was like Adrian had a ball magnet in his shirt. Lingard saw a 55th minute effort caught by the backstop.

West Ham was on the front foot for much of the latter stages, though the match will be more remembered for a shoving fest which saw Paul Pogba get a yellow card after lunging into Mark Noble.

Noble put both hands on Pogba’s face, but somehow escaped discipline.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Follow @NicholasMendola