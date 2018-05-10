More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Which Champions League group stage slots are already sewn up?

By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2018, 10:07 PM EDT
The seasons of Europe are winding down, and we know more than a few names who will automatically qualify for the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League group stages.

Joining the holders — Real Madrid or Liverpool — will be the champions of the Top Ten rated leagues in Europe, as well as six runners-up from associations, four third-placed teams from associations 1–4, four fourth-placed teams from associations 1–4, and the Europa League title holders.

Some notes:

*If the UCL winner qualifies via the league, then the Czech Republic’s (11th overall) champion makes the group stage.

#If the UEL winner qualifies via the league, then France’s (5th overall) third-place team makes it.

UCL Champion: Real Madrid or Liverpool
UEL Champion: Atletico Madrid or Marseille

Top Four from England
Man City
Manchester United
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool and/or Chelsea

Top Four from Germany
Bayern Munich
Schalke
(Two of) Borussia Dortmund, Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig

Top Four from Spain
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid
Valencia

Top Four from Italy
Juventus
Napoli
(Two of) Roma, Lazio, Inter Milan

Top 2-3 from France#
Paris Saint-Germain
(Two or three of) Lyon, Monaco, Marseille#

Top Two from Russia
Lokomotiv Moscow
Spartak Moscow, CSKA Moscow, or Krasnodar

Champions
Portugal: Porto
Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk or Dynamo Kyiv
Belgium: Club Brugge, Standard Liege, or Anderlecht
Turkey: Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Basaksehir, or Besiktas
Czech Republic*: Viktoria Plzen or Slavia Praha

Rivalry Hijinks: Timbers tease the Sounders before match (video)

Associated PressMay 10, 2018, 9:32 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) The salvos are being launched well before Sunday’s rivalry game between the Portland Timbers and the Seattle Sounders.

It will be the 100th meeting between the two Pacific Northwest teams, dating back to a rainy May day in 1975 when both teams were in the North American Soccer League.

The Timbers put out a mock-documentary about the rivalry Tuesday, poking fun at Seattle’s traffic, the departure of the SuperSonics and even Clint Dempsey‘s ill-fated attempt at rap. It points out that Portland won its MLS Cup championship before the Sounders got theirs.

Despite the chiding, the Sounders rule the all-time series 50-35-14 across all competitions. There have been many memorable (or notorious) moments, including the U.S. Open Cup match in 2008 when Seattle’s Roger Levesque mimicked chopping down a tree after scoring on Portland’s field, drawing the ire of fans.

The mockumentary came after the Sounders set up a special (and more serious) website to commemorate the 100th meeting, highlighting mostly Seattle’s triumphs, calling it the “most important soccer rivalry in the U.S.”

Sunday’s match features a pair of teams had appeared headed in different directions.

The Timbers, after losing the first five games of the season (all on the road), have won three straight, including last weekend’s 1-0 victory at San Jose.

“We’ve been building exactly for these type of matches,” Portland coach Giovanni Savarese said. “Once you build the mentality, once you build the group that wants to play together, we go (in the game) with an idea. But the important thing is, throughout the match, the guys have to be mature and be able to achieve a good result.”

The Sounders were struggling with just one victory win this season for last place in the Western Conference, but got a big boost with a 2-1 victory against Toronto on the road Wednesday night. The two teams have met in the MLS Cup finals the past two years.

There’s a twist to this Mother’s Day match: It will NOT be the first of the annual Cascadia Cup competition.

The Cascadia Cup, invented by fans in 2004, goes to the winner of a three-way rivalry with the Vancouver Whitecaps. It is traditionally awarded on points.

But this season the schedule between the three teams is unbalanced. So the Cascadia Cup Council decided in March that this first match between the Sounders and Timbers would not count. Portland is the defending Cascadia Cup champion.

It will be Savarese’s first rivalry match. He joined the Timbers in the offseason after the team parted ways with Caleb Porter.

“For me to have the fortune to be here at this moment, for this game, I’m a lucky person,” Savarese said, “because I understand the importance of the match and I understand the importance for the fans and I understand the importance for our season.”

MATCH OF THE WEEK: In addition to the match between the Sounders and the Timbers, Atlanta United visits Orlando City on Sunday. The Lions have won a club-record six straight games, including last Sunday’s 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake.

Afterward, coach Jason Kreis said Orlando needs to guard against complacency.

“It’s about trying to improve week by week. It’s also about staying hungry, because the truth of the matter is we’ve won six games in a row but we haven’t won anything at all,” Kreis said.

They’ll get a challenge in Atlanta, which was unbeaten in seven straight matches, compiling a 7-1-1 record heading into Wednesday night’s game against Sporting Kansas City.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Montreal’s Ignacio Piatti has been named the league’s Player of the Week after getting a goal and three assists last weekend in the Impact’s 4-2 victory over the New England Revolution.

The Argentine attacker is tied for the league lead with six total assists this season. He has five goals and is one of just four players this season with a hat trick.

Against the Revolution, he became the third player in team history to reach 100 career MLS games.

ALTIDORE OUT: Toronto forward Jozy Altidore had surgery Tuesday to remove bone fragments from his foot. He is expected to miss four to six weeks. Altidore has five goals in 11 appearances this season. He scored his 50th goal for Toronto in March.

ROONEY RUMOR: The Washington Post reports that D.C. United is in discussions to acquire English striker Wayne Rooney.

Rooney, 32, spent last season with Everton after 13 memorable seasons with Manchester United. He is the top career scorer for England’s national team, with 53 goals in 119 appearances from 2003 to 2016.

He has a year left on his contract with Everton. The transfer window opens July 10.

Arda Turan gets record suspension for pushing official (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2018, 8:37 PM EDT
Arda Turan probably wishes his 2.5 year loan from Barcelona was a bit shorter.

The Basaksehir midfielder is going to miss the rest of the season and the next 14 matches of next season following a record suspension for pushing a referee.

Turan has also been fined a little over $9000 for the incident, and the suspension works out to “10 matches for attacking the assistant referee, three matches for insulting him and another three for threatening him.”

Well, the insults!

Turan quit the Turkey national team after reports that he assaulted a sports journalist, so his anger isn’t limited to a single profession.

He also once threw a shoe at a linesman while playing for Atletico Madrid.

Championship playoff preview: First legs see underdogs at home

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2018, 7:44 PM EDT
3 Comments

Who’s going to join Cardiff City and Wolves in the Premier League next season, and who will be left behind to meet Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, and (probably) Swansea City?

[ MORE: Playoff primer ]

The next steps in that particularly journey are Friday.

Derby County (6) vs. Fulham (3) — 2:45 p.m. ET Friday

Fulham took four of six points from the Rams during the season, including a 2-1 win at Pride Park Stadium in March.

And the Cottagers had been in fine form until a season finale loss that cost them a chance at instant promotion to the Premier League. Third place teams have claimed just five of 15 playoff finals.

Derby defender Richard Keogh: “Our aim was minimum was a top-six finish, that’s cemented now and the play-offs is something we are all looking forward to. We know what the play-offs are like. It’s a pressure environment, but if you look though our squad the majority of us have been through a play-off campaign, so hopefully that will help us in the lead up to this.”

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic: “It’s like in tennis; we lost one set, and we must be ready to keep going and cross the line. 180 minutes are ahead of us, and everything is probably going to be open after the game we’re going to play against Derby tomorrow. We must be ready for tomorrow’s challenge, and we must be ready for the game we’re going to play at Craven Cottage, too.”

Middlesbrough (5) vs. Aston Villa (4) — 12:15 p.m. ET Saturday

Thrice these teams have met since August, and the home side has been blanked each time. Boro knocked Villa out of the EFL Cup, but Villa took four of six points in the Championship. The last win came four days into the tenure of current Boro manager Tony Pulis.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has a lot of people in his corner following the death of both his parents inside of a 90-day window. He says it has “rocked me to the bones” and is grateful for the distraction of the playoffs.

Bruce: “I think about the possibility of going to Wembley with Aston Villa and I know my mum will be there in spirit. She used to love a day out at Wembley, she really did. My dad wasn’t a huge fan of those trips, but she loved it. I just hope we have something to celebrate at the end of the month, because that is what they would have wanted.”

Middlesbrough’s Jonny Howson: “Looking at it, the playoffs have been different for me every single time. Form and recent match-ups in the league, it all goes out of the window. No-one can predict them. Yes, we’ve played Villa three times this season, and we know their players well – but it will be a completely different game now. We’ve got to get our focus right and start gearing up towards Saturday. It’s going to be a great atmosphere, we want to get off to the best start we can and get a good foothold in the tie.”

Track record of Top League vets bodes well for Rooney in MLS

By Nicholas MendolaMay 10, 2018, 6:51 PM EDT
Sometimes you start researching a post, only to have just a few clicks on a stats page end any misgivings about the other side of your argument.

Wayne Rooney looks set to make a move to DC United, which is predictably being met by three sets of rallying cries:

  1. MLS is a retirement league (false)
  2. He’s not going to be worth it (relative and debatable)
  3. DC would be better served spend its money on younger Player X “not everyone’s heard of”

There’s little doubt that the fine work of Atlanta United has inspired and invigorated teams to look younger. Better to sign those on the stairway to the elite, not the escalator away from it.

But how often has a top European league starter, let alone a 10-goal Premier League scorer, produced at MLS?

Spoiler alert: Almost always. And the “clear busts” are very hard to find.

Here are two things we’ve learned, when it comes to Rooney or any player coming from an intense season in a top league:

  1. There are usually good signs in the abbreviated first season, but the second year is where the best output occurs (logically due to the stress of going from one season to the next and the ensuing offseason of rest).
  2. These may’ve looked like moves to sell jerseys and spread their club names worldwide, and they surely accomplished that, but class is close to permanent.

First we have to define the sample size, and we’ll stay in recent seasons considering the league — and this is not up for debate — is better than ever.

It’s still too soon to judge Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who scored 17 goals for Manchester United in 2016-17 before missing most of this season.

We’ll also steer clear of Americans returning home, in part because that deserves its own post. Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, Tim Howard, and Brad Guzan have met very different fates, but there are myriad components to their moves home.

Who does qualify? We look through traditional numbers and take a run through advanced stats site WhoScored.com to back us up.

Pre-S: For those who say, “but you listed some of the best names in modern soccer history,” … exactly.

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Last team: Manchester United
MLS team: Chicago Fire
Age upon arrival: 32
Status report: Unqualified success; Chicago was on an entirely different level when Schweinsteiger was healthy, as the Fire went from also-ran to threatening a first-round bye in the 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs.

David Villa

Last team: Atletico Madrid
MLS team: New York City FC
Age upon arrival: 33
Status report: One of the best players in MLS history. Don’t really need to write more, do I?

Giovani Dos Santos

Last team: Villarreal
MLS team: LA Galaxy
Age upon arrival: 26
Status report: Amazing start, but jury out; Dos Santos posted three goals and five assists in his first 10 MLS matches, then followed it up with a wonderful 14-goal, 12-assist performance in 2016. Last season was terrible, but the early returns make the deal worthwhile.

Kaka

Last team: AC Milan
MLS team: Orlando City
Age upon arrival: 32
Status report: Unqualified success; Twenty-four goals and 19 assists in three seasons with a brand new MLS club. That is not bad. His second of three seasons here was marvelous.

Sebastian Giovinco

Last team: Juventus
New team: Toronto FC
Age upon arrival: 28
Status report: One of the best players in MLS history. Next.

Andrea Pirlo

Last team: Juventus
MLS team: New York City FC
Age upon arrival: 36
Status report: Disappointment, but not as bad you recall; Pirlo had a bad ending at NYCFC, as his legs and waning passion caught up to him, but his first two seasons were good offensively, including an 11-assist campaign in 2016. He was 10th in key passes that season.

Steven Gerrard

Last team: Liverpool
MLS team: LA Galaxy
Age upon arrival: 35
Status report: Slow start, but a success; Gerrard was fine in his first half-season, but really shone when available as a sophomore. The Liverpool legend scored three goals and added 11 assists in 21 games; Only Sacha Kljestan recorded a better assist-per-90 minute ratio in MLS that season, and he was the 20th rated player in MLS by WhoScored.

Frank Lampard

Last team: Manchester City
New team: New York City FC
Age upon arrival: 37
Status report: Slow start, but a success; “Lamps” came to MLS at 37 after a long PL season, and fought injuries. But despite his age, Lampard scored 12 goals in 19 matches as a midfielder during his second season. Villa, Pirlo, and Lampard ranked 1, 4, and 5 on NYCFC’s performance score in 2016.

Ashley Cole

Last team: Roma
New team: LA Galaxy
Age upon arrival: 35
Status report: Just okay; Considering that his signing seemed a laugh to the majority of fans (everywhere), his consistent appearances with a poor LA defense move this above considerably above “bust” status.