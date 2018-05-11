Brazil’s Dani Alves will miss the World Cup after knee injury

The Brazilian federation has confirmed that right-back Dani Alves will miss the World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury playing for Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France final against third-tier club Les Herbiers on Tuesday.

While initial tests confirmed at least an three-week absence necessary, team doctors were unable to immediately diagnose the full extent of the injury, meaning Brazil fans were left waiting to learn his fate. On Friday, the Brazilian federation confirmed that Alves suffered an ACL tear which would require surgery.

The 35-year-old was withdrawn late in the match, replaced in the 86th minute by Thomas Meunier. PSG eventually won the match 2-0.

“The technical team of the Brazilian national team feels for the event and wishes Daniel Alves a prompt recovery so that his technique, commitment and leadership are back at the service of the national team as soon as possible,” said the Brazilian federation in a statement released on Friday.

Alves has 106 caps in his national team career after his debut in 2006, scoring seven times for Brazil. He has appeared in the last two World Cup squads for the Selecao, but found himself benched for the latter stages of the 2014 World Cup after playing every minute of the team’s first four matches.

Replacements for Alves in the squad could be his PSG teammate Marquinhos or Manchester City’s Danilo, while Corinthians’ Fagner is also considered to be in contention. Monaco’s Fabinho and Bayern Munchen’s Rafinha also both have slight national team experience.

