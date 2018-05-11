More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Man United release Lukaku injury update

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Romelu Lukaku is facing a race against time to be fit for the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 19.

Lukaku, 24, has been out with an ankle injury he suffered in the 2-1 win against Arsenal on April 29 and Jose Mourinho had previously been hopeful that United’s leading goalscorer would make the showpiece game against Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of United’s final game of the Premier League season against Watford on Sunday, Mourinho revealed the latest on Lukaku.

“We hope he can play in the final. He is in Belgium, having his treatment with communication between the doctors in Belgium and our medical department,” Mourinho said. “We are just waiting to see if it’s possible for him to be involved in the final. If not starting, then at least on the bench.”

So, it appears Lukaku’s injury is a little more serious than Mourinho and United first feared as the powerful forward has another week to get himself ready. The clock is ticking.

If United lose Lukaku for the final, it’s a huge blow. Their past two games (a 1-0 defeat at Brighton last Friday and a 0-0 draw at West Ham on Thursday) without Lukaku proved that. Both Marcus Rashford and Alexis Sanchez have played as the central striker in Lukaku’s absence but have struggled massively.

Lukaku has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season, his first as a United player, but aside from his goals his link up play has improved and he has bullied defenders all season long.

Rashford and Anthony Martial will both play against Watford on Sunday, according to Mourinho, and that seems like a straight audition for who starts in the FA Cup final against the former club of both Mourinho and Lukaku.

With a second-place finish secured in the Premier League, Mourinho will badly want to finish the season with a trophy to go along with the three he won in his debut season at United.

Not having Lukaku available from the start would put a huge dent in United’s hopes of FA Cup success and, at least right now, it hands Chelsea a big advantage. Lukaku is that important to the way United play that his absence probably makes Chelsea slight favorites to win the FA Cup.

Brazil’s Dani Alves will miss the World Cup after knee injury

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 11, 2018, 3:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Brazilian federation has confirmed that right-back Dani Alves will miss the World Cup after suffering a serious knee injury playing for Paris Saint-Germain in the Coupe de France final against third-tier club Les Herbiers on Tuesday.

While initial tests confirmed at least an three-week absence necessary, team doctors were unable to immediately diagnose the full extent of the injury, meaning Brazil fans were left waiting to learn his fate. On Friday, the Brazilian federation confirmed that Alves suffered an ACL tear which would require surgery.

The 35-year-old was withdrawn late in the match, replaced in the 86th minute by Thomas Meunier. PSG eventually won the match 2-0.

“The technical team of the Brazilian national team feels for the event and wishes Daniel Alves a prompt recovery so that his technique, commitment and leadership are back at the service of the national team as soon as possible,” said the Brazilian federation in a statement released on Friday.

Alves has 106 caps in his national team career after his debut in 2006, scoring seven times for Brazil. He has appeared in the last two World Cup squads for the Selecao, but found himself benched for the latter stages of the 2014 World Cup after playing every minute of the team’s first four matches.

Replacements for Alves in the squad could be his PSG teammate Marquinhos or Manchester City’s Danilo, while Corinthians’ Fagner is also considered to be in contention. Monaco’s Fabinho and Bayern Munchen’s Rafinha also both have slight national team experience.

WATCH, STREAM: Pep’s Pursuit of Perfection

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2018, 2:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Finish off the 2017/18 Premier League season in style this Sunday by watching “The Champions: Manchester City: Pep’s Pursuit of Perfection” on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com.

Narrated by Roger Bennett, we take a look at City’s record-breaking season as Pep Guardiola‘s men have already smashed the PL records for most points, wins and goals scored in a single season.

The show debuts on Sunday, May 13 at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, straight after a two hour Goal Zone show and the epic slate of the final 10 games of the season which all kick off at 10 a.m. ET on Championship Sunday.

Hit play on the video above to get a taster of what’s to come.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the final time this season it’s prediction time!

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ]

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Newcastle United 0-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Manchester United 3-0 Watford – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, USA) – [STREAM ]

Swansea City 2-0 Stoke City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Southampton 1-3 Manchester City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, SYFY) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Liverpool 1-1 Brighton – (Sunday, 10 am. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Burnley 2-1 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel/RSN) – [STREAM]

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Arsenal – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, MSNBC) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-1 Leicester City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Bravo) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

 


West Ham 3-1 Everton – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, E!) – [STREAM]

Crystal Palace 1-2 West Brom – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Oxygen) – [STREAM]

Ronaldo to produce drama series on US high school team

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 11, 2018, 11:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo is used to producing the goods on a weekly basis for Real Madrid, but the five-time World Player of the Year is now turning his attention to another type of production…

The Real and Portugal legend, 33, will produce a drama series for Facebook Watch which focuses on a girls high school soccer team in Upstate New York.

Alongside Liz Garcia and Josh Harto, the creators of TNT’s Memphis Beat, Ronaldo will help produce the series which is yet to be given a name but will appear on Facebook Watch.

Ronaldo had the following to say about his role as the executive producer.

“In my free time, one of the things I like to do is to watch good television,” Ronaldo said. “To be the executive producer of this series is going to be an amazing experience, especially given the talent of the people who are working very hard to bring it to life. The story of my life has many similarities with the highs and lows the girls varsity soccer team will face in the series. While the series is set against the background of soccer, it goes much deeper than just the beautiful game. It’s about values, challenges, friendship, difficult times, hard work, solidarity, tensions, and harmony. In a word – it’s about life.”

With his many ventures across the globe, few people would have had Ronaldo down for donning a beret and shouting from a megaphone from a directors chair. But it’s happening. At least that’s how it looks when I imagine him as a producer.

Below is an excerpt from on what to expect from the series.

The series follows a high school girls soccer team in upstate New York as the team’s melting pot line-up and winning streak invites the community to overcome deep divisions along racial, ethnic and class lines by rallying around the universal language of the beautiful game. The show also explores the ups and downs of teenage life, as players maneuver love, friendships and family.