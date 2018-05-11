Ronaldo to produce drama series on US high school team

Cristiano Ronaldo is used to producing the goods on a weekly basis for Real Madrid, but the five-time World Player of the Year is now turning his attention to another type of production…

The Real and Portugal legend, 33, will produce a drama series for Facebook Watch which focuses on a girls high school soccer team in Upstate New York.

Alongside Liz Garcia and Josh Harto, the creators of TNT’s Memphis Beat, Ronaldo will help produce the series which is yet to be given a name but will appear on Facebook Watch.

Ronaldo had the following to say about his role as the executive producer.

“In my free time, one of the things I like to do is to watch good television,” Ronaldo said. “To be the executive producer of this series is going to be an amazing experience, especially given the talent of the people who are working very hard to bring it to life. The story of my life has many similarities with the highs and lows the girls varsity soccer team will face in the series. While the series is set against the background of soccer, it goes much deeper than just the beautiful game. It’s about values, challenges, friendship, difficult times, hard work, solidarity, tensions, and harmony. In a word – it’s about life.”

With his many ventures across the globe, few people would have had Ronaldo down for donning a beret and shouting from a megaphone from a directors chair. But it’s happening. At least that’s how it looks when I imagine him as a producer.

Below is an excerpt from on what to expect from the series.