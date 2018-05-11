More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Top Premier League Storylines – Championship Sunday

By Kyle BonnMay 11, 2018
We’ve come so far, and yet there’s still something to play for. Whether it’s near the top of the table, near the bottom, or bidding a legend farewell, there’s plenty to take in on the final day of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Arsene Wenger bids Arsenal a farewell after 22 seasons, while there is still a Champions League place and Premier League safety to be confirmed as everything comes to a head all at once this coming Sunday.

Liverpool looks to hold off Chelsea for Champions League spot
Liverpool vs. Brighton – 10:00 a.m. ET Sunday on NBC
Newcastle vs. Chelsea – 10:00 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Thanks to Chelsea’s flop against Huddersfield at home midweek, the Reds need just a single point to confirm a Champions League place next season. A Liverpool draw and Chelsea win would see them level on points, but the Reds have a goal difference superiority of 15, so the Blues effectively need Liverpool to lose.

Liverpool, more than holding Chelsea off, will want to turn around its recent league form and head into the Champions League final on a high note. They have looked toothless over the last few weeks, with a 0-0 draw against relegated Stoke City setting the stage for their near-disaster at Roma in the Champions League semifinals. They followed that up with a 1-0 loss at Chelsea last weekend, and the players could really use something positive before the big game.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will need plenty of help to shock the Premier League. The Blues seemed dead in the water a few weeks ago, with Antonio Conte a dead man walking. Last time out is a big mo-killer, but nevertheless, it’s surprising to see Chelsea with even a mathematical chance on the season’s final matchday.

Arsene Wenger’s farewell
Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal – 10:00 a.m. ET Sunday on MSNBC

This is it. The time has come. Arsene Wenger’s final game in charge of Arsenal is nearly upon us. It is one of those moments we never thought would actually happen, and yet here we are.

Whether you’re in the #WengerOut or #WengerIn crew, all should give him a positive send-off for what he’s given Arsenal, the Premier League, and soccer as a whole. Still, Huddersfield Town won’t roll over and die to appease a legend, and David Wagner will want his group to finish a successful season strong. Can Wenger go out on a high note and avoid a double-digit deficit to Chelsea above them in the table?

Spurs England crew limping to finish line
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City – 10:00 a.m. ET Sunday on Bravo

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, and the rest of Spurs’ England internationals have limped to the Premier League finish line. With the World Cup just on the horizon, these players will want to pick up the pace rather than ease into the summer. Spurs have two wins in their last five league games, and while Harry Kane has grabbed three goals in those five matches, his countrymates have not supported behind. There are plenty of stereotypes for English players to break, and they could put the foot on the gas pedal Sunday.

Robben, Rafinha commit to Bayern Munich for another season

May 11, 2018
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is staying with the club for another season.

Bayern says that both Robben and Brazilian defender Rafinha have agreed to extend their contracts through June 2019, and will soon sign their new deals.

The 34-year-old Robben, who joined Bayern from Real Madrid in 2009, had been considering other offers but he follows Franck Ribery, 35, in committing to another season with the Bavarian powerhouse.

The 32-year-old Rafinha joined in 2011 from Genoa.

Gylfi Sigurdsson in Iceland World Cup squad despite injury

By Kyle BonnMay 11, 2018
Iceland has handed Gylfi Sigurdsson a chance to make the 2018 World Cup in Russia, despite his absence from the Everton squad for the last two months with a knee injury.

Sigurdsson has not played for the Toffees since a 2-0 win over Brighton on March 10th, and will not be fit to make the field for Everton’s final game of the Premier League season on Sunday. However, he is expected to recover in time for the tournament. The initial diagnosis for the 28-year-old playmaker’s injury saw him out six to eight weeks, suggesting a potential ligament injury, but earlier Friday, Everton manager Sam Allardyce said Sigurdsson is still “a way off” from returning.

Also in the 23-man squad is injured captain Aron Gunnarsson. The Cardiff City midfielder, who recently celebrated automatic promotion to the Premier League next season, missed nearly four months in the middle of the season due to ankle surgery, and has had knee surgery as recently as late April.

With the two not a sure thing, manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has left 23-year-old Kolbeinn Sigthorsson on the reserve list. The Nantes striker was a member of the 2016 Euro finalist squad, but has seen knee injuries squash his last two seasons and has not played a single club minute this campaign.

Iceland opens World Cup play in Russia with Argentina as the two begin Group D play on June 16. Their other Group D opponents are Croatia and Nigeria.

Report: Lewandowski unhappy with playing time at Bayern Munich

By Kyle BonnMay 11, 2018
Karl-Heinz Rummenidge may have done his best to quell rumors that Robert Lewandowski could leave Bayern Munich this summer, but the player’s camp may not be ready to give in.

According to a report by ESPNFC, a source close to Lewandowski said the Polish striker is unhappy about the playing time he has received this season.

Lewandowski, who will be 30 around the start of next season, scored a whopping 29 league goals this season as Bayern stormed to yet another monstrous Bundesliga title, but he saw spotty playing time down the stretch.

“Robert’s rhythm was clearly broken,” the ESPN source said. “He played almost every game over the past few years [and] even played with a shoulder injury at Real last year and he scored. He played with a face mask against Barcelona in 2015. He does not have this rhythm in 2018.”

Looking at the numbers, it’s a bit of a dubious complaint. Sure, he was rested for a good portion of the latter stages of the league season – since the turn to the 2018 calendar year, Lewandowski put up just five league 90-minute performances, scoring in four of those, including a pair of hat-tricks – however Bayern cruised to the Bundesliga finish line to win the league by 24 points and manager Jupp Heynckes will have wanted to rest his star striker for a deep Champions League run. Supporting that, Lewandowski played 505 of a possible 540 Champions League minutes in 2018. He also played every minute of their DFB-Pokal crown, grabbing a brace in the win over Bayer Leverkusen in the finals.

“He never told me that he felt he hadn’t played enough,” Heynckes told reporters on Friday to rebuff the reports. “I have repeatedly heard that we had an extremely stressful and intensive fixture list, therefore I gave him regular breaks with the big games in mind. For example, if he didn’t play a game in eight days, that’s a normal rhythm and he wouldn’t lose any playing rhythm.”

Despite his torrid league form, Lewandowski received criticism this season for his Champions League output. While he scored three goals in league play and another pair in a 5-0 win over Besiktas to start the knockout round, he was blanked after that, putting up five straight goose eggs as Bayern was booted in the semifinals by Real Madrid. Through his Bayern career, Lewandowski now has 11 goals in 21 Champions League knockout matches, but he has mostly failed to deliver when the team needs him the most.

Lewandowski’s contract with Bayern Munich runs through the summer of 2021, so any move would either have to be initiated by the club or forced by the player.

Klopp praises Salah as a role model “full stop” in FWA speech

By Kyle BonnMay 11, 2018
Jurgen Klopp couldn’t attend the Football Writer’s Association awards ceremony to congratulate Mo Salah on his Player of the Year award in person, so he wrote a speech instead.

A brilliant, remarkable speech.

Klopp, known for his eccentric character and wonderful eloquence even when not speaking in his native German, put together a stunning dictation that speaks not just to Salah’s play on the pitch, but more importantly to his manager, the Egyptian’s character off it. Klopp made note to highlight not just the prominence that Salah is bringing to minority races and religions, but also the grace and brilliance he provides the Premier League regardless of his denominators.

“There’s not much I can say about what he does ‘on the pitch’ that you guys haven’t already seen and written about,” Klopp wrote, and had read out by someone attending the ceremony. “The fact you have voted for him as your player of the season reflects that you have witnessed his incredible quality as a footballer. But it’s his qualities as a person that should not be overlooked. I read and hear about him being a wonderful role model for Egypt, North Africa, for the wider Arabic world and for Muslims. This, of course, is true, but he is a role model full stop.”

Klopp’s comments – almost surely unintentionally – mirror those released earlier in the day by NBA star Pau Gasol on Spurs female assistant coach Becky Hammon, who is notably interviewing for a head coaching position. Gasol made sure to point out that Hammon is not just a champion of women’s prominence in the sport, but that she’s a high quality coach in general, regardless of her gender.

[ READ: Here is the full speech written by Jurgen Klopp and read at the PWA ceremony ]

The Reds boss then went on to highlight 17-year-old Liverpool academy product Rhian Brewster for his work earlier in the year bringing racism to the front page. He also threw some humor at his ability to pick a “second” favorite team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia behind his native Germany, but used that to wish England boss Gareth Southgate luck at the event.