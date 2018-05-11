Top Premier League Storylines – Championship Sunday

We’ve come so far, and yet there’s still something to play for. Whether it’s near the top of the table, near the bottom, or bidding a legend farewell, there’s plenty to take in on the final day of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

Arsene Wenger bids Arsenal a farewell after 22 seasons, while there is still a Champions League place and Premier League safety to be confirmed as everything comes to a head all at once this coming Sunday.

Liverpool looks to hold off Chelsea for Champions League spot

Liverpool vs. Brighton – 10:00 a.m. ET Sunday on NBC

Newcastle vs. Chelsea – 10:00 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN

Thanks to Chelsea’s flop against Huddersfield at home midweek, the Reds need just a single point to confirm a Champions League place next season. A Liverpool draw and Chelsea win would see them level on points, but the Reds have a goal difference superiority of 15, so the Blues effectively need Liverpool to lose.

Liverpool, more than holding Chelsea off, will want to turn around its recent league form and head into the Champions League final on a high note. They have looked toothless over the last few weeks, with a 0-0 draw against relegated Stoke City setting the stage for their near-disaster at Roma in the Champions League semifinals. They followed that up with a 1-0 loss at Chelsea last weekend, and the players could really use something positive before the big game.

Chelsea, meanwhile, will need plenty of help to shock the Premier League. The Blues seemed dead in the water a few weeks ago, with Antonio Conte a dead man walking. Last time out is a big mo-killer, but nevertheless, it’s surprising to see Chelsea with even a mathematical chance on the season’s final matchday.

Arsene Wenger’s farewell

Huddersfield Town vs. Arsenal – 10:00 a.m. ET Sunday on MSNBC



This is it. The time has come. Arsene Wenger’s final game in charge of Arsenal is nearly upon us. It is one of those moments we never thought would actually happen, and yet here we are.

Whether you’re in the #WengerOut or #WengerIn crew, all should give him a positive send-off for what he’s given Arsenal, the Premier League, and soccer as a whole. Still, Huddersfield Town won’t roll over and die to appease a legend, and David Wagner will want his group to finish a successful season strong. Can Wenger go out on a high note and avoid a double-digit deficit to Chelsea above them in the table?

Spurs England crew limping to finish line

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leicester City – 10:00 a.m. ET Sunday on Bravo

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, and the rest of Spurs’ England internationals have limped to the Premier League finish line. With the World Cup just on the horizon, these players will want to pick up the pace rather than ease into the summer. Spurs have two wins in their last five league games, and while Harry Kane has grabbed three goals in those five matches, his countrymates have not supported behind. There are plenty of stereotypes for English players to break, and they could put the foot on the gas pedal Sunday.

