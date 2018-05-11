WATCH, STREAM: Pep’s Pursuit of Perfection

For the final time this season it’s prediction time!
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Newcastle United 0-3 Chelsea – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN)
Manchester United 3-0 Watford – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, USA)
Swansea City 2-0 Stoke City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC)
Southampton 1-3 Manchester City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, SYFY)
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
Liverpool 1-1 Brighton – (Sunday, 10 am. ET, NBC)
Burnley 2-1 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Olympic Channel/RSN)
Huddersfield Town 1-2 Arsenal – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, MSNBC)
Tottenham 2-1 Leicester City – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Bravo)
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
West Ham 3-1 Everton – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, E!)
Crystal Palace 1-2 West Brom – (Sunday, 10 a.m. ET, Oxygen)