More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Buda Mendes/Getty Images

FIFA has hectic month of football politics before World Cup

Associated PressMay 12, 2018, 9:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

GENEVA (AP) Before the World Cup kicks off in Russia, expect a hectic month of football politics that could transform the face of the game.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is driving his agenda of adding new and bigger competitions, even as FIFA prepares a June 13 vote in Moscow to pick a 2026 World Cup host: Morocco or the United States-led North American bid.

[ MORE: Championship Sunday TV, stream schedule ]

It is FIFA’s most intense pre-World Cup period since a financial crisis ahead of the 2002 edition.

In his day, former president Sepp Blatter ensured FIFA would not be so distracted so close to a World Cup that almost entirely funds the governing body.

Blatter would use the eve-of-tournament meeting of FIFA member federations to announce bonuses from World Cup profits – effectively starting his campaign to be re-elected the next year.

Infantino could also build toward winning a second term in June 2019 by moving to add 16 teams at the 2022 World Cup. He also wants to defy European skeptics and sign a deal potentially worth $25 billion which includes a new competition for more than 200 national teams.

Here’s a look at FIFA’s busy agenda:

2018 WORLD CUP

On June 14, Russia plays Saudi Arabia in Moscow. Finally, some actual games after the politicking.

Russian President Vladimir Putin should be at Luzhniki Stadium with Infantino. They have seen FIFA’s expansion talk steer some attention away from this tournament.

Calls to follow England and Iceland by not sending VIP guests to the tournament have died down. The focus on issues such as racism in Russian stadiums and FIFA’s inability to sell a full slate of global sponsorships has been low-key.

FIFA says it will beat its revenue target of $5.656 billion, which is less than the total income for the previous four-year World Cup cycle.

Infantino would welcome new income streams to help meet funding promises he gave voters in 2016.

2022 WORLD CUP

Long-time FIFA watchers were stunned in April to learn Infantino was keen to expand the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from 32 teams to 48.

Qatar cannot realistically provide the four extra stadiums needed. Suddenly, a geopolitical move seemed in play, forcing Qatar to share hosting with regional neighbors currently blockading the emirate. Infantino has met in recent months with the ruling monarchies in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

Sports and politics are being mixed, at a much higher level than the inevitable anger from European soccer leagues who see four extra World Cup playing days in November 2022 eating into their schedules.

In Moscow, Infantino will likely seek – at a June 10 FIFA Council meeting or the June 13 congress – permission for a “feasibility study” to change the 32-team tournament Qatar began building more than seven years ago.

2026 WORLD CUP

The 48-team World Cup was meant to start in 2026, and extra demand for FIFA-standard stadiums and training bases created a clear favorite to host.

The United States-Canada-Mexico bid already has a surplus of venues. Morocco was a late entry with government-backed plans to construct or renovate all playing areas.

The North American bid forecasts setting World Cup records of $14 billion revenue and $11 billion profit for FIFA.

Moroccan officials suspect Infantino is so tempted by those numbers he would meddle in the selection process.

FIFA created a system to score the candidates, in fallout from the controversial 2010 picks of Russia and Qatar. It also let all member federations vote, instead of the closed circle of elected FIFA board members, and it is unclear if they care about evaluation scores.

More voters also means more factors affecting the June 13 ballot, including resentment toward policies and comments from U.S. President Donald Trump. Russia and its allies could also help inflict an American defeat in Moscow.

Potential FIFA presidential candidates might also think a Moroccan win weakens Infantino, if he is believed to have supported a losing American bid.

CLUB WORLD CUP

A $25 billion, 12-year offer from unnamed investors (a Japanese-led, Saudi-backed consortium) with just 60 days to close the deal.

Infantino presented this to council colleagues in March, met resistance, and began a series of secretive meetings to win over skeptics.

A 24-team Club World Cup would be worth at least $3 billion for each edition, played in June-July every fourth year from 2021 through 2033. It could be played in China, Saudi Arabia, or the U.S.

It would make an elite group of teams worldwide much richer, and widen a wealth gap critics say unbalances national and continental competitions. It would also challenge UEFA’s Champions League as the top club competition.

Infantino is forcing the pace of consultations, and on Wednesday FIFA will take part in a UEFA-hosted meeting of leaders from clubs, leagues and players’ union groups.

NATIONS LEAGUE

The other half of the $25 billion deal is a competition for national teams from the federations who are FIFA’s voters.

The global Nations League idea was developed by UEFA last year to replace most friendly games, and could now come under FIFA control.

In a two-yearly competition, worth $2 billion per edition, each continent would play qualifying games in tiers with promotion and relegation. Group winners would advance to eight-team intercontinental finals in each of eight tiers.

The top-tier finals tournament would look like a mini-World Cup played in October every second year. It could be approved within weeks.

Infantino wants to call a special council meeting to agree on the $25 billion deal in Zurich even before heading to Moscow.

More AP World Cup coverage: http://www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Cristiano Ronaldo on track to be fit for UCL final

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 12, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ankle injury against Barcelona gave Real Madrid a greatly unwanted threat in the club’s hopes of winning yet another UEFA Champions League title, however, their Portuguese superstar appears to be ready to take on Liverpool.

[ MORE: Robben, Rafinha commit to Bayern for another season ]

Real will go for its third consecutive UCL crown (fourth in five years) on May 26 in Kiev, Ukraine as Zinedine Zidane and Co. ready themselves for the Premier League side.

Ronaldo took to social media early Saturday morning, captioning his picture on Twitter with “Back on track” as the 33-year-old gets ready for the remainder of the La Liga campaign, as well as the UCL finale.

The Portugal international suffered the ankle injury during Madrid’s Clasico fixture against Barcelona last weekend, where Ronaldo was forced out of the match at halftime.

It’s expected that Ronaldo will be unavailable for Saturday’s La Liga match against Celta Vigo, and could possibly be held out next weekend for Real’s league finale against Villareal as well.

This season, Ronaldo has been nothing short of brilliant once again, scoring 43 goals in all competitions, including 15 in the UCL — which leads all scorers in the competition.

Whitecaps get late goal from Waston to tie Dynamo 2-2

Twitter/@365FootballOrg
Associated PressMay 12, 2018, 8:13 AM EDT
Leave a comment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) Defender Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time and the Vancouver Whitecaps twice battled back from a goal down for a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Friday night.

With the Whitecaps desperately searching for the equalizer, midfielder Felipe sent a long ball toward the goal. Striker Kei Kamara headed the ball toward the net. The 6-foot-5 Waston leaped into the air and headed it into the goal.

Jose Aja had tied the game at 1 in the first half with his first MLS goal. Aja came close to scoring a second goal late in the game when a header hit the side of the goal.

Mauro Manotas scored in the 90th minute to give the Dynamo a 2-1 lead.

The Dynamo had survived several Vancouver scoring chances. With time ticking off the clock, Arturo Alvarez took a shot that was blocked, but Manotas controlled the rebound and fired it into the Whitecaps goal.

Forward Tomas Martinez also scored for Houston (3-3-1), which hasn’t won on the road this season (0-1-3) and is winless in its last 10 regular-season away games (0-3-7). The Dynamo have never won in Vancouver (0-6-2).

Vancouver (4-5-2) is 1-3-1 in the last four games and has been outscored 13-5.

Goalkeeper Brian Rowe made his first start for Vancouver after Stefan Marinovic sprained his left knee in training Thursday. Rowe, acquired in a trade from the LA Galaxy in December, last started Aug. 12, 2017.

Mark Hughes feels he’s being “airbrushed” from Stoke history

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMay 11, 2018, 10:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former Stoke City manager Mark Hughes understands why Stoke City went in a different direction this season as the club steered towards relegation, but is also a bit peeved how the fanbase turned on him so quickly.

Hughes, who guided Stoke City to its best-ever Premier League finish three times in a row finishing ninth in the table in 2014, 2015, and 2016, claims that while things ultimately came to an ugly end, those involved with the club shouldn’t have cut him loose with such vengeance.

“It was a difficult season,” said Hughes, now managing Southampton. “I’m a little bit disappointed maybe that the success we had in my four and a half years, it seems to me that part of their history certain people want to airbrush the success we had.”

Hughes was fired with the club in 16th position and one win in its past nine matches. Stoke City executives said they believed in retrospect they had been “too loyal” to Hughes, leading them to keep him longer than was healthy for the club. They also said the club had made “significant errors” in the transfer market which left the squad porous and thin. Even goalkeeper Jack Butland came out to say the club recruitment was “farcical.”

“It’s there for everyone to see I was their most successful Premier League manager. It didn’t end like I wanted it to, nobody wanted that, but every one of my staff and myself put our heart and soul into that job. I’m really sorry that unfortunately they’ve gone out of the league but it can happen to anybody if you take your eye off the ball.”

Robben, Rafinha commit to Bayern Munich for another season

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 11, 2018, 9:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben is staying with the club for another season.

Bayern says that both Robben and Brazilian defender Rafinha have agreed to extend their contracts through June 2019, and will soon sign their new deals.

The 34-year-old Robben, who joined Bayern from Real Madrid in 2009, had been considering other offers but he follows Franck Ribery, 35, in committing to another season with the Bavarian powerhouse.

The 32-year-old Rafinha joined in 2011 from Genoa.