Sterling to sign new contract, but not until after World Cup

For all the money that Manchester City have spent to assemble this season’s Premier League champions — the records for points won and goals scored — Pep Guardiola and Co. are prepared to spend tens of millions more to keep the current squad together.
[ MORE: Neymar told PSG teammates he won’t be back next season ]
Given the relative youthfulness of the current Man City squad (average age of players who made more than 15 PL appearances this season: 26.6 years old), many of the club’s standout stars will sign two or three — maybe even four, in a few special cases — new contracts should they spend the rest of their respective careers at the Etihad Stadium.
Kevin De Bruyne was first to sign a six-year deal back in January, leaving the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane the most likely to be similarly handsomely rewarded between now and the start of the 2018-19 season in August. Ilkay Gundogan, Ederson and Bernardo Silva are pretty safe bets to sign improved contracts next summer.
[ MORE: Conte says Chelsea better off now than when he arrived ]
According to Guardiola, while Sterling, who has amassed 18 goals and 11 assists in 32 PL appearances this season, is next on the list to be rewarded for his spectacular contributions, negotiations are likely to be put on hold until after next month’s World Cup — quotes from the Guardian:
“The club, the chairman [Khaldoon al-Mubarak] and myself want him to stay a long time, renew his contract but we are going on holiday in a few days.”
Sterling’s current contract, which has just two years remaining after this season, is believed to pay the 23-year-old somewhere in the neighborhood of $230,000 per week. Don’t be surprised when his next deal crosses the $300,000 threshold.