Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Sterling to sign new contract, but not until after World Cup

By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2018, 11:34 PM EDT
For all the money that Manchester City have spent to assemble this season’s Premier League champions — the records for points won and goals scored — Pep Guardiola and Co. are prepared to spend tens of millions more to keep the current squad together.

Given the relative youthfulness of the current Man City squad (average age of players who made more than 15 PL appearances this season: 26.6 years old), many of the club’s standout stars will sign two or three — maybe even four, in a few special cases — new contracts should they spend the rest of their respective careers at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne was first to sign a six-year deal back in January, leaving the likes of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane the most likely to be similarly handsomely rewarded between now and the start of the 2018-19 season in August. Ilkay Gundogan, Ederson and Bernardo Silva are pretty safe bets to sign improved contracts next summer.

According to Guardiola, while Sterling, who has amassed 18 goals and 11 assists in 32 PL appearances this season, is next on the list to be rewarded for his spectacular contributions, negotiations are likely to be put on hold until after next month’s World Cup — quotes from the Guardian:

“The club, the chairman [Khaldoon al-Mubarak] and myself want him to stay a long time, renew his contract but we are going on holiday in a few days.”

Sterling’s current contract, which has just two years remaining after this season, is believed to pay the 23-year-old somewhere in the neighborhood of $230,000 per week. Don’t be surprised when his next deal crosses the $300,000 threshold.

Dani Alves at peace with injury that put him out of World Cup

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 12, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) Brazil right back Dani Alves said he’s at peace despite the knee injury that forced him out of the World Cup in Russia. The 35-year-old also revealed Saturday he knew he was going to miss the tournament as soon as he felt the first pains on Tuesday.

Alves, who is one of the main leaders of Brazil’s team, said in a video that he wants fans and teammates to take nothing but good energies from him.

“Maybe my ego is a bit hurt right now, but my soul is at peace because I always tried to do my best,” Alves said in his social media channels.

In a text published by The Players’ Tribune, the Brazilian said he felt he was out of the World Cup as soon as he injured his right knee Tuesday in the French Cup final win with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG said his anterior cruciate ligament detached. The Brazilian Football Confederation said in a statement on Friday he needs surgery.

“When I felt the pain in my knee, my soul went out of my body. I knew from the moment I hit the ground that I was not going to be on the plane to Russia for the World Cup,” Alves wrote.

“In the changing room, the PSG doctors told me that we would have to wait until the next day to get the results of some tests, but I knew in my heart that it was over,” he continued. “I only cried one time, when I was by myself. And let me tell you something: I don’t want anybody to cry for me. I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me. I have lived my dreams.”

Brazilian football confederation doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said Alves will be sidelined for about six months after his surgery.

Lasmar said the date of the operation will be decided by PSG and Alves, who played for Brazil in the last two World Cups and has 107 appearances for the team since his 2006 debut.

Brazil coach Tite will announce his squad Monday in Rio de Janeiro. Previously he played Manchester City’s Danilo, Corinthians’ Fagner, and Bayern Munich’s Rafinha in Alves’ position.

On Sunday, Lasmar is expected to examine Fagner, who has been recovering since April 29 from a thigh injury.

Danilo and Rafinha have had few chances under Tite, who counted on Alves as a leader.

The 2 Robbies: 2017-18 End of Season Review

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2018, 7:49 PM EDT
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle look back on a Premier League season that saw records broken by Pep’s men (01:30), shocks at the bottom of the table, big surprises nobody could’ve seen coming (10:15), also discuss the best of the rest behind Man City (18:45) and said farewell to two Premier League legends, as Arsene Wenger and maybe Wayne Rooney move on to their next challenge (29:00).

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

Conte: Chelsea better off than when I arrived

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2018, 6:53 PM EDT
It’s possible — if not highly likely — that Antonio Conte will take charge of his final game as Chelsea manager on Sunday when the Blues visit Newcastle United (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com), and that has the Italian seemingly already defending his legacy at the club before walking out the door.

When Conte arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016, Chelsea were fresh off their worst season in 20 years — a fact of which he’ll forever be quick to remind you — a 10th-place finish just 12 months after winning the Premier League title. Jose Mourinho had been fired seven months prior, and the squad was dubbed expensive and aging.

Conte spent the next 24 months haggling with owner Roman Abramovich over a transfer budget which the former believed to be nowhere near large enough for a club of Chelsea’s size and ambition — quotes from the Guardian:

“We worked two years, and worked very hard, to try to build something, to create a base. I think we did this. There are six top teams at the start of the season ready to fight for a place in the Champions League. It [not qualifying for UCL] can happen. In the past it happened. Don’t forget two years ago, Chelsea ended the season 10th and not in the FA Cup final, not in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup and they were eliminated in the last 16 against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.”

“Last season, after a 10th-place finish, we won the league. Now, probably, you can finish fifth and start with a bit of an advantage compared to when you finish 10th.”

Average age of the 15 first-team regulars inherited by Conte in 2016 (excluding new arrivals, his first signings, that summer): 26.1 years old.

Average age of the 17 first-team regulars used by Conte during the 2017-18 season: 28.2 years old.

While it was under Conte that some of the club’s most senior players — John Terry (36), Branislav Ivanovic (33), Loic Remy (30) and Nemanja Matic (29), to name a few — were moved on, so, too, was Mohamed Salah (24), who went on to thrive at Roma before fetching quadruple the fee they had paid one year later. The likes of Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Cesc Fabregas and Pedro are all 1) two years older than when Conte arrived, and still first-team stalwarts; 2) now on the wrong side of 30 years old after having been handed significant minutes once again this season.

The likes of Andreas Christensen (22), Tiemoue Bakayoko (23) and Alvaro Morata (25) featured with varying degrees of irregularity throughout the season and should provide a bit of hope looking forward, but they’ve hardly been handed the keys to the car the way Conte would have you believe.

It’s entirely possible for each of the following to be true, even if you disagree with one or the other, or both: 1) Chelsea’s squad is better positioned, now, for the coming years than when Conte took over; 2) the rest of the PL’s top-six has improved just as much, if not more, during that time and the Blues have actually fallen behind the league’s other elites.

Aston Villa win away to Boro, take first step toward PL return

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 12, 2018, 5:23 PM EDT
Aston Villa took one giant step forward on Saturday, their 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough moving Steve Bruce‘s side miles closer to a return to the Premier League after two seasons in the Championship.

[ MORE: Derby top Fulham at home, take 1-0 lead into second leg ]

Saturday’s clash at the Riverside Stadium was only the first leg of the semifinals of the promotion playoffs, sure, but it was a colossal result for Villa who hold a 1-0 halftime lead ahead of Tuesday’s second leg back at Villa Park. Away goals are not used in the Championship’s promotion playoffs.

Mile Jedinak scored the game’s only goal (assisted by Jack Grealish), a header in the 15th minute, as Bruce works toward winning the fifth top-flight promotion of his 20-year managerial career.

Bruce, who endured and persevered through the passing of his father in February followed by that of his mother earlier this month, felt his side handled the pressure of the playoffs tremendously well after they dropped five points from their final two games of the regular season.

“We’re pleased,” he said after the game. “We’ve given ourselves a little advantage, although we’re only winning 1-0 at halftime and strange things can happen. But we’ve handled the pressure of a big game here very well.”