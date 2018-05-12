More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The best (and worst) valued MLS players

By Matt ReedMay 12, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Sometimes it’s difficult to remember all the rules and regulations that Major League Soccer has implemented, particularly when it comes to TAM and GAM, but one area that has become more transparent over the years is player contracts, courtesy of the league’s Players Union.

The MLS PA once again released its list of contracts for every active player in the league, as well as several free agents, earlier this week, which made us think: which players are the best and worst values based on their current salaries?

Pro Soccer Talk took a deeper look at each team’s current crop of players, and picked the 10 best and 10 worst contracts.

So, here we go.

In the typical good-bad news situation we usually like to get the bad out of the way first, so that’s where we will start.

WORST CONTRACTS

LA Galaxy attacker Giovani dos Santos ($6 million)

To say that the El Tri forward hasn’t lived up to his billing in MLS is an understatement. His underperformance with the club can be overshadowed a bit by the production of players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ola Kamara and Romain Alessandrini, but Dos Santos’ goal output since the end of 2016 has been at a bare minimum (eight goals).

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder/defender Brek Shea ($745,000)

It’s fair to make the claim that Shea hasn’t lived up to the hype after leaving Dallas in 2012, and the fact that the Texas-native is currently the second-highest Whitecaps player speaks to that. Deployed primarily as a winger, Shea has scored just 10 goals since returning to MLS in 2015, and has completely fall out of the U.S. Men’s National Team picture.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Alejandro Bedoya ($1.2 million)

To put Bedoya’s contract into perspective, the USMNT midfielder earns more than Federico Higuain, Sacha Kljestan and Alberth Elis. It’s been a rocky road for the third-year Union player.

D.C. United’s Zoltan Stieber ($999,000)

The Hungarian has been underwhelming thus far in a D.C. kit despite being the club’s top-earning player. Two goals and two assists since last summer is one of the reasons why D.C. has struggled so mightily.

FC Dallas forward Cristian Colman ($585,000)

Dallas has lost several important players in the attack over the years, but the addition of Colman was supposed to ease the blow for the Western Conference power. Instead, the Paraguayan has three goals to show in 33 appearances for the club.

Montreal Impact forward Matteo Mancosu ($719,000)

The former Bologna man has been underwhelming since joining the Impact, which hasn’t helped the team’s willingness to find a legitimate replacement for Didier Drogba.

Portland Timbers midfielder Lucas Melano ($1 million)

The Argentine player is currently in his native country on loan at Estudiantes, but still bringing in over $1 million. Since joining the Timbers in 2015, Melano has scored just four goals for the Western Conference side.

New York City FC forward Jo Inge Berget ($816,000)

This is another player who is early into their MLS career, but the early signs aren’t very promising for an NYCFC side that has desperately searched for a second front option for the instances when David Villa isn’t available. Berget thrived in Europe, but he has struggled to make an impact in the Bronx.

Real Salt Lake’s Alfredo Ortuno ($1.1 million)

In three appearances this season, Ortuno has zero goals and no shots to speak of. Mike Petke’s side hasn’t had good luck with forwards over recent years, and unless Ortuno picks up his form, it could be another Yura Movsisyan situation.

Colorado Rapids keeper Tim Howard ($2.4 million)

It’s not to say that Howard isn’t still a capable goalkeeper, which is he, but the Rapids severely overspent on a position where you simply don’t have to shell out that sort of money. Goalkeepers like Tim Melia, Luis Robles, Zach Steffen and Stefan Frei could have all four of their contracts combined, and still come up significantly short of Howard’s salary.

BEST CONTRACTS

Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron & Josef Martinez ($2.2 million, $1.3 million)

We’ll start off with a pair from the same team. It would be shocking if one, if not both, players end up in Europe in the very future, so the fact that these players aren’t even in the top 10 Designated Player salaries is a sign of some very good business from Atlanta. The duo have combined for 41 goals in less than two full seasons with the Five Stripes.

Sporting KC winger Johnny Russell ($699,000)

It’s been a small sample size, but Sporting KC has to be very, very happy with its addition of Russell this winter. Five goals and two assists for the former Derby County midfielder, Russell has brought another creative influence to Peter Vermes’ attack.

NY Red Bulls’ Tyler Adams & Aaron Long ($153,000, $73,000)

In a way, it’s almost unfair to pick just two players from the Red Bulls because manager Jesse Marsch and technical director Dennis Hamlett have done such a tremendous job building this roster. Adams and Long stand out though because of what they have done in controlling the center of the park. For Long, in particular, he’s quickly become one of the best central defenders in MLS, making Matt Miazga an afterthought for Red Bulls supporters.

Colorado Rapids forward Dominique Badji ($168,000)

It’s hard to imagine that Badji has been in MLS for four seasons already, but the Rapids striker has proven to be one of the few consistent attacking pieces for the club. After tallying nine goals in 2017, Badji is alright more than halfway to that total, and should shatter his personal best this season.

Vancouver Whitecaps winger Alphonso Davies ($72,000)

At 17, Davies has the makings of a special talent. The Canada international doesn’t light up the score sheet, but Davies is one of the most exciting wingers in MLS and is the type of player you want out wide to provide great service into the box. Any team would sign up for his contract in a heartbeat.

D.C. United’s Yamil Asad ($520,000)

Asad was often overshadowed in Atlanta last year due to the star power on that squad, and now he’s still a bit under appreciated because of D.C.’s lack of success, but make no mistake that he is one of the top wingers in MLS. D.C. did well to keep him in the U.S., but now Ben Olsen needs to go out and support Asad with more talented players.

Houston Dynamo forward Alberth Elis ($650,000)

The 22-year-old is on pace to break into double-digit goals for his second consecutive season in MLS, and is a natural fit to replace the departed Erick “Cubo’ Torres. Elis played a big role in the Dynamo making the playoffs last season, and he likely will be a driving force again in 2018 if Houston qualifies.

Los Angeles FC defender Laurent Ciman ($661,000)

It was a steal when the expansion side managed to pull him away from the Montreal Impact, and the league’s most consistent center back has proven to be worth every penny for Bob Bradley‘s side. LA FC has dazzled with its many exciting attacking pieces, but Ciman has held down the fort defensively.

Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoeger not staying on

Samuel Kubani/EuroFootball/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 12, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Stoeger says losing at Hoffenheim 3-1 in the Bundesliga’s final round on Saturday was his last game in charge.

Stoeger says, “That was my last competitive game for Dortmund. We decided that a while back together. A new impetus, with a new coach, will do the club good.”

Stoeger stabilized the team after taking over from the fired Peter Bosz in December but came in for criticism after some lackluster performances. The side hasn’t won consecutive league games since February, and Saturday’s defeat was its second in a row.

Dortmund squeezed into the Champions League by finishing fourth on goal difference ahead of Bayer Leverkusen.

Stoeger’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Former Borussia Moenchengladbach coach Lucien Favre is tipped to leave French side Nice to replace him.

Report: Neymar told teammates he won’t return to PSG next season

AP Photo/Francois Mori
By Matt ReedMay 12, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Neymar’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has seemed in doubt for some time, which in theory seems odd given the fact that the Brazilian has been in the French capital for less than 10 months.

Rumors of another massive move have loomed for months, particularly after PSG crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 to Real Madrid — which just so happened to be when Neymar went down with an injury.

Despite having recently returned to training with the incumbent Ligue 1 champions and posting to social media on Saturday in next season’s PSG kit, a return to the Parc des Princes in 2018/19 seems to be more and more unlikely for Neymar.

Spanish outlet AS has reported that Neymar already informed his PSG teammates that he won’t return to the club after this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Neymar hasn’t played a match since going down with an ankle and foot injury in February, which required surgery for the superstar attacker.

Some have suggested that Neymar will suit up in next week’s Ligue 1 finale against Caen, although with the Brazilian having been sidelined for so long it is quite possible that the club won’t want to take any risks on the player’s health.

Real Madrid has long been considered the favorite to sign Neymar, in the event that he does depart the club, however, a return to Barcelona could very much be in the cards.

In theory, it would be quite crowded up front for the Blaugrana, who currently boast Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, but it would surely be difficult to turn down another quality addition in the attacking third.

Any club that pursues the Brazilian would have to open up its check book though, and likely set a new world-record transfer fee for the player that commanded over $265 million last summer in his move from the Camp Nou.

Bundesliga wrap: Dortmund slides to fourth, Wolfsburg in relegation playoff

Twitter/@radyospor
By Matt ReedMay 12, 2018, 11:39 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Although Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga title was ensured some weeks ago, the final Bundesliga matchday presented many enticing matchups.

The league champions suffered a 4-1 defeat to Stuttgart on Saturday, although the result didn’t do much for either side.

[ MORE: Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks ]

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund hung onto a UEFA Champions League position despite falling 3-1 to Hoffenheim, who moved into third position in the final German table.

Both clubs finished on 55 points, but Hoffenheim holds a slim two-goal advantage in total goal differential.

Second place Schalke earned a 1-0 win, as the runners’ up finished 21 points behind champions Bayern.

Red Bull Leipzig, who finishes sixth in a Europa League spot, went off on Hertha Berlin with a six-goal outburst on Saturday that saw Frenchman Jean-Kevin Augustin record two goals and an assist.

At the bottom of the table, although Hamburg and Cologne had already been relegated from the German top flight heading into the final weekend Wolfsburg had everything to play for.

Despite earning a 4-1 win against Cologne, The Wolves still finished in 16th place which means they’ll head to the relegation playoff against third place 2.Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel.

Hamburg’s 54-year stay in the Bundesliga officially ended on the day, which didn’t bode well for the club’s supporters. The fans reacted by setting off flares during the latter stages of the match, which was forced to stop for a several minutes.

Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Hannover 96
Bayern Munich 1-4 Stuttgart
Hamburg 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach
Hertha Berlin 2-6 Red Bull Leipzig
Mainz 1-2 Werder Bremen
Freiburg 2-0 Augsburg
Schalke 1-0 Frankfurt
Hoffenheim 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
Wolfsburg 4-1 Cologne

Cristiano Ronaldo on track to be fit for UCL final

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 12, 2018, 10:32 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ankle injury against Barcelona gave Real Madrid a greatly unwanted threat in the club’s hopes of winning yet another UEFA Champions League title, however, their Portuguese superstar appears to be ready to take on Liverpool.

[ MORE: Robben, Rafinha commit to Bayern for another season ]

Real will go for its third consecutive UCL crown (fourth in five years) on May 26 in Kiev, Ukraine as Zinedine Zidane and Co. ready themselves for the Premier League side.

Ronaldo took to social media early Saturday morning, captioning his picture on Twitter with “Back on track” as the 33-year-old gets ready for the remainder of the La Liga campaign, as well as the UCL finale.

The Portugal international suffered the ankle injury during Madrid’s Clasico fixture against Barcelona last weekend, where Ronaldo was forced out of the match at halftime.

It’s expected that Ronaldo will be unavailable for Saturday’s La Liga match against Celta Vigo, and could possibly be held out next weekend for Real’s league finale against Villareal as well.

This season, Ronaldo has been nothing short of brilliant once again, scoring 43 goals in all competitions, including 15 in the UCL — which leads all scorers in the competition.