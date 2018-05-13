Juventus win record-extending 7th straight Serie A title

MILAN (AP) — Juventus won a record-extending seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday after its 0-0 draw against 10-man Roma was enough to secure the trophy with a match to spare.

Second-place Napoli won 2-0 at Sampdoria but Juventus got the point it needed at the Stadio Olimpico to win its 34th Serie A title. It has a four-point lead over Napoli with one round left.

The result also completed a fourth successive league and cup double for Juventus, which had beaten AC Milan 4-0 in the Italian Cup in the same stadium on Wednesday.

“I’m happy for the lads who have sealed the title, we have a week more of holiday,” said coach Massimiliano Allegri, who has won all four of those doubles in as many years at Juventus. “We have to congratulate Napoli, which kept pace with a great Juventus. It’s hard to see these four years being repeated.

“I congratulate everyone who works for Juventus and the fans but the most credit goes to the players. With a team like this, with these men and these players, it’s easier to achieve your targets but winning is never simple.”

The end of the season has seen several twists.

Juventus was six points clear a month ago but saw its advantage slashed to a solitary point in the space of a week which culminated in Napoli beating the Bianconeri 1-0. That left many — including Allegri — naming Maurizio Sarri’s side as favorite for the title.

“The greatest merit of the (Juventus) team was that they were always able to keep their calm because in football things can change in a second,” Allegri added. “You need to take it one step at a time without getting overwhelmed by enthusiasm when things are going well and you need to never stop working in the difficult moments. You need to work well on a mental level because if you have too many surges and dips of mood, you’re not going to win.”