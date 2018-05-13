More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Neymar “annoyed” by latest (and constant) transfer speculation

By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
Neymar revealed his frustrations over the latest round of transfer rumors claiming he’ll leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer… without actually saying he has any intention of staying at the club for a second season.

It’s all just one unfortunate part of being Neymar, though, as he says this kind of speculation comes up “my whole life, every transfer window.” The most expensive signing off all time ($263 million), Neymar arrived at PSG from Barcelona only last summer and tallied 19 goals and 13 assists in 20 Ligue 1 games (28 and 16 in 30 games – all competitions) before suffering a season-ending injury in February. He was named the Ligue 1 Player of the Year on Sunday.

Following the injury, Neymar immediately returned to Brazil to have his broken metatarsal metatarsal surgically repaired in an attempt to be healthy and fit for next month’s World Cup. The 26-year-old says he only has eyes for the tournament in Russia now, that he’ll not entertain any other topic until after the World Cup, especially not transfer rumors — quotes from Sky Sports:

“We talk about these things every time the transfer window comes around. I don’t want to talk about anything at the moment.

“Everyone knows why I came here, what my objectives are. Right now, my objective is the World Cup, not talking about transfers.

“I spend my whole life, every transfer window, talking about it. It’s a bit annoying.

“I am very touched and very happy with our season. It is an honor. Without my teammates, I would never have received this award.”

There are perhaps five clubs in the world that could afford to pay 1) the transfer required to get Neymar out of the French capital, and 2) wages comparable to those he currently earns at PSG. One of them is, of course, PSG; the others are, in no particular order, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United.

This summer should be fun. And there’s a World Cup, too.

Man City GK Ederson extends contract until 2025

Associated PressMay 13, 2018, 9:43 PM EDT
MANCHESTER, England (AP) Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes has signed a two-year contract extension, tying him to the Premier League champions until 2025.

The 24-year-old Ederson joined from Benfica on a six-year deal in the last offseason and has been one of City’s key players in its record-breaking title triumph with his shot-stopping and distribution.

City announced the contract extension for Ederson on Sunday, the day the Premier League season ended. City conceded the fewest goals in the league, 27 in 38 games.

Ederson is expected to be in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup starting next month.

Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, says “Ederson has shown in his first season at the club that he has all the attributes needed to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Juventus win record-extending 7th straight Serie A title

Associated PressMay 13, 2018, 7:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

MILAN (AP) — Juventus won a record-extending seventh straight Serie A title on Sunday after its 0-0 draw against 10-man Roma was enough to secure the trophy with a match to spare.

Second-place Napoli won 2-0 at Sampdoria but Juventus got the point it needed at the Stadio Olimpico to win its 34th Serie A title. It has a four-point lead over Napoli with one round left.

The result also completed a fourth successive league and cup double for Juventus, which had beaten AC Milan 4-0 in the Italian Cup in the same stadium on Wednesday.

“I’m happy for the lads who have sealed the title, we have a week more of holiday,” said coach Massimiliano Allegri, who has won all four of those doubles in as many years at Juventus. “We have to congratulate Napoli, which kept pace with a great Juventus. It’s hard to see these four years being repeated.

“I congratulate everyone who works for Juventus and the fans but the most credit goes to the players. With a team like this, with these men and these players, it’s easier to achieve your targets but winning is never simple.”

The end of the season has seen several twists.

Juventus was six points clear a month ago but saw its advantage slashed to a solitary point in the space of a week which culminated in Napoli beating the Bianconeri 1-0. That left many — including Allegri — naming Maurizio Sarri’s side as favorite for the title.

“The greatest merit of the (Juventus) team was that they were always able to keep their calm because in football things can change in a second,” Allegri added. “You need to take it one step at a time without getting overwhelmed by enthusiasm when things are going well and you need to never stop working in the difficult moments. You need to work well on a mental level because if you have too many surges and dips of mood, you’re not going to win.”

Barcelona comeback, unbeaten season fall short in 9-goal thriller

Associated PressMay 13, 2018, 5:52 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona lost 5-4 in a wild game at Levante on Sunday, ruining the champion’s bid to become the first team to finish a Spanish league season without a loss under its current format.

Barcelona was playing without Lionel Messi, left out of the squad by Ernesto Valverde to rest ahead of a demanding summer for the Argentina forward at the World Cup.

Led by Emmanuel Boateng’s hat trick and two more goals from Enis Bardhi, Levante was heading toward a historic rout of the recently crowned champions when the hosts built a 5-1 lead after 56 minutes.

But Barcelona roared back, with Philippe Coutinho adding two more goals to his first-half strike to complete a hat trick before Luis Suarez converted a penalty to cut the deficit to 5-4 in the 71st.

Suarez headed high from close range in Barcelona’s last chance to snatch the draw.

The upset at the hands of a modest Levante side – fighting to stay out of the relegation zone most of the season – ended Barcelona’s bid to go all 38 rounds of a La Liga season undefeated.

Two teams pulled off the feat in the 1930s when the competition only had 10 teams compared to 20 now.

Poch: It’s time for Levy to take “risks” in transfer market

By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
Alright, Daniel, the boys and I have done our part for three straight seasons now. We think it’s time you finally did your part and help us win some trophies.

[ MORE: 20 teams, 20 grades for the 2017-18 Premier League season ]

That’s one interpretation of Mauricio Pochettino‘s post-game press conference following Tottenham Hotspur’s season-ending 5-4 victory over Leicester City on Sunday, during which Pochettino all but laid responsibility for the next step in the club’s progression at the feet of chairman Daniel Levy.

“We are not this type of club that is going to invest crazy money,” Pochettino reminded right off the bat, but the Argentine made it very clear that he feels more is required if Tottenham are to continue challenging for trophies after finishing third, second and third in successive PL seasons: “You know me, maybe sometimes I have crazy ideas. You need to be brave. In these types of situations, with a club with our unbelievable fans, being brave is the most important thing, and [taking] risks.” Pochettino revealed he and Levy are schedule to meet sometime in the next week to discuss the summer transfer window — quotes from Football.London:

“I think I have very clear ideas of what we need to do. I don’t know if the club will agree with me or not, but we are going to talk next week to create the new project or what I think that we need to do together again to try to improve. That is a little bit up to Daniel of course, and the club to agree with us. I think after four years I think we need to assess that period and try to, if we want to play and be really contenders for big, big trophies, I think we need to review a little bit the thing.”

“The club’s ambition always is to win. The difficult thing is how you can be close to winning. I think it’s so important to move to the new stadium, the facilities are unbelievable, but not only with the new stadium we are going to be close to winning. … Of course the ambition of the club will be to win. Now maybe we are a little bit disappointed and frustrated because now we are close. But that is the first step, to be close, challenge the big sides, the sides that invest more than us and we need to try to find a way.”

“I think Daniel is going to listen to me, of course. … No, for sure Daniel is going to listen to me and we can create together to help the team move on.”

Asked if he would unequivocally commit to being at Spurs come August — given the rumors frequently linking him to some of Europe’s more, shall we say, free-spending clubs — Pochettino once again put the ball in Levy’s court.

“In football, you never know. I repeat from my last press conference, today 100 percent I feel that I am here. But the most important thing is that tomorrow all can change because it’s not in my hands. It’s not my decision to be here or not. I depend on my bosses. That is why. It’s healthy for myself, and us and the club and for the fans of course to think that you can lose your job tomorrow. … Today, yes, 100 percent.”