Neymar “annoyed” by latest (and constant) transfer speculation

Neymar revealed his frustrations over the latest round of transfer rumors claiming he’ll leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer… without actually saying he has any intention of staying at the club for a second season.

It’s all just one unfortunate part of being Neymar, though, as he says this kind of speculation comes up “my whole life, every transfer window.” The most expensive signing off all time ($263 million), Neymar arrived at PSG from Barcelona only last summer and tallied 19 goals and 13 assists in 20 Ligue 1 games (28 and 16 in 30 games – all competitions) before suffering a season-ending injury in February. He was named the Ligue 1 Player of the Year on Sunday.

Following the injury, Neymar immediately returned to Brazil to have his broken metatarsal metatarsal surgically repaired in an attempt to be healthy and fit for next month’s World Cup. The 26-year-old says he only has eyes for the tournament in Russia now, that he’ll not entertain any other topic until after the World Cup, especially not transfer rumors — quotes from Sky Sports:

“We talk about these things every time the transfer window comes around. I don’t want to talk about anything at the moment. “Everyone knows why I came here, what my objectives are. Right now, my objective is the World Cup, not talking about transfers. “I spend my whole life, every transfer window, talking about it. It’s a bit annoying. “I am very touched and very happy with our season. It is an honor. Without my teammates, I would never have received this award.”

There are perhaps five clubs in the world that could afford to pay 1) the transfer required to get Neymar out of the French capital, and 2) wages comparable to those he currently earns at PSG. One of them is, of course, PSG; the others are, in no particular order, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United.

This summer should be fun. And there’s a World Cup, too.

