Poch: It’s time for Levy to take “risks” in transfer market

That’s one interpretation of Mauricio Pochettino‘s post-game press conference following Tottenham Hotspur’s season-ending 5-4 victory over Leicester City on Sunday, during which Pochettino all but laid responsibility for the next step in the club’s progression at the feet of chairman Daniel Levy.

“We are not this type of club that is going to invest crazy money,” Pochettino reminded right off the bat, but the Argentine made it very clear that he feels more is required if Tottenham are to continue challenging for trophies after finishing third, second and third in successive PL seasons: “You know me, maybe sometimes I have crazy ideas. You need to be brave. In these types of situations, with a club with our unbelievable fans, being brave is the most important thing, and [taking] risks.” Pochettino revealed he and Levy are schedule to meet sometime in the next week to discuss the summer transfer window — quotes from Football.London:

“I think I have very clear ideas of what we need to do. I don’t know if the club will agree with me or not, but we are going to talk next week to create the new project or what I think that we need to do together again to try to improve. That is a little bit up to Daniel of course, and the club to agree with us. I think after four years I think we need to assess that period and try to, if we want to play and be really contenders for big, big trophies, I think we need to review a little bit the thing.” … “The club’s ambition always is to win. The difficult thing is how you can be close to winning. I think it’s so important to move to the new stadium, the facilities are unbelievable, but not only with the new stadium we are going to be close to winning. … Of course the ambition of the club will be to win. Now maybe we are a little bit disappointed and frustrated because now we are close. But that is the first step, to be close, challenge the big sides, the sides that invest more than us and we need to try to find a way.” … “I think Daniel is going to listen to me, of course. … No, for sure Daniel is going to listen to me and we can create together to help the team move on.”

Asked if he would unequivocally commit to being at Spurs come August — given the rumors frequently linking him to some of Europe’s more, shall we say, free-spending clubs — Pochettino once again put the ball in Levy’s court.

“In football, you never know. I repeat from my last press conference, today 100 percent I feel that I am here. But the most important thing is that tomorrow all can change because it’s not in my hands. It’s not my decision to be here or not. I depend on my bosses. That is why. It’s healthy for myself, and us and the club and for the fans of course to think that you can lose your job tomorrow. … Today, yes, 100 percent.”

