Poch: It’s time for Levy to take “risks” in transfer market

By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
Alright, Daniel, the boys and I have done our part for three straight seasons now. We think it’s time you finally did your part and help us win some trophies.

That’s one interpretation of Mauricio Pochettino‘s post-game press conference following Tottenham Hotspur’s season-ending 5-4 victory over Leicester City on Sunday, during which Pochettino all but laid responsibility for the next step in the club’s progression at the feet of chairman Daniel Levy.

“We are not this type of club that is going to invest crazy money,” Pochettino reminded right off the bat, but the Argentine made it very clear that he feels more is required if Tottenham are to continue challenging for trophies after finishing third, second and third in successive PL seasons: “You know me, maybe sometimes I have crazy ideas. You need to be brave. In these types of situations, with a club with our unbelievable fans, being brave is the most important thing, and [taking] risks.” Pochettino revealed he and Levy are schedule to meet sometime in the next week to discuss the summer transfer window — quotes from Football.London:

“I think I have very clear ideas of what we need to do. I don’t know if the club will agree with me or not, but we are going to talk next week to create the new project or what I think that we need to do together again to try to improve. That is a little bit up to Daniel of course, and the club to agree with us. I think after four years I think we need to assess that period and try to, if we want to play and be really contenders for big, big trophies, I think we need to review a little bit the thing.”

“The club’s ambition always is to win. The difficult thing is how you can be close to winning. I think it’s so important to move to the new stadium, the facilities are unbelievable, but not only with the new stadium we are going to be close to winning. … Of course the ambition of the club will be to win. Now maybe we are a little bit disappointed and frustrated because now we are close. But that is the first step, to be close, challenge the big sides, the sides that invest more than us and we need to try to find a way.”

“I think Daniel is going to listen to me, of course. … No, for sure Daniel is going to listen to me and we can create together to help the team move on.”

Asked if he would unequivocally commit to being at Spurs come August — given the rumors frequently linking him to some of Europe’s more, shall we say, free-spending clubs — Pochettino once again put the ball in Levy’s court.

“In football, you never know. I repeat from my last press conference, today 100 percent I feel that I am here. But the most important thing is that tomorrow all can change because it’s not in my hands. It’s not my decision to be here or not. I depend on my bosses. That is why. It’s healthy for myself, and us and the club and for the fans of course to think that you can lose your job tomorrow. … Today, yes, 100 percent.”

Barcelona comeback, unbeaten season fall short in 9-goal thriller

Associated PressMay 13, 2018, 5:52 PM EDT
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona lost 5-4 in a wild game at Levante on Sunday, ruining the champion’s bid to become the first team to finish a Spanish league season without a loss under its current format.

Barcelona was playing without Lionel Messi, left out of the squad by Ernesto Valverde to rest ahead of a demanding summer for the Argentina forward at the World Cup.

Led by Emmanuel Boateng’s hat trick and two more goals from Enis Bardhi, Levante was heading toward a historic rout of the recently crowned champions when the hosts built a 5-1 lead after 56 minutes.

But Barcelona roared back, with Philippe Coutinho adding two more goals to his first-half strike to complete a hat trick before Luis Suarez converted a penalty to cut the deficit to 5-4 in the 71st.

Suarez headed high from close range in Barcelona’s last chance to snatch the draw.

The upset at the hands of a modest Levante side – fighting to stay out of the relegation zone most of the season – ended Barcelona’s bid to go all 38 rounds of a La Liga season undefeated.

Two teams pulled off the feat in the 1930s when the competition only had 10 teams compared to 20 now.

FOLLOW LIVE – MLS: Portland, Seattle renew rivalry for 100th time

By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
For the 100th time in the history of their storied rivalry which began in NASL back in 1975, the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders, two sides currently heading in completely opposite directions, will do battle on Sunday (4 p.m. ET) at Providence Park.

Portland enter Sunday’s milestone clash winners of three straight (their only wins of the season) for the first time since their first three games of 2017, while the Sounders, bruised and battered as they are, sit bottom of the Western Conference with just two wins on the still-semi-young campaign.

Hit the link above to follow along throughout the afternoon, and check back with PST for coverage after the final whistle.

Among the injured and unavailable for Seattle are Nicolas Lodeiro, Osvaldo Alonso, Roman Torres, Will Bruin and Victor Rodriguez.

Seattle holds the advantage in all-time meetings between the sides (50W-14D-35L) after going unbeaten against Portland in 2017 (one win, two draws in league play; victory in the U.S. Open Cup), though they haven’t won in Portland since August 2014 (three losses, one draw).

Championship Sunday, rounded up

By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
The Premier League put a bow on its remarkable season with a 100-point flourish from Man City, and a new single-season scoring mark.

It also waved goodbye to Arsene Wenger, at least at Arsenal. All that and more in the PL roundup.

Southampton 0-1 Manchester CityRECAP

Gabriel Jesus‘ stoppage time winner — man, does this club play to the final season’s whistle — made sure Man City added “first 100-point club” to its list of amazing accomplishments.

Liverpool 4-0 Brighton and Hove Albion — RECAP

Mohamed Salah set the new Premier League scoring record, while Dejan Lovren, Andy Robertson, and Dominic Solanke also scored to lead Liverpool back into the UEFA Champions League regardless of the final against Real Madrid.

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Arsenal — RECAP

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became the fastest Gunner to 10 Premier League goals and notably has status as the last player to score in Arsene Wenger’s time at Arsenal.

Newcastle United 3-0 Chelsea — RECAP

Newcastle fans are dreaming of the transfer market after Rafa Benitez put another fine line on his resume with a demolition of the Blues. Ayoze Perez scored twice and Jonjo Shelvey also scored to clinch a Top Ten finish for the Magpies, who were in a relegation battle deep into the season. Chelsea is off to the Europa League, and in poor form ahead of next week’s FA Cup Final against Manchester United.

Swansea City 1-2 Stoke City — RECAP

Spirit remains at Stoke despite its relegation, as it dragged Swansea down with it. An early goal for Andy King was long forgotten after Badou Ndiaye and Peter Crouch gave the traveling Potters support a win in their final Premier League match for at least 15 months.

Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 Leicester City — RECAP

Don’t tell these clubs they had nothing to play for…

Harry Kane became the second Premier League player to score 30 goals this season, as Spurs trailed 1-0 and 3-1. They also were level at 4 following Jamie Vardy‘s second of the night when Kane completed his brace.

What a way to end a season.

West Ham United 3-1 Everton — RECAP

David Moyes‘ Irons hammered his former club, in doing so embarrassing former West Ham boss Sam Allardyce. The Toffees spent big this season and hired Big Sam to fix their season and lead them back into European contention. He largely failed. As for Moyes, has he reclaimed his Premier League mojo?

Burnley 1-2 Bournemouth — RECAP

Chris Wood‘s early goal was canceled out by Joshua King, then substitute Callum Wilson claimed all three points for the Cherries in this match-up of two of the finest British managers in the game.

Crystal Palace 2-0 West Bromwich Albion  — RECAP

Wilfried Zaha and Patrick Van Aanholt ended Roy Hodgson‘s Manager of the Year campaign with another win, as left-for-dead Palace finishes 11th despite an 0-7 goalless start!

Manchester United 1-0 Watford  — RECAP

Marcus Rashford scores the lone goal on a play began by Michael Carrick and helped along by Juan Mata. That’s why Mourinho plays Lukaku so much (#jab).

The final Premier League table for 2017-18

By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2018, 1:12 PM EDT
1 Comment

Here’s the final Premier League table for the 2017-18 season.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Manchester City 38 32 4 2 106 27 79 16-2-1 16-2-1 100
 Manchester United 38 25 6 7 68 28 40 15-2-2 10-4-5 81
 Tottenham Hotspur 38 23 8 7 74 36 38 13-4-2 10-4-5 77
 Liverpool 38 21 12 5 84 38 46 12-7-0 9-5-5 75
 Chelsea 38 21 7 10 62 38 24 11-4-4 10-3-6 70
 Arsenal 38 19 6 13 74 51 23 15-2-2 4-4-11 63
 Burnley 38 14 12 12 36 39 -3 7-5-7 7-7-5 54
 Everton 38 13 10 15 44 58 -14 10-4-5 3-6-10 49
 Leicester City 38 12 11 15 56 60 -4 7-6-6 5-5-9 47
 Newcastle United 38 12 8 18 39 47 -8 8-4-7 4-4-11 44
 Crystal Palace 38 11 11 16 45 55 -10 7-5-7 4-6-9 44
 Bournemouth 38 11 11 16 45 61 -16 7-5-7 4-6-9 44
 West Ham United 38 10 12 16 48 68 -20 7-6-6 3-6-10 42
 Watford 38 11 8 19 44 64 -20 7-6-6 4-2-13 41
 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 9 13 16 34 54 -20 7-8-4 2-5-12 40
 Huddersfield Town 38 9 10 19 28 58 -30 6-5-8 3-5-11 37
 Southampton 38 7 15 16 37 56 -19 4-7-8 3-8-8 36
 Swansea City 38 8 9 21 28 56 -28 6-3-10 2-6-11 33
 Stoke City 38 7 12 19 35 68 -33 5-5-9 2-7-10 33
 West Bromwich Albion 38 6 13 19 31 56 -25 3-9-7 3-4-12 31