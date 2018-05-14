Israeli soccer club says it wants to add Trump to its name

So, let’s use stats to breakdown the 2017/18 campaign.
Via our friends at Opta, here’s a look at some of the most intriguing stats of the 2017/18 season.
Man City’s brilliance
Man City won 32 matches, the most in a single Premier League season, breaking the record which had been held by Chelsea, who won 30 in 2016-17 – it is also a record in top-flight history.
Even including when points totals are altered to three for a win, Man City became the first team to win 100 points in a top-flight season.
Man City won 16 away league matches, a joint top-flight record in a single season along with Spurs in 1960-61.
Man City won the title with five games remaining, equalling the top-flight record set by Man Utd in 1907-08 and 2000-01 and Everton in 1984-85.
Manchester City trailed for just 153 minutes in Premier League matches this season – the fewest by a side in a single campaign.
Manchester City scored 106 goals in the Premier League this season; a record in a single Premier League season. The last top-flight side to score more in a single season were Tottenham (111) in 1962-63.
Between August and December 2017, Manchester City broke the record for most consecutive top-flight wins, winning 18 in a row and eclipsing the record set by Arsenal between February and August 2002 (14 wins in a row).
Surprising stats
All three newly promoted clubs (Brighton, Huddersfield and Newcastle) avoided relegation, only the third time this had happened in Premier League history, along with the 2001-02 and 2011-12 seasons.
Five different players recorded 10+ goals and 10+ assists in the Premier League this season (Salah, Eriksen, Sane, Sterling and Mahrez) – a record in a 38-game season.
This season saw the best shot conversion rate of any Premier League season since 2003-04 (10.95%), with 1018 goals scored from 9297 shots.
There were 78 Premier League wins by three or more goals this season – the most in an season in the history of the competition.
Spurs also finished as the highest placed London team in the top-flight for the first time since the 1994-95 season, when they finished seventh and above six other London sides.
Spurs finished above Arsenal in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in 1981-82 and 1982-83.
Jamie Vardy ended on the losing side in nine matches he scored in this season – a new Premier League record in a season.
Kevin De Bruyne set a new Premier League record for matches won by a player in a season, ending on the winning side in 31 different games.
Crystal Palace played nine Premier League games without Wilfried Zaha this season and lost all nine matches.
Despite only scoring 10 Premier League goals this season, Chris Wood earned his side Burnley 12 points this season – only Mo Salah (16) and Harry Kane (22) won more points via their goals.
Frank De Boer became the first permanent manager in Premier League history to not see his team score a single goal during his reign (four games, zero goals). Frank de Boer’s tenure as Crystal Palace manager was the shortest in terms of matches managed in the Premier League by a permanent appointment (four games).
Liverpool’s 0-5 defeat at Manchester City in September 2017 was the joint-biggest margin of defeat for Jurgen Klopp as a manager, level with Mainz 1-6 Werder Bremen (Oct 2006).
Darren Moore won more points in his six league games in charge of West Brom this season (11) than both Alan Pardew did in his 18 (8) and Tony Pulis did in his 12 (10) for the Baggies.
Harry Kane’s magic
Harry Kane scored 13 goals in September 2017 for club and country in all competitions – his best ever month as a professional footballer. This also equalled the tally of goals that both Lionel Messi (13 in March 2012) and Cristiano Ronaldo (13 in October 2010) have scored in a single month during their career.
Harry Kane’s record of not scoring a single Premier League goal in the month of August continued in 2017. His record in the month is now 13 games, 898 minutes and 44 shots without a single goal.
Kane became the first Spurs player to score 100 Premier League goals, a tally he reached in just 141 appearances – only Alan Shearer scored 100 in fewer games (124).
Kane scored 39 Premier League goals in 2017, breaking the record for a calendar year in the Premier League previously held by Alan Shearer in 1995 (36).
Relegation focus
Crystal Palace lost their first seven league games of the season without scoring, an English league record.
Crystal Palace became the first top-flight team since Liverpool in 1899-1900 to lose their first seven league matches in a season and avoid relegation.
Newcastle United finished 10th – the highest position by a newly-promoted club since West Ham also finished 10th in 2012-13.
West Brom were relegated from the top-flight for the 10th time – only fellow Midlands clubs Leicester (11) and Birmingham (12) have been relegated more often.
It was West Brom’s fourth Premier League relegation (also 2002-03, 2005-06 and 2008-09), with no side relegated more often (Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Sunderland also four relegations).
Stoke City suffered their seventh top-flight relegation and first since the 1984-85 campaign, when they went down having accrued just 17 points.
Stoke’s relegation was the first in any division for 20 years, when they were relegated from the second tier in 1997-98 along with Reading and Manchester City.
Mohamed Salah scored more goals in his debut season for Liverpool than any other player in their entire history (44).
Salah also broke the record for most left-footed goals in a Premier League season, netting 25 goals.
Salah scored 32 goals in the Premier League, the most in a 38-game season.
Salah scored against 17 different Premier League opponents this season – no player has ever scored against more in a single campaign.
Against Watford in March, Salah scored four goals from four shots – since 2003-04, he is only the second player to achieve this in a Premier League match after Andrey Arshavin against Liverpool in April 2009.
Pep Guardiola has won the top-flight league title in seven of his nine seasons as a manager, with the only exceptions being 2011-12 at Barcelona and 2016-17 at Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola secured his best points tally in a single league season as a manager (100); surpassing 99 points with Barcelona in 2009-10.
Pep Guardiola became the first Spaniard to win the English top-flight – he has won the top-flight in seven of his nine seasons as a manager, failing only in 2011-12 at Barcelona and last season with Man City.
Manchester City ended 19 points ahead of 2nd placed side Manchester United – the Premier League record points gap between 1st and 2nd place at the end of a season, overtaking a gap of 18 points by Manchester United in 1999-00.
Salah not only won the Golden Boot as the top goalscorer in the Premier League for the 2017/18 season with 32 goals but he also set a record for the most goals scored in a 38-game PL season. That’s right, the 31-goal record from Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez
Kane finished the season on 30 goals (his best-ever return in the PL) but he failed to win the Golden Boot for a third-straight campaign.
Speaking after Tottenham’s 5-4 win against Leicester on the final (Kane scored twice, by the way), the England international has challenged Salah to repeat his incredible season from his debut campaign at Liverpool.
“It’s good to have competition, it’s great for the Premier League to have two players at the 30-goal mark,” Kane said. “Personally for me, it was a target to improve on last year, obviously 29, and it was nice to get to that 30-goal mark. “Mo has done great this year, he deserves it, he deserves the Golden Boot, I am looking forward to the competition again next year.
“For me, it is about doing it year after year. This is my fourth year now and the first time I have got to 30 goals in the Prem, now it’s about getting to 30 goals for the next two or three years, that’s the aim. Any player wants to do it on a consistent basis and that’s what defines a good player from a great player. He has done amazing this year and he looks like a great player and we’ll see if we can both continue it next season.”
Kane saying Salah “looks like a great player” will no doubt annoy Liverpool fans across the globe but does he have a point?
The Egyptian King has been in sublime form this season with 32 goals in the PL and 44 in all competitions for Liverpool as they’re in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.
But can Salah really replicate this incredible goalscoring form? Remember: he was an out-and-out winger ahead of his move to Liverpool last summer but Jurgen Klopp has transformed him into a player who drifts centrally. Is this a one-off?
Salah being in a team alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and one which puts such an emphasis on all-out attack suggests he can replicate this season. Easily. The same can be said for Kane at Tottenham as he’s now scored 108 goals in 150 Premier League games.
PL teams will no doubt put extra defenders on Salah next season but they’ve been doing that for much of this campaign and haven’t had much luck.
Below we kick off our season reviews by analyzing the key moments, the star men and how the managers performed for the teams who finished 20th to 15th in the PL table.
Here we go…
West Bromwich Albion
Final place: 20th with 31 points (relegated to Championship) Defining moment: Hiring Alan Pardew and then winning just one of their next 21 PL games. Biggest victory: Away at Manchester United 1-0 to not only keep their survival hopes alive for a few more games but also hand the PL title to Man City. Low point: A stretch of eight-straight defeats from February to March when all but ended any hope of survival. Star man: Venezuelan striker Salomon Rondon was a beast up top, scored 10 goals in all competitions and has a $25 million release clause in his contract so we will likely see him in the Premier League next season. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Tony Pulis (4/10), Alan Pardew (1/10), Darren Moore (7/10) Grade for the season: F
Stoke City
Final place: 19th with 33 points (relegated to Championship) Defining moment: The worst defensive record in the league, a 7-2 hammering at Man City underlined just how bad this Stoke defense was. Yes, they were playing City, but the way they were dismantled unearthed all of their issues. Biggest victory: Not many to choose from but it was probably the early season 1-0 win at home against Arsenal as Jese scored the winner. Man, that seems like a long time ago. Low point: They got ahead several times in games late in the campaign but couldn’t hold onto leads. Specifically the way they crumbled to lose at home to Palace, after leading, stands out. Jack Butland‘s tears will be the enduring image of a sad, sad season. Star man: There is no way Xherdan Shaqiri will still be at Stoke next season and a big World Cup for the Swiss winger should seal a move elsewhere in the PL or to a top club overseas. He had eight goals and seven assists but couldn’t drag the Potters to safety. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Mark Hughes (3/10), Paul Lambert (2/10) Grade for the season: F
Swansea City
Final place: 18th with 33 points (relegated to the Championship) Defining moment: Following their 4-1 win against West Ham, it seemed as though everyone at Swansea relaxed after their shocking start to the season. The Swans rose to 13th and everything was looking rosy. Biggest victory: Beating Liverpool at home in January was a huge boost and the Swans were in full flow at that point after Carvalhal’s arrival in late December. They beat Arsenal in the next home game and had a run of four wins in six as they looked almost safe from relegation… Low point: Losing at home to Southampton in the final week of the season. A draw would’ve probably done the trick but the Swans didn’t show up and all but sealed their fate by losing 1-0. Star man: Lukasz Fabianski was a machine in goal all season long as the Polish international was in tears on the final day once relegated had been confirmed. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Paul Clement (3/10), Carlos Carvalhal (5/10) Grade for the season: F
Southampton
Final place: 17th with 36 points Defining moment: Beating Bournemouth at home with four games to go reignited hope they could save themselves from relegation. Mark Hughes had liftoff after being put in charge for the final eight games of the season as nobody really gave Saints a chance. Biggest victory: The win away at Swansea during the final week of the season in what had basically become a relegation playoff. Saints held their nerve and Manolo Gabbiadini‘s late strike all-but secured their safety. The relief on the face of Hughes and his players at the final whistle said it all. Low point: A run of just one win in 21 games under Mauricio Pellegrino as the club stuck with the Argentine coach as long as they could but the players just never responded to his defensive tactics. Star man: Alex McCarthy came in midway through the season to replace Fraser Forster in goal and didn’t put a foot wrong as he was crowned Southampton’s player of the season. Dusan Tadic was also big down the stretch with his two goals against Bournemouth crucial. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Mauricio Pellegrino (2/10), Mark Hughes (8/10) Grade for the season: D
Huddersfield Town
Final place: 16th with 37 points Defining moment: Digging deep to draw 0-0 at both Manchester City and Chelsea in the final week of the season to secure their status in the Premier League. Remarkable resolve. Biggest victory: Beating Manchester United at home early in the season gave David Wagner‘s men plenty of belief that they belonged in the top-flight. Low point: A run of five-straight defeats in January and early February which saw them slump from midtable into the relegation zone. Star man: Jonas Lossl must get a shout out for his performances in goal, especially late in the season, but throughout the campaign Aaron Mooy was the man who made the Terriers tick. They missed him badly when he was out injured. Manager marks out of 10: David Wagner (9/10) Grade for the season: A
Brighton & Hove Albion
Final place: 15th with 40 points Defining moment: Three home wins on the spin in February and March which culminated by beating Arsenal. Chris Hughton‘s side were almost safe from that point on. Biggest victory: Beating Manchester United at home in the final week of the season to finally secure PL safety. Low point: Four defeats in five around November/December time which saw the Seagulls drop back into the relegation discussion. That was pretty much it. Star man:Pascal Gross had a fine season with the German playmaker scoring seven goals and added eight assists, while you have to applaud the defensive duo of Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk at the heart of the Seagulls defense. Manager marks out of 10: Chris Hughton (8/10) Grade for the season: B+
Orlando City SC’s winning streak ended at six, thanks to goals scored by Josef Martinez (penalty kick) and Ezequiel Barco (his second of the season, both in the last three games), and a late-game meltdown from the people in purple — both on the field and in the stands.
Uri Rosell is yet to start a game for Orlando, but his introduction at halftime of Sunday’s game made exactly the impact for which he was signed: after chasing Atlanta, and the ball, around the field like chickens with their heads cut off — and falling 2-0 behind after 31 minutes — Rosell brought a sense of control to the Lions.
As for Atlanta, Tata Martino’s side took six points from three games in the span of eight days this week and sit atop the Supporters’ Shield standings after 11 games as a result. They’ve dropped all of five points from their last 10 games and, back in their customary 3-4-3 system, appear capable of scoring three or four against anyone in the league.
Los Angeles FC 2-2 New York City FC
If you’ve got 20 or so minutes of free time to fill over the next 24 or 48 hours, do yourself a favor and watch the condensed replay of LAFC’s thrilling, end-to-end, chance-filled draw with NYCFC on Sunday. While there were four goals scored in the end, it could have just as well finished 0-0 and made its case as the most entertaining game this season.
LAFC are yet to truly establish a central midfield capable of anything other than chance creation — which they’re really good at — so there’s a better than great chance most of their games will have you on the edge of your seat for 90 minutes.
NYCFC, on the other hand, are tactically effective chameleons in just about any type of game, but they’re undoubtedly most comfortable with David Villa front and center on countless counter-attacks. Patrick Vieira will be pleased to have seen his side come back to rescue a late road point after suffering an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to the New York Red Bulls last week.
At what point is it no longer "early" for #TFC? Coming up on the 1/3 mark of the season in a couple weeks. The East is NOT the West. I know, #CCL and all that, which is great. At some point, though, they gotta get 1) heathy, 2) out of their own way. #NEvTOR
We’re not talking about TFC missing the playoffs — we’re still three or four months away from that feeling like a distinct possibility — but at what point is the hole out of which they must climb simply too deep to even pretend the likes of Atlanta, NYCFC and RBNY are within reach? The no. 4 seed feels like their new best-case scenario.
Saturday’s loss to New England was not only a gut-punch of three points dropped, but Sebastian Giovinco was sent off for this very dumb decision mere seconds after bringing the Reds back to 3-2.
Again, it’s still May, and Jozy Altidore will be back before July rolls around (don’t forget, he scored zero goals before July 31 two seasons ago before finishing the regular season with 10 and helping TFC to their first MLS Cup final appearance), but other key injuries (Drew Moor, Justin Morrow, Nick Hagglund and Eriq Zavaleta) have forced Greg Vanney into playing Michael Bradley and Jason Hernandez at center back the last few games.
Something just feels… off after their oh-so-close run through CONCACAF Champions League.
Columbus Crew SC 3-0 Chicago Fire
A picture is worth a thousand words…
