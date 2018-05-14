Kane issues challenge to Salah

Harry Kane has issued a challenge to Mohamed Salah for next season.
Goalkeepers everywhere, beware…
Salah not only won the Golden Boot as the top goalscorer in the Premier League for the 2017/18 season with 32 goals but he also set a record for the most goals scored in a 38-game PL season. That’s right, the 31-goal record from Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez
Kane finished the season on 30 goals (his best-ever return in the PL) but he failed to win the Golden Boot for a third-straight campaign.
Speaking after Tottenham’s 5-4 win against Leicester on the final (Kane scored twice, by the way), the England international has challenged Salah to repeat his incredible season from his debut campaign at Liverpool.
“It’s good to have competition, it’s great for the Premier League to have two players at the 30-goal mark,” Kane said. “Personally for me, it was a target to improve on last year, obviously 29, and it was nice to get to that 30-goal mark. “Mo has done great this year, he deserves it, he deserves the Golden Boot, I am looking forward to the competition again next year.
“For me, it is about doing it year after year. This is my fourth year now and the first time I have got to 30 goals in the Prem, now it’s about getting to 30 goals for the next two or three years, that’s the aim. Any player wants to do it on a consistent basis and that’s what defines a good player from a great player. He has done amazing this year and he looks like a great player and we’ll see if we can both continue it next season.”
Kane saying Salah “looks like a great player” will no doubt annoy Liverpool fans across the globe but does he have a point?
The Egyptian King has been in sublime form this season with 32 goals in the PL and 44 in all competitions for Liverpool as they’re in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.
But can Salah really replicate this incredible goalscoring form? Remember: he was an out-and-out winger ahead of his move to Liverpool last summer but Jurgen Klopp has transformed him into a player who drifts centrally. Is this a one-off?
Salah being in a team alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane and one which puts such an emphasis on all-out attack suggests he can replicate this season. Easily. The same can be said for Kane at Tottenham as he’s now scored 108 goals in 150 Premier League games.
PL teams will no doubt put extra defenders on Salah next season but they’ve been doing that for much of this campaign and haven’t had much luck.
Let the shootout between Kane and Salah continue.