Marquez closer to 5th World Cup after making preliminary Mexico squad

“We believe there is room for Rafael to help,” coach Juan Carlos Osorio said. “There is a mental part, in which experience and leadership allows playing in tough moments of world-class matches, and doing it with the same ease, leadership and criteria that only Rafa could.”
Marquez was Mexico’s captain in the last four World Cups and is expected to retire after Russia. He hasn’t played for the national team since the Confederations Cup last year.
Guardado, who shares Mexico’s captaincy when goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa or Marquez is absent, will have surgery on Wednesday. Osorio said he expects to count on the Real Betis player for the World Cup.
Osorio said Erick Gutierrez could be Guardado’s replacement. The Pachuca midfielder did not take part in World Cup qualifying, and did not play in the Confederations Cup either.
“Erick is a natural box-to-box midfielder who is a lefty, like Andres (Guardado). We think he will be his replacement in the future,” Osorio said.
Osorio also said four players have injuries, and that forced him to pick 28. The other players in doubt were Nestor Araujo, Reyes, and siblings Jonathan and Giovani Dos Santos.
“I am not a medical specialist, but if the World Cup began tomorrow those five could not be in it,” then coach said.
A noted absence in the squad was striker Rodolfo Pizarro, who was in great form with local giant Chivas.
Final place: 4th with 75 points Defining moment: At the end of the day, two teams can say they beat Manchester City, who will arguably go down as the greatest PL team of all time, the season: Manchester United and Liverpool. The Reds were the first to do it, ending the runaway champions’ unbeaten start at 22 games with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Anfield in January. Biggest victory: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal — the game that made it abundantly clear to the entire world that Liverpool knew one way, and one way only, to play the game: emphatically and without mercy. Low point: After losing 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur on Oct. 22, Jurgen Klopp‘s side sat 9th in the PL table, 12 points behind Man City, and had won just one of their previous six games. Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you can rise from the ashes: Liverpool would go 14 games unbeaten following that awful outing at Wembley Stadium. Star man/men: Mohamed Salah swept all the major PL awards after scoring 32 goals and tallying 10 assists in his first season at Anfield. Roberto Firmino notched 15 and 7 to go with 10 and 7 from Sadio Made. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Jurgen Klopp (9/10) Grade for the season: A-
Tottenham Hotspur
Final place: 3rd with 77 points Defining moment: In between playing Man City away in December and at home in April, Tottenham played 14 league games, and they lost none of them and drew just three. In back-to-back-to-back games, they beat Man United, drew Liverpool and beat Arsenal. Biggest victory: Breaking the 28-year drought at Stamford Bridge will, in a season full of highs while playing in a temporary home venue, go down as the fanciest feather in Mauricio Pochettino‘s cap. Low point: Losing to Arsenal in mid-February sent Spurs into their worst run of results all season — winless in four (two draws, two losses) — before rebounding quickly and kicking off the aforementioned 14-game unbeaten run. Star man/men: Kane scored 30 PL goals for the first time in his career (somehow once again besting successive seasons of 29, 25 and 21); Christian Eriksen hit 10 goals and 10 assists for the first time in the PL; Dele Alli fell just short of the double-double with 9 and 10; Son Heung-Min scored a dozen of his own and set up a half-dozen for others. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Mauricio Pochettino (8/10) Grade for the season: A-
Manchester United
Final place: 2nd with 81 points Defining moment: From Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, Man United played three games — away to Leicester City and home against Burnley and Southampton — and drew all three. It would be incredibly harsh to call an 81-point season a disappointment, but that week-long run of results was simply too commonplace for the Red Devils this season. Biggest victory: As mentioned above, United are one of only two sides to beat City all season, and they did so in thrilling fashion in early April to delay City’s inevitable title celebrations. Low point: Heading into the season’s first Manchester derby, the gap between City and United stood at just eight points — a manageable deficit to overturn for Jose Mourinho’s men. A win would have cut it to five, but the real-life result — a 2-1 win for City — pushed it to 11, and the title race was over. Star man: Romelu Lukaku led the way with 16 goals (plus 7 assists), yet many fans and pundits alike have taken a harsh view of his first season at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba chipped in with 6 and 10, while Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford scored 9, 8 and 7 goals, respectively. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Jose Mourinho (8/10) Grade for the season: A-
Manchester City
Final place: 1st with 100 points Defining moment: Setting the following single-season records, among others: points (100), wins (32), goals scored (106), goal differential (+79). Biggest victory: Numerically, 6-0 over Watford. In terms of meaning and intent, 5-0 over Liverpool, or 4-1 over Spurs. Low point: Each of the aforementioned defeats — the only PL defeats on the season — will have stung badly: Liverpool, for the end of the unbeaten dream; United, for the missed opportunity to celebrate the title against their most bitter rivals. Star man: The quartet of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane averaged 14.25 goals and 12 assists this season. Take your pick, pick your poison, etc. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Pep Guardiola (10/10) Grade for the season: A+
Sam Allardyce did exactly what he was expected to do in his first — and probably final — six months as Everton manager: stabilize a wayward side and guide them as far away from the Premier League’s relegation zone as possible.
Following the Toffees’ eighth-place finish, Allardyce is expected to be rewarded compensated with a hefty severance package — the full $8 million remaining on the 18-month contract he signed upon taking charge in November — when he is relieved of his duties as Everton boss this week.
According to widespread reports out of the UK, Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s major shareholder, is expected to meet with Allardyce later this week at which point he’ll inform him that his services are no longer required at the club. Allardyce’s brash demeanor and defensive style quickly rubbed the Goodison Park faithful the wrong way despite the massive uptick in form which coincided with his arrival following Ronald Koeman‘s departure (and David Unsworth‘s month of interim work).
Moshiri is expected to renew his pursuit of former Watford manager Marco Silva, whom he chased — to no avail — to replace Koeman in the fall. Relations between Everton and Watford soured quickly, as the Hornets claimed an “unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival” unsettled the Portuguese manager and played a part in his side’s sharp downturn in form — one win in 11 PL games — which resulted in his dismissal in January.
The future of Wayne Rooney is also expected to be discussed — and, perhaps decided — when Moshiri meets with Rooney and/or his agent this week. A report from the Washington Post indicated on Monday that Rooney and MLS side D.C. United were “inching closer” to an agreement.
Final place: 9th with 47 points Defining moment: The 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in November which ultimately signaled the end of the Foxes’ poor start to the season and saw them start a four-game winning run and leave the relegation battle in the rearview mirror. Biggest victory: Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez and Kelechi Iheanacho — the three Leicester attackers expected to turn in star performances the entire season — all scored in the Foxes’ 3-1 victory over 10-man Arsenal. Low point: The dismissal of manager Craig Shakespeare feels like it occurred years ago now, but he was quickly shown the door after Leicester won just one of their first eight games this season. They would go on to win six of their next nine games (two draws, one loss). Star man: For the second time in three seasons, Mahrez amassed double-digit goals and assists for Leicester (12 and 10 this season; 17 and 11 in the title-winning season of 2015-16), all while trying to force a move away from the club and missing a handful of games as part of the plan. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Craig Shakespeare (2/10), Claude Puel (5.5/10) Grade for the season: C
Everton
Final place: 8th with 49 points Defining moment: When Sam Allardyce took over for the departed Ronald Koeman (and interim boss David Unsworth) on November 30, Everton sat 13th in the PL table, just five points clear of 18th and two points clear of 16th. The season could have gone either way quite easily, but Big Sam guided the Toffees to a record of 9W-7D-8L in his 24 games in charge. Biggest victory: Seeing how Everton didn’t beat a single side that finished ahead of them this season, we’ll go with the 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United the day before Allardyce took over; it was the start of a seven-game unbeaten run and the period of the season which ended relegation fears. Low point: Koeman lasted just nine games in the managerial hot seat after a free-spending spree in the summer transfer window, fired with just two wins and eight points to show for his efforts. Star man: Wayne Rooney led the way in the goals column (10, all of which we scored before Christmas), but just about every statistical metric available pegged him as one of Everton’s worst-rated players this season. That feels like a fitting way to describe their season. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Ronald Koeman (2/10), Sam Allardyce (6/10) Grade for the season: D+
Burnley
Final place: 7th with 54 points Defining moment: When Everton fired Koeman, Sean Dyche was strongly linked with the vacancy, but Burnley managed to keep hold of their longtime manager and achieve their best top-flight finish since 1974. Biggest victory: Gary Cahill got himself sent off after 14 minutes, Burnley scored three times in 20 minutes, Cesc Fabregas was also sent off, then Chelsea so nearly clawed their way back, but Burnley won 3-2 on opening day. In many ways, it was the perfect preview of what was to come the following 37 games. Low point: Losing to Swansea City, who would eventually go on to be relegated, in early February dropped the Clarets to 10 games without a win (the skid would reach 11 before breaking it with a five-game winning streak). Star man: James Tarkowski embodied everything that Dyche’s men stood for: disciplined defensive solidity in spectacularly backs-to-the-wall fashion. He’s likely to be chosen for the PL Team of the Season, as the unexpected outsider to Manchester City’s monopoly. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Sean Dyche (8/10) Grade for the season: A
Arsenal
Final place: 6th with 63 points Defining moment: Arsene Wenger announced on April 20 that he would leave Arsenal at the end of the 2017-18 season, a move that fans of the club had been calling for in truly toxic fashion for years now. Mission, finally, accomplished. Now, the post-Wenger reality finally sets in. Biggest victory: The Gunners beat Tottenham 2-0 back in November for their only victory of the season against a top-six side. Low point: The final day of the season. When Tottenham clinched a third-place finish on Sunday, they achieved third-, second- and third place finishes in successive seasons. Arsenal haven’t finished that high in three straight seasons since 2005. Star man: Alexis Sanchez was sold to Manchester United in January, paving the way for the arrivals of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who combined to tally 12 goals and 8 assists in essentially one-third of the season at the club. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Arsene Wenger (5/10) Grade for the season: C-
Chelsea
Final place: 5th with 70 points Defining moment: Bournemouth hammered Chelsea to the tune of 3-0 in mid-January, sending Antonio Conte‘s side into a tailspin from which they would never fully recover en route to finishing fifth, a full 30 points behind the champions. Biggest victory: Olivier Giroud scored the only goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 home win over Liverpool earlier this month, a result which gave the Blues the faintest hope of still qualifying for next season’s Champions League — which they ultimately failed to do. Low point: When the Blues lost 3-1 to Tottenham on April 1, not only was it the first time they’d done so at Stamford Bridge since 1990, but it left them highly likely to finish outside the top-four for the second time in three seasons. It was also their fifth loss in seven PL games. Star man: Eden Hazard (12 goals, 4 assists) and Alvaro Morata (11 and 6) put up similar numbers over the course of the full season, though the latter scored just one PL goal between Boxing Day and the end of the season. Hazard, meanwhile, scored just once in the PL since Valentines’ Day. Manager(s) marks out of 10: Antonio Conte (6/10) Grade for the season: D
Following a four-year run in the Championship, Fulham now find themselves 90 — or, perhaps 120 — minutes from a return to the Premier League after overturning a 1-0 first-leg deficit to Derby County in the two sides’ promotion playoffs semifinal on Monday.
Cameron Jeromeput the Rams into pole position by scoring the only goal in first leg at Pride Park, but Ryan Sessegnon and Denis Odoi each netted during the second half on Monday to send Slavisa Jokanovic’s side to Wembley Stadium where they’ll face either Aston Villa or Middlesbrough in the “world’s most lucrative game” in two weeks’ time. Villa lead Boro 1-0 after winning away at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.
Sessegnon hammered a loose, bouncing ball past Scott Carson to bring the Cottagers back to level terms on aggregate, and whipped in the perfect corner-kick service for Odoi to rise above the crowd and head home the second.
U.S. men’s national team defender Tim Ream, who’s likely to strongly considered for Fulham’s Player of the Season award, played all 90 minutes and turned in another of his typically strong defensive performances.