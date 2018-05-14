MLS roundup: Orlando’s streak ends; TFC lose again; Golden Boot Gyasi

A roundup of, plus a few quick thoughts about, all of the weekend’s action from Week 11 of the 2018 MLS season…
Orlando City SC 1-2 Atlanta United
Orlando City SC’s winning streak ended at six, thanks to goals scored by Josef Martinez (penalty kick) and Ezequiel Barco (his second of the season, both in the last three games), and a late-game meltdown from the people in purple — both on the field and in the stands.
Uri Rosell is yet to start a game for Orlando, but his introduction at halftime of Sunday’s game made exactly the impact for which he was signed: after chasing Atlanta, and the ball, around the field like chickens with their heads cut off — and falling 2-0 behind after 31 minutes — Rosell brought a sense of control to the Lions.
As for Atlanta, Tata Martino’s side took six points from three games in the span of eight days this week and sit atop the Supporters’ Shield standings after 11 games as a result. They’ve dropped all of five points from their last 10 games and, back in their customary 3-4-3 system, appear capable of scoring three or four against anyone in the league.
Los Angeles FC 2-2 New York City FC
If you’ve got 20 or so minutes of free time to fill over the next 24 or 48 hours, do yourself a favor and watch the condensed replay of LAFC’s thrilling, end-to-end, chance-filled draw with NYCFC on Sunday. While there were four goals scored in the end, it could have just as well finished 0-0 and made its case as the most entertaining game this season.
LAFC are yet to truly establish a central midfield capable of anything other than chance creation — which they’re really good at — so there’s a better than great chance most of their games will have you on the edge of your seat for 90 minutes.
NYCFC, on the other hand, are tactically effective chameleons in just about any type of game, but they’re undoubtedly most comfortable with David Villa front and center on countless counter-attacks. Patrick Vieira will be pleased to have seen his side come back to rescue a late road point after suffering an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to the New York Red Bulls last week.
New England Revolution 3-2 Toronto FC
We’re not talking about TFC missing the playoffs — we’re still three or four months away from that feeling like a distinct possibility — but at what point is the hole out of which they must climb simply too deep to even pretend the likes of Atlanta, NYCFC and RBNY are within reach? The no. 4 seed feels like their new best-case scenario.
Saturday’s loss to New England was not only a gut-punch of three points dropped, but Sebastian Giovinco was sent off for this very dumb decision mere seconds after bringing the Reds back to 3-2.
Again, it’s still May, and Jozy Altidore will be back before July rolls around (don’t forget, he scored zero goals before July 31 two seasons ago before finishing the regular season with 10 and helping TFC to their first MLS Cup final appearance), but other key injuries (Drew Moor, Justin Morrow, Nick Hagglund and Eriq Zavaleta) have forced Greg Vanney into playing Michael Bradley and Jason Hernandez at center back the last few games.
Something just feels… off after their oh-so-close run through CONCACAF Champions League.
Columbus Crew SC 3-0 Chicago Fire
A picture is worth a thousand words…
