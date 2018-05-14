More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

VIDEO: Scenes from Man City’s wild PL title parade

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Manchester City had a record-breaking season as they won the 2017/18 Premier League title and City saw it all out in style on Monday.

[ MORE: Grades for all 20 PL clubs

A trophy parade through the streets of Manchester saw Pep Guardiola and his players saluted by tens of thousands of fans.

Before we show you the scenes from the parade below, here’s a reminder of the records they broke this season.

  • Most points in a single season in English top-flight history – 100
  • Most wins in a Premier League season – 32
  • Most goals scored in a single Premier League season – 106
  • Largest title-winning margin – 19 points to second place Man United
  • Largest goal differential in PL history with +79

Anyway, let’s take a look and see how the “Centurions” celebrated their incredible campaign which is unlikely to be matched.

Peru captain Guerrero banned from World Cup in doping case

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 14, 2018, 3:55 PM EDT
GENEVA (AP) Peru captain Paolo Guerrero was banned from playing at the World Cup because of a positive doping test he said was caused by contaminated tea.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said on Monday it upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency to extend Guerrero’s six-month FIFA ban, which already expired this month.

Guerrero will now be banned for 14 months – an “appropriate sanction … in light of Mr. Guerrero’s degree of fault” – until January, the court said in a statement.

The 34-year-old Guerrero was set to captain Peru in Russia at its first World Cup appearance since 1982. On Sunday he was named in his country’s provisional squad preparing to play France, Denmark and Australia.

Guerrero tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, at a World Cup qualifying game against Argentina in October. Anti-doping rules prohibit the use of cocaine in an athlete’s competition period though not out of competition

His lawyers argued the stimulant had not been performance enhancing, and was accidentally consumed in contaminated tea.

The court said its judging panel “also accepted that he did not attempt to enhance his performance by ingesting the prohibited substance.”

“However, the Panel considered that the Player did bear some fault or negligence, even if it was not significant, and that he could have taken some measures to prevent him from committing the (doping violations),” the court said.

FIFA initially suspended Guerrero for one year through Nov. 3. It reduced the ban in a fast-tracked appeal last December which clearing him to play at the World Cup.

Two weeks ago, the former Bayern Munich player returned to play for his Brazilian club side Flamengo.

Guerrero scored his first goal on Sunday since the suspension, a header in Flamengo’s 3-2 defeat at Chapecoense in the Brazilian championship.

After the match, Guerrero said: “There is no reason for me to be suspended, I did nothing wrong and I trust the court to make the right decision.”

It is the second ruling from sport’s highest court that has weighed heavily on Peru’s first World Cup appearance in 36 years.

CAS gifted Peru three points that were key to advancing from the South American qualifying group in a previous appeal case brought by Bolivia’s soccer federation.

Bolivia fielded an ineligible player in a 2-0 win over Peru, and that result was overturned to a 3-0 loss by default. Without the three extra points, Peru would have fallen below Chile and Paraguay in the standings and out of contention.

Premier League season reviews: Clubs 14-10

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
With the 2017/18 Premier League season now done and dusted, it’s time to review the campaign for all 20 clubs.

[ MORE: Grades for all 20 PL clubs ]

Below we continue our season reviews by analyzing the key moments, the star men and how the managers performed for the teams who finished 14th to 10th in the PL table.

Let’s get to it…

Watford

Final place: 14th with 40 points
Defining moment: Sacking new manager Marco Silva just six months into his reign. The Portuguese coach had his head turned by interest from Everton and everything fell apart after a superb start which had them in the top four. Sacking Silva in January undoubtedly refocused the players and saved Watford’s season.
Biggest victory: The comeback 2-1 win against Arsenal in October which pushed Watford into the top four and had the Hornets faithful dreaming of European qualification.
Low point: Losing 4-1 at home against newly-promoted Huddersfield in December was a crushing blow for Silva and he never really recovered. The defeat came amid a run of just one win in 11 games.
Star man: Abdoulaye Doucoure was the star man for the Hornets (and their top scorer with seven goals) and it will be very surprising if he remains at Vicarage Road over the summer. The two-way midfielder can score and defend and has a little bit of everything. Seems ready for a top six club. Richarlison should also get a shoutout for his fine start to the season.
Manager(s) marks out of 10: Marco Silva (4/10), Javi Gracia (5/10)
Grade for the season: C+

West Ham

Final place: 13th with 42 points
Defining moment: After four defeats in five and ugly scenes as fans ran onto the pitch during a home defeat to Burnley, David Moyes‘ men went into a crunch relegation clash against Southampton knowing they had to win. They did and they were 3-0 up at half time. Emphatic.
Biggest victory: Following zero wins in eight games, West Ham beat London rivals Chelsea 1-0 at home to spark Moyes’ men into life. Arnautovic’s early goal stunned the Blues and the Hammers could’ve won by a bigger margin.
Low point: The 3-0 home defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion under Slaven Bilic has to be up there but there’s no doubt that the ugly scenes in March during their defeat to Burnley was the low point. Fan protests against owners David Sullivan, David Gold and Karen Brady will continue as fans revolt against their stadium move to the cavernous London Stadium.
Star man: Marko Arnautovic is the clear winner here. Many raised eyebrows when West Ham paid Stoke $28 million for him last summer but after a dodgy start (a red card against Saints didn’t help) he flourished in a central role under Moyes, scoring 11 times as the top scorer.
Manager(s) marks out of 10: Slaven Bilic (3/10), David Moyes (7/10)
Grade for the season: D-

Bournemouth

Final place: 12th with 44 points
Defining moment: It’s a long time ago now but after losing their first four games of the season, trailing Brighton 1-0 at home in the South Coast derby wasn’t ideal. Andrew Surman and Jermain Defoe then struck twice late on to seal victory and Bournemouth’s tag of the “comeback kings” continue throughout the season.
Biggest victory: The win away at Chelsea on Jan. 31 came amid a massive purple patch as the Cherries shook off early-season woes to win four times in six games. Howe’s boys pushed themselves away from the relegation zone with their exploits from Boxing Day until February.
Low point: Probably the opening two months of the season which were demoralizing with six defeats in eight games, but they had a tough schedule with losses to Tottenham, Man City and Arsenal.
Star man: Nathan Ake was sublime for most of the season after he joined permanently following his successful loan spell at Bournemouth in the first half of last season. The Dutch center back has a bright future in the game.
Manager(s) marks out of 10: Eddie Howe (7/10)
Grade for the season: C+

Crystal Palace

Final place: 11th with 44 points
Defining moment: When Frank De Boer was fired after just four games in charge. Roy Hodgson came in and worked wonders with Palace. Plus, Zaha’s return from injury was a huge boost and season-defining. He’s probably the best player in the PL who doesn’t play for one of the “top six” clubs.
Biggest victory: So many huge wins down the stretch with five victories in their final eight games, but you have to say the win against reigning champions Chelsea to snap their seven-game losing streak to start the season. That gave the Eagles players, fans and Hodgson belief they could get out of the relegation zone.
Low point: That start. Woof. Seven defeats on the spin (without scoring a single goal) to kick off the season in record-breaking fashion. Enough said.
Star man: There is only one star man at Palace: Wilfried Zaha is the top boy at Selhurst. His pace, trickery, goals and assists mean Palace will have to brush off several big-money offers for him this summer.
Manager(s) marks out of 10: Frank de Boer (0/10), Roy Hodgson (9/10)
Grade for the season: B

Newcastle United

Final place: 10th with 44 points
Defining moment: The 3-0 home win against Southampton pulled them away from the relegation zone in March and sparked a run of four-straight wins which pushed them into midtable. Kenedy was unplayable during that stretch and the Rafalution was in full flow.
Biggest victory: The 1-0 home win against Manchester United in February was huge. Newcastle had won just twice in 13 PL games before that, but taking down Jose Mourinho’s side comfortably not only gave every at Newcastle hope they’d survive, it was also so sweet for Rafa…
Low point: Probably the 3-0 home defeat against Watford early in the season. That came smack bang in the middle of a run without a win in nine games.
Star man: Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka made a massive impact when he arrived on loan from Sparta Prague in January, while Kenedy had a huge impact after his loan arrival from January. But Jonjo Shelvey turned it on in the second half of the season and his passing coupled with a defense led by Jamaal Lascelles made the difference. In all honesty, Newcastle’s success was due to a total team effort but Shelvely’s quality on the ball gets him the nod.
Manager(s) marks out of 10: Rafael Benitez (9/10)
Grade for the season: B+

PSG appoint Thomas Tuchel as new manager

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2018, 12:25 PM EDT
Thomas Tuchel is the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain.

The German coach was announced as PSG’s new boss on Monday, with Unai Emery to step aside as their boss despite leading them to the Ligue 1, French Cup and French League Cup treble in his second season in charge

PSG said the following in a statement on their website.

“Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the arrival of Thomas Tuchel as coach. The German technician signed a two-year contract with the champions of France.”

The former Borussia Dortmund coach, who was linked with a move to Arsenal over the past 12 months, hasn’t been in a job since he left Dortmund at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Tuchel left Dortmund in acrimonious fashion but the fact that he’s been linked with jobs in the Premier League, as well as at Bayern Munich and elsewhere in Europe, prove his pedigree.

“It is with great joy, pride and ambition that I join this great world football club that is Paris Saint-Germain,” Tuchel said. “I look forward to working with all these great players, all of whom are among the best on the planet. With my staff, we will do everything to help the team push their limits to the highest of international level. There is extraordinary potential in Paris and this is the most exciting challenge that has come to me. I am also looking forward to discovering Parc des Princes, a legendary European football stadium with a fantastic atmosphere.”

The biggest challenge for Tuchel, 44, will be delivering success in the UEFA Champions League, something which evaded Emery as PSG crashed out in devastating fashion to Barcelona in 2016/17 and then again at the hands of Real Madrid this season.

With a strike force of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, PSG can rip apart the majority of UCL teams but they came unstuck in the knockout rounds this season against Real Madrid as they also lost Neymar with a serious ankle injury during that series.

Although Neymar’s future at PSG remains uncertain despite only completing his world-record move from Barca last summer, the future now looks steadier for PSG.

Tuchel is a talented tactician who led Dortmund to back-to-back top three finishes, a German Cup success and a trip to the UCL last eight during his two seasons in charge at the Westfalenstadion. He also developed the likes of Christian Pulisic into full-time pros, while he seemed to get the best out of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a fluid, attacking system.

Defense is where PSG needs to improve if they’re ever going to get past the last eight of the UCL and the jury is out as to whether Tuchel can deliver the European success Les Parisiens crave.

Top stats of the 2017/18 Premier League season

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
We love stats. We love the Premier League.

[ MORE: PL grades for all 20 clubs ]

So, let’s use stats to breakdown the 2017/18 campaign.

Via our friends at Opta, here’s a look at some of the most intriguing stats of the 2017/18 season.

Man City’s brilliance

  • Man City won 32 matches, the most in a single Premier League season, breaking the record which had been held by Chelsea, who won 30 in 2016-17 – it is also a record in top-flight history.
  • Even including when points totals are altered to three for a win, Man City became the first team to win 100 points in a top-flight season.
  • Man City won 16 away league matches, a joint top-flight record in a single season along with Spurs in 1960-61.
  • Man City won the title with five games remaining, equalling the top-flight record set by Man Utd in 1907-08 and 2000-01 and Everton in 1984-85.
  • Manchester City trailed for just 153 minutes in Premier League matches this season – the fewest by a side in a single campaign.
  • Manchester City scored 106 goals in the Premier League this season; a record in a single Premier League season. The last top-flight side to score more in a single season were Tottenham (111) in 1962-63.
  • Between August and December 2017, Manchester City broke the record for most consecutive top-flight wins, winning 18 in a row and eclipsing the record set by Arsenal between February and August 2002 (14 wins in a row).

Surprising stats

  • All three newly promoted clubs (Brighton, Huddersfield and Newcastle) avoided relegation, only the third time this had happened in Premier League history, along with the 2001-02 and 2011-12 seasons.
  • Five different players recorded 10+ goals and 10+ assists in the Premier League this season (Salah, Eriksen, Sane, Sterling and Mahrez) – a record in a 38-game season.
  • This season saw the best shot conversion rate of any Premier League season since 2003-04 (10.95%), with 1018 goals scored from 9297 shots.
  • There were 78 Premier League wins by three or more goals this season – the most in an season in the history of the competition.
  • Spurs also finished as the highest placed London team in the top-flight for the first time since the 1994-95 season, when they finished seventh and above six other London sides.
  • Spurs finished above Arsenal in consecutive seasons for the first time since doing so in 1981-82 and 1982-83.
  • Jamie Vardy ended on the losing side in nine matches he scored in this season – a new Premier League record in a season.
  • Kevin De Bruyne set a new Premier League record for matches won by a player in a season, ending on the winning side in 31 different games.
  • Crystal Palace played nine Premier League games without Wilfried Zaha this season and lost all nine matches.
  • Despite only scoring 10 Premier League goals this season, Chris Wood earned his side Burnley 12 points this season – only Mo Salah (16) and Harry Kane (22) won more points via their goals.
  • Frank De Boer became the first permanent manager in Premier League history to not see his team score a single goal during his reign (four games, zero goals). Frank de Boer’s tenure as Crystal Palace manager was the shortest in terms of matches managed in the Premier League by a permanent appointment (four games).
  • Liverpool’s 0-5 defeat at Manchester City in September 2017 was the joint-biggest margin of defeat for Jurgen Klopp as a manager, level with Mainz 1-6 Werder Bremen (Oct 2006).
  • Darren Moore won more points in his six league games in charge of West Brom this season (11) than both Alan Pardew did in his 18 (8) and Tony Pulis did in his 12 (10) for the Baggies.

Harry Kane’s magic

  • Harry Kane scored 13 goals in September 2017 for club and country in all competitions – his best ever month as a professional footballer. This also equalled the tally of goals that both Lionel Messi (13 in March 2012) and Cristiano Ronaldo (13 in October 2010) have scored in a single month during their career.
  • Harry Kane’s record of not scoring a single Premier League goal in the month of August continued in 2017. His record in the month is now 13 games, 898 minutes and 44 shots without a single goal.
  • Kane became the first Spurs player to score 100 Premier League goals, a tally he reached in just 141 appearances – only Alan Shearer scored 100 in fewer games (124).
  • Kane scored 39 Premier League goals in 2017, breaking the record for a calendar year in the Premier League previously held by Alan Shearer in 1995 (36).

Relegation focus

  • Crystal Palace lost their first seven league games of the season without scoring, an English league record.
  • Crystal Palace became the first top-flight team since Liverpool in 1899-1900 to lose their first seven league matches in a season and avoid relegation.
  • Newcastle United finished 10th – the highest position by a newly-promoted club since West Ham also finished 10th in 2012-13.
  • West Brom were relegated from the top-flight for the 10th time – only fellow Midlands clubs Leicester (11) and Birmingham (12) have been relegated more often.
  • It was West Brom’s fourth Premier League relegation (also 2002-03, 2005-06 and 2008-09), with no side relegated more often (Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Sunderland also four relegations).
  • Stoke City suffered their seventh top-flight relegation and first since the 1984-85 campaign, when they went down having accrued just 17 points.
  • Stoke’s relegation was the first in any division for 20 years, when they were relegated from the second tier in 1997-98 along with Reading and Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah central

  • Mohamed Salah scored more goals in his debut season for Liverpool than any other player in their entire history (44).
  • Salah also broke the record for most left-footed goals in a Premier League season, netting 25 goals.
  • Salah scored 32 goals in the Premier League, the most in a 38-game season.
  • Salah scored against 17 different Premier League opponents this season – no player has ever scored against more in a single campaign.
  • Against Watford in March, Salah scored four goals from four shots – since 2003-04, he is only the second player to achieve this in a Premier League match after Andrey Arshavin against Liverpool in April 2009.

Pep Guardiola‘s domination

  • Pep Guardiola has won the top-flight league title in seven of his nine seasons as a manager, with the only exceptions being 2011-12 at Barcelona and 2016-17 at Manchester City.
  • Pep Guardiola secured his best points tally in a single league season as a manager (100); surpassing 99 points with Barcelona in 2009-10.
  • Pep Guardiola became the first Spaniard to win the English top-flight – he has won the top-flight in seven of his nine seasons as a manager, failing only in 2011-12 at Barcelona and last season with Man City.
  • Manchester City ended 19 points ahead of 2nd placed side Manchester United – the Premier League record points gap between 1st and 2nd place at the end of a season, overtaking a gap of 18 points by Manchester United in 1999-00.

Farewell, Arsene Wenger

  • Arsene Wenger broke the record for most Premier League games managed, eclipsing Sir Alex Ferguson’s haul of 810 games on New Year’s Eve against Crystal Palace (currently on 828).
  • Arsene Wenger has now beaten 46 different opponents in the Premier League, more than any other manager (Alex Ferguson, 44).
  • Wenger’s victory at the John Smith’s Stadium was the 48th different ground he had won at in the Premier League, more than any other manager.
  • Arsenal finished outside the top five in the Premier League for the first time 1994-95, when they finished 12th.