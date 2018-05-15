More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Aston Villa holds off Boro, moves onto playoff final

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Playoff finals are old hat for Steve Bruce, but a new event for Aston Villa.

The Birmingham club beat Middlesbrough 1-0 over two legs, the second a 0-0 draw at Villa Park on Tuesday, to advance to meet Fulham in the Championship Playoff final at Wembley Stadium on May 26.

Stewart Downing‘s 89th minute free kick off the cross bar was Boro’s only sniff of the goal.

[ MORE: The season of Salah ]

Villa is in just its third season outside of the English top flight since 1975, though Bruce managed Hull City and Birmingham City to the Premier League through the playoffs.

Boro scored plenty under Tony Pulis in the season, but it was a case of traditional Pulis stats in the playoffs. The notoriously stingy manager saw his side manage just two shots on target over two legs, with both coming in the home leg.

Lewis Grabban of Villa had the two best scoring chances of the match, but Darren Randolph made a pair of saves.

Villa won the first leg on a Jack Grealish to Mile Jedinak goal.

On Monday, Fulham flipped a first leg deficit to Derby County on its ear to clinch its space at Wembley.

Report: NYCFC’s Vieira put off by Arsenal conversation

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2018, 3:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Maybe next time call him when you’re serious, Arsenal.

Patrick Vieira feels like his former club only called him about their open manager’s position as a “token gesture,” according to Sky Sports.

[ MORE: Arteta the “clear favorite” ]

The New York City FC boss and Arsenal hero, 41, has been hailed for the job he’s done in taking over for Jason Kreis at the Bronx-based MLS club in 2016.

Sky says Arsenal will begin its interview process this week, and that Mikel Arteta is the favorite. As for Vieira:

Vieira, who is currently head coach of MLS side New York City FC, was left disappointed after speaking with the club and feels the call was merely a token gesture to one of their former players.

Vieira played nine of his 18 professional seasons with the Gunners, winning three Premier League titles and three FA Cups.

Russia eases registration process for foreign World Cup fans

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 15, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MOSCOW (AP) Russia has eased rules requiring foreign visitors to register their whereabouts during the World Cup.

A decree signed by President Vladimir Putin and published on a government website says foreigners must now register with authorities within three days of arriving in a new town, rather than 24 hours, as was the case for last year’s Confederations Cup.

That’s still less than in most cases outside the World Cup period.

In a hangover from Soviet-era legislation, Russia requires residents and foreigners to register their whereabouts when traveling or moving to a new area.

While hotels will register visitors automatically, the rules could be a headache for fans staying with friends or at campsites, or who use online room-rental services such as Airbnb.

Arsene Wenger: “I have to move out of the country”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2018, 1:02 PM EDT
2 Comments

It appears that Arsene Wenger will not be taking a new job in England. Ever.

Following a stunning sendoff in recent weeks as he stepped away from Arsenal after almost 22 years in the job, the legendary French manager has revealed he seems himself staying in the game.

Just not in England which seems to rule out a swift return to the Premier League.

Speaking to Arsenal’s website, Wenger confirmed he will likely manager overseas next.

“It will be very difficult for me [without Arsenal],” Wenger said. “At the moment if I want to continue to work, I think I have to move out of the country, because my gut feeling at the moment is that I would feel I would betray my club by staying in England. People might feel that I’ve betrayed what I’ve built here. That is the problem I face at the moment. My club is here, my heart is here and will be forever. As I said in my speech on the pitch after the Burnley game, I’m a fan above all.”

Where next for Wenger?

Some have suggested that he will be a natural fit for the French national team given the fact that he has worked closely with a number of the players and that Didier Deschamps’ reign may be coming to an end after the 2018 World Cup this summer unless Les Bleus impress and at least reach the World Cup final.

Apart from that, the only club job which could seem likely for Wenger to take charge of was Paris Saint-Germain in his native France but that gig went to Thomas Tuchel on Monday.

Could Wenger really be lined up for one of the top jobs, like Real Madrid, if Zinedine Zidane leaves this summer? It’s an intriguing question to think about and one which is very peculiar to come to terms with, such is Wenger’s affinity to Arsenal.

It almost feels wrong for him to have another job but Wenger is obviously hungry to keep working and he won’t be short of offers from across the globe.

The season of Salah: Liverpool’s Egyptian King

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

I’ll admit it. I didn’t see this coming. At all. And even when it kept happening, game after game, it still seemed too good to be true.

I was adamant I would use my vote for the Footballer Writers’ Association Player of the Year on Kevin De Bruyne. I mean, it was all about KDB as he conducted the Manchester City juggernaut throughout their record-breaking season but as the months wore on in the Premier League season, Mohamed Salah kept scoring, and scoring, and scoring.

I had to vote for Salah, and I did, with the new chant (based on the hit “Sit Down” by James) reverberating in my head. He is truly adored by Liverpool’s fans.

“Mo Salah, Mo Salah, running down the wing… Salah, lah, lah, lah, lah, the Egyptian King!”

In a Facebook Live chat from Wembley around the turn of the year, I even took on a friendly wager with Bruce Vail (I owe you that beer, Bruce) that Harry Kane would end the season with more goals than Salah. Kane had a career best 30 in the PL despite a few weeks out with injury, might I add… but Salah finished top with 32. Of course he did.

This has been the year of Salah for club and country and the funny thing is, nobody saw it coming. At all. Let’s not forget, Salah had one very good season at AS Roma in 2016/17 after first being loaned out by Chelsea to Fiorentina and Roma from 2015 as he was deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

I wasn’t the only one who was blindsided and couldn’t quite believe what I was seeing week in, week out in the Premier League.

I vividly remember sitting in the freezing cold of the outdoor press box at Anfield in January as Salah lobbed Ederson from 40 yards out to put Liverpool 4-1 up against Man City, who had yet to be beaten in the PL that season. I smiled, everyone smiled, but then I looked around to my left and sat behind me was “King” Kenny Dalglish with the biggest smile of all as he punched the air with delight and celebrated alongside several Liverpool greats.

The Liverpool great has seen the likes of Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez rival his legendary status with the Kop and this man Salah has the potential to be a true God among Liverpool fans, if he isn’t already.

Salah’s sensational season took everyone by surprise as the Egyptian winger transformed his game under Jurgen Klopp and has become a global superstar over the last nine months at Liverpool. His clinical finishing, rapid counter attacks and incredible dribbling ability combining perfectly with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up top.

In his debut season at Anfield he has scored 44 goals in all competitions with one game to go (a bit of a humdinger, the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26) and set a new Premier League record for the most goals (32) scored in a 38-game season. I also remember being sat at Man City’s Etihad Stadium early in the season and watching Salah squander several chances as he started the season in slightly wasteful fashion. About that…

The joint-record for the most goals in a PL season held by Alan Shearer, Luis Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo (31) tumbled under Salah’s brilliance and Shearer told PremierLeague.com that this wil be known as Salah’s season.

“When you’re looking to one of your players to do something different, do something special, more often than not it’s been Mo Salah,” Shearer said. “This season people will remember Salah and the impact that he had in his first season at Liverpool. No one has been able to stop him.”

Salah, still just 25 years old, has the perfect conditions around him to replicate this season too. Seriously.

Even though the hardest few months are probably coming up for him as he tries to reinvent his game slightly (after a World Cup with Egypt no less) and get used to two or three defenders marking him every time he has the ball next season, he’s playing for the perfect manager, with the perfect blend of players at the perfect club for how he wants to play.

Plus, aside from his playing ability, it’s the human factor of Salah which stands out and makes his story so lovable.

He’s the humble lad from the town of Nagrig in rural Egypt who plays with a smile on his face and a spring in his delicately permed hair.

Speaking about Salah in a speech written for the FWA awards evening last week, Klopp lauded his top goalscorer.

“The fact you have voted for him as your player of the season reflects that you have witnessed his incredible quality as a footballer. But it’s his qualities as a person that should not be overlooked,” Klopp said. “I read and hear about him being a wonderful role model for Egypt, North Africa, for the wider Arabic world and for Muslims. This, of course, is true, but he is a role model full stop.”

It’s not just on the club stage that Salah has burst onto the scene. It has been almost a perfect storm as the season of Salah reaches its climax.

With one more game of the season for Liverpool the biggest of them all, the UCL final against Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid, Salah not only has the chance to etch his name into Liverpool folklore but hammer home his bid to win the Ballon d’Or in 2018 and wrestle it away from Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

At the same time as Salah’s fame with Liverpool is skyrocketing, he’s also become a hero in his homeland of Egypt, scoring the goal which took the Pharaohs to their first World Cup finals since 1990.

Like Messi and Ronaldo, Salah has the hopes of a soccer-mad nation resting on his shoulders this summer in Russia. If Salah leads Egypt to the latter stages of the World Cup, he is ready to take over from Ronaldo and Messi. That’s how good he’s been this season.

The man who saw him first emerge as a teenage talent in Egypt was former USMNT head coach Bob Bradley, who coached the Egyptian national team from 2011-13 as they just missed out on making the 2014 World Cup amid huge unrest in the North African nation. The Port Said massacre saw the domestic league suspended in 2012 and Salah, along with plenty of his Egyptian teammates, ended up heading overseas as a pathway to FC Basel in Switzerland was created.

Bradley knew back then that Salah had it in him and said as much in a recent interview with Yahoo Sports.

“When the league stopped, we had to start to put together camps and friendly matches because Olympic qualifying was that June,” Bradley said.“Immediately when we brought him in, you could see how special he was: Incredible quickness, speed, power, explosiveness. He improved at every camp. He took ideas really well. You could tell he was determined to get better.”

And that’s now what Salah must do. Get better. If he can.

The Egyptian King may never replicate this historic season and if he doesn’t, that’s fine. Liverpool’s fans and neutrals across the globe will never forget the season of Salah. Only the likes of Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez and Neymar have been able to replicate other-worldly form on a yearly basis over the last decade.

But if Salah does manage to replicate this, then he will truly enter the highest soccer pantheon.

Whatever happens, Egypt and Liverpool has a new King.