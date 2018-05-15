How did U.S. players fare in the 2017-18 Premier League season?

This post used to be more fun.

[ RECAP: Villa 0-0 (1-0 agg.) Boro ]

The United States only had two players hit Premier League pitches for more than a single match this season, and only two Americans are alive for promotion from the Championship (though well-traveled goalkeeper Chris Konopka signed a short-term deal late in Cardiff City’s promotion campaign).

Geoff Cameron

Stoke City

The soon-to-be 33-year-old had to be frustrated when his return from a concussion ended up with a stint on the bench under new coach Paul Lambert that cost him a chance to keep the Potters in the Premier League. Cameron played 20 league matches and one FA Cup match, spending time at center back, center mid, right back, and even a little more advanced as a right mid. Stoke was 3W-6D-8L when Cameron did not play, about the same pace as when he was available, but it notably earned points in four of six matches where he featured at center back (2-2-2). It seems likely he’ll move on this summer.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Tottenham Hotspur

Went on loan to Sheffield Town and then Ipswich Town, where he played regularly at center back. Still doesn’t seem on track to get in Mauricio Pochettino‘s mix, and another loan or permanent transfer feels on the horizon.

Emerson Hyndman

Bournemouth

The 22-year-old center mid played just four times in all comps for the Cherries, but Eddie Howe handed him a start in Bournemouth’s season finale. The Cherries won 2-1, though both goals came after he left the match. A candidate for transfer or loan next season.

Antonee Robinson

Everton



Went on loan to Bolton, where he managed four assists in substantial time at left back and left mid. One of the great hopes to solve the long-held American need at left back.

DeAndre Yedlin

Newcastle United

Soon to be 25, Yedlin had a strong return to the Premier League. The right back picked up two assists in 34 matches as Rafa Benitez really improved the American’s defensive acumen. Benitez would probably like to bring in better competition for Yedlin at right back, but the former Seattle Sounder should have every opportunity to continue to play a sizable role at St. James’ Park.

"That's not just good, that's special!" Yedlin crosses and Perez finishes it off perfectly! pic.twitter.com/0toI9RNPc8 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 15, 2018

Elsewhere in England

Mix Diskerud – Man City (on loan at Goteborg)

Luca de la Torre – Fulham

Lynden Gooch – Sunderland

Duane Holmes – Scunthorpe United

Eric Lichaj – Nottingham Forest

Brendan Moore – Rochdale

Tim Ream – Fulham

Gedion Zelalem – Arsenal

Follow @NicholasMendola