Klinsmann to be World Cup pundit for British TV

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2018, 8:19 AM EDT
Some will say he should be coaching the U.S. national team in Russia this summer, but Jurgen Klinsmann will instead be a pundit on the 2018 World Cup for the BBC in England.

The BBC announced on Tuesday that Klinsmann will be alongside the likes of Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Alan Shearer, Pablo Zabaleta and Rio Ferdinand to give his analysis on the tournament, one he may way feel he should be at as a coach had things worked out differently 18 months ago.

Klinsmann, 53, was fired by the U.S. men’s national team after losing the opening two games of the final round of CONCACAF qualifying against Mexico and Costa Rica.

By now we all know, of course, that Klinsmann’s successor, Bruce Arena, wasn’t able to salvage a slow start to the Hexagonal round of qualifying as the USMNT lost at Trinidad & Tobago in their final qualifier to not make the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Klinsmann has largely been a bystander since the USA’s World Cup debacle, appearing here and there at coaching seminars or spotted watching his son Jonathan, a goalkeeper with Hertha Berlin and the U.S. youth teams, play.

The German legend was in charge of the USMNT for five years from 2011-16 and led the Stars and Stripes to the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Klinsmann’s insight into not only the teams at the tournament but also what happened with the USMNT will be intriguing, especially as he could be more relaxed on the subject of the U.S. considering he will be talking to a UK audience.

This will also be a great chance for Klinsmann to put himself back in the shop window as the managerial merry-go-round swings into overdrive following a World Cup tournament…

Still, there will be a nagging feeling among most USMNT fans that had Klinsmann not been fired back in November 2016 and trusted to get the U.S. back on track, they’d be cheering on their team this summer at the World Cup instead of twiddling their thumbs and being somewhat of a World Cup third wheel.

Arteta emerges as clear favorite for Arsenal job

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2018, 7:43 AM EDT
It’s becoming increasingly likely that Mikel Arteta is the favorite to take over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

Arteta, 36, has been working as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City over the past two seasons but spent the final five years of his playing career at Arsenal and was club captain, winning the FA Cup once despite injuries mounting up at the end of his playing days.

And now the Spaniard, according to several reports, has emerged as the clear front runner to succeed Wenger who has stepped down after almost 22 years in charge. German coach Julian Nagelsmann, who led Hoffenheim to a club-best third place finish in the Bundesliga this season, was also favored but the 30-year-old coach isn’t available according to his club.

That leaves Arteta in the clear as it has seemed for some time that Arsenal wanted a younger coach with fresh ideas to reinvigorate their squad after a disappointing past two seasons under Wenger. Arteta would also align with the new structure of the club behind-the-scenes after several high level appointments in recruitment and director roles in recent months (head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat have both arrived) as they prepared for life after Wenger.

Is Arteta a good fit?

In many ways he ticks all of the right boxes. He will be hungry to impress in his first managerial job, he knows the club inside out after spending the latter stages of his playing days as club captain and his coaching philosophy aligns with that of his hero, Guardiola, who he’s helped to develop one of the greatest teams soccer has ever seen over the past 12 months.

Guardiola has lauded Arteta and hopes he stays, although Man City’s manager has admitted he will not stand in the way of his assistant if he wants to move on. Reports are also emerging that Arteta is hugely respected by City’s playing squad as he helps to get Guardiola’s message across on a daily basis. That’s no mean feat given the tactical nous needed to not only understand but help players understand what Pep wants.

Like Pep, Arteta was a cerebral player, a fluid central midfielder who made the best out of his career from his days in Barcelona’s academy to breaking through at Real Sociedad, then moving to PSG, Glasgow Rangers, Everton and Arsenal. He was a player who could see passes others couldn’t and was respected wherever he went as he played in a more advanced role at Everton but returned to a more defensive role in central midfield at Arsenal.

This message below when he left Arsenal in 2016 says a lot about not only Arteta’s character but also his love for the Gunners and coaching.

His class on and off the pitch slots in with Arsenal’s philosophy and the one which Wenger has created, plus, let’s be real, he would also represent a much cheaper option to the likes of Max Allegri or Luis Enrique who are being touted as potential successors to Wenger.

Arteta has come out of left-field a little, especially with no prior managerial experience, but in many regards he would be the perfect choice to not only replace Wenger but keep the playing style and culture he cultivated intact.

Premier League season reviews: Clubs 4-1

By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
With the 2017-18 Premier League season now done and dusted, it’s time to review the campaigns of all 20 clubs.

Below we finish our season reviews by analyzing the key moments, the star men and how the managers performed for the teams who finished 4th to 1st in the PL table.

Let’s get to it…

Liverpool

Final place: 4th with 75 points
Defining moment: At the end of the day, two teams can say they beat Manchester City, who will arguably go down as the greatest PL team of all time, the season: Manchester United and Liverpool. The Reds were the first to do it, ending the runaway champions’ unbeaten start at 22 games with a thrilling 4-3 victory at Anfield in January.
Biggest victory: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal — the game that made it abundantly clear to the entire world that Liverpool knew one way, and one way only, to play the game: emphatically and without mercy.
Low point: After losing 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur on Oct. 22, Jurgen Klopp‘s side sat 9th in the PL table, 12 points behind Man City, and had won just one of their previous six games. Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom before you can rise from the ashes: Liverpool would go 14 games unbeaten following that awful outing at Wembley Stadium.
Star man/menMohamed Salah swept all the major PL awards after scoring 32 goals and tallying 10 assists in his first season at Anfield. Roberto Firmino notched 15 and 7 to go with 10 and 7 from Sadio Made.
Manager(s) marks out of 10: Jurgen Klopp (9/10)
Grade for the season: A-

Tottenham Hotspur

Final place: 3rd with 77 points
Defining moment: In between playing Man City away in December and at home in April, Tottenham played 14 league games, and they lost none of them and drew just three. In back-to-back-to-back games, they beat Man United, drew Liverpool and beat Arsenal.
Biggest victory: Breaking the 28-year drought at Stamford Bridge will, in a season full of highs while playing in a temporary home venue, go down as the fanciest feather in Mauricio Pochettino‘s cap.
Low pointLosing to Arsenal in mid-February sent Spurs into their worst run of results all season — winless in four (two draws, two losses) — before rebounding quickly and kicking off the aforementioned 14-game unbeaten run.
Star man/men: Kane scored 30 PL goals for the first time in his career (somehow once again besting successive seasons of 29, 25 and 21); Christian Eriksen hit 10 goals and 10 assists for the first time in the PL; Dele Alli fell just short of the double-double with 9 and 10; Son Heung-Min scored a dozen of his own and set up a half-dozen for others.
Manager(s) marks out of 10: Mauricio Pochettino (8/10)
Grade for the season: A-

Manchester United

Final place: 2nd with 81 points
Defining moment: From Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, Man United played three games — away to Leicester City and home against Burnley and Southampton — and drew all three. It would be incredibly harsh to call an 81-point season a disappointment, but that week-long run of results was simply too commonplace for the Red Devils this season.
Biggest victory: As mentioned above, United are one of only two sides to beat City all season, and they did so in thrilling fashion in early April to delay City’s inevitable title celebrations.
Low point: Heading into the season’s first Manchester derby, the gap between City and United stood at just eight points — a manageable deficit to overturn for Jose Mourinho’s men. A win would have cut it to five, but the real-life result — a 2-1 win for City — pushed it to 11, and the title race was over.
Star manRomelu Lukaku led the way with 16 goals (plus 7 assists), yet many fans and pundits alike have taken a harsh view of his first season at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba chipped in with 6 and 10, while Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford scored 9, 8 and 7 goals, respectively.
Manager(s) marks out of 10: Jose Mourinho (8/10)
Grade for the season: A-

Manchester City

Final place: 1st with 100 points
Defining moment: Setting the following single-season records, among others: points (100), wins (32), goals scored (106), goal differential (+79).
Biggest victory: Numerically, 6-0 over Watford. In terms of meaning and intent, 5-0 over Liverpool, or 4-1 over Spurs.
Low point: Each of the aforementioned defeats — the only PL defeats on the season — will have stung badly: Liverpool, for the end of the unbeaten dream; United, for the missed opportunity to celebrate the title against their most bitter rivals.
Star man: The quartet of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane averaged 14.25 goals and 12 assists this season. Take your pick, pick your poison, etc.
Manager(s) marks out of 10Pep Guardiola (10/10)
Grade for the season: A+

Marquez closer to 5th World Cup after making preliminary Mexico squad

Associated PressMay 14, 2018, 8:18 PM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) Defender Rafael Marquez could play in a fifth World Cup after he was picked in Mexico’s 28-player preliminary squad on Monday.

Midfielder Andres Guardado, however, one of the three captains, will go through surgery this week and is a doubt for the team.

If 39-year-old Marquez makes the final 23-man list, he will join countryman Antonio Carvajal, Lothar Matthaeus of Germany and Gianluigi Buffon of Italy as the only players to be in five World Cups.

Mexico will announce its final squad on June 4.

“We believe there is room for Rafael to help,” coach Juan Carlos Osorio said. “There is a mental part, in which experience and leadership allows playing in tough moments of world-class matches, and doing it with the same ease, leadership and criteria that only Rafa could.”

Marquez was Mexico’s captain in the last four World Cups and is expected to retire after Russia. He hasn’t played for the national team since the Confederations Cup last year.

Guardado, who shares Mexico’s captaincy when goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa or Marquez is absent, will have surgery on Wednesday. Osorio said he expects to count on the Real Betis player for the World Cup.

Osorio said Erick Gutierrez could be Guardado’s replacement. The Pachuca midfielder did not take part in World Cup qualifying, and did not play in the Confederations Cup either.

“Erick is a natural box-to-box midfielder who is a lefty, like Andres (Guardado). We think he will be his replacement in the future,” Osorio said.

Osorio also said four players have injuries, and that forced him to pick 28. The other players in doubt were Nestor Araujo, Reyes, and siblings Jonathan and Giovani Dos Santos.

“I am not a medical specialist, but if the World Cup began tomorrow those five could not be in it,” then coach said.

A noted absence in the squad was striker Rodolfo Pizarro, who was in great form with local giant Chivas.

Everton to let Allardyce go, chase Silva (again) as replacement

By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2018, 6:32 PM EDT
Sam Allardyce did exactly what he was expected to do in his first — and probably final — six months as Everton manager: stabilize a wayward side and guide them as far away from the Premier League’s relegation zone as possible.

[ MORE: Grades for all 20 PL clubs ]

Following the Toffees’ eighth-place finish, Allardyce is expected to be rewarded compensated with a hefty severance package — the full $8 million remaining on the 18-month contract he signed upon taking charge in November — when he is relieved of his duties as Everton boss this week.

According to widespread reports out of the UK, Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s major shareholder, is expected to meet with Allardyce later this week at which point he’ll inform him that his services are no longer required at the club. Allardyce’s brash demeanor and defensive style quickly rubbed the Goodison Park faithful the wrong way despite the massive uptick in form which coincided with his arrival following Ronald Koeman‘s departure (and David Unsworth‘s month of interim work).

Moshiri is expected to renew his pursuit of former Watford manager Marco Silva, whom he chased — to no avail — to replace Koeman in the fall. Relations between Everton and Watford soured quickly, as the Hornets claimed an “unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival” unsettled the Portuguese manager and played a part in his side’s sharp downturn in form — one win in 11 PL games — which resulted in his dismissal in January.

The future of Wayne Rooney is also expected to be discussed — and, perhaps decided — when Moshiri meets with Rooney and/or his agent this week. A report from the Washington Post indicated on Monday that Rooney and MLS side D.C. United were “inching closer” to an agreement.