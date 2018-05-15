Pep Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Year

Surprise!
Pep Guardiola has been named the League Managers Association Premier League Manager of the Year.
The Manchester City boss led the team to the Premier League title, setting single season records in wins, goals, and goal differential.
It’s the third-straight season the manager of the league champion has claimed the award, with Antonio Conte (Chelsea) and Claudio Ranieri (Leicester City) winning in 2016 and 2015, respectively.
Guardiola is also the third-straight manager from outside of the United Kingdom to merit the honor, and the first from Spain.
Sean Dyche of Burnley, Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace, and Rafa Benitez of Newcastle were among the names tipped to compete with Guardiola for the honor.
LISBON, Portugal (AP) Portuguese media are reporting that a group of fans forced their way into Sporting Lisbon’s training center on Tuesday and assaulted its players and staff.
Sporting has issued a statement condemning what it calls “acts of vandalism and the attacks on (our) athletes, coaches and professional staff.”
Public television RTP says that around 50 intruders, who had covered their faces to not be identified, interrupted practice and assaulted a number players and staff. They also trashed a changing room.
Sporting missed out on a Champions League berth for next season after a loss in the last round of the Portuguese league cost it a second-place finish last weekend.
It is preparing to play the Portuguese Cup final against Aves on Sunday.
Playoff finals are old hat for Steve Bruce, but a new event for Aston Villa.
The Birmingham club beat Middlesbrough 1-0 over two legs, the second a 0-0 draw at Villa Park on Tuesday, to advance to meet Fulham in the Championship Playoff final at Wembley Stadium on May 26.
Stewart Downing‘s 89th minute free kick off the cross bar was Boro’s only sniff of the goal.
Villa is in just its third season outside of the English top flight since 1975, though Bruce managed Hull City and Birmingham City to the Premier League through the playoffs.
Boro scored plenty under Tony Pulis in the season, but it was a case of traditional Pulis stats in the playoffs. The notoriously stingy manager saw his side manage just two shots on target over two legs, with both coming in the home leg.
Lewis Grabban of Villa had the two best scoring chances of the match, but Darren Randolph made a pair of saves.
Villa won the first leg on a Jack Grealish to Mile Jedinak goal.
On Monday, Fulham flipped a first leg deficit to Derby County on its ear to clinch its space at Wembley.
Maybe next time call him when you’re serious, Arsenal.
Patrick Vieira feels like his former club only called him about their open manager’s position as a “token gesture,” according to Sky Sports.
The New York City FC boss and Arsenal hero, 41, has been hailed for the job he’s done in taking over for Jason Kreis at the Bronx-based MLS club in 2016.
Sky says Arsenal will begin its interview process this week, and that Mikel Arteta is the favorite. As for Vieira:
Vieira, who is currently head coach of MLS side New York City FC, was left disappointed after speaking with the club and feels the call was merely a token gesture to one of their former players.
Vieira played nine of his 18 professional seasons with the Gunners, winning three Premier League titles and three FA Cups.
MOSCOW (AP) Russia has eased rules requiring foreign visitors to register their whereabouts during the World Cup.
A decree signed by President Vladimir Putin and published on a government website says foreigners must now register with authorities within three days of arriving in a new town, rather than 24 hours, as was the case for last year’s Confederations Cup.
That’s still less than in most cases outside the World Cup period.
In a hangover from Soviet-era legislation, Russia requires residents and foreigners to register their whereabouts when traveling or moving to a new area.
While hotels will register visitors automatically, the rules could be a headache for fans staying with friends or at campsites, or who use online room-rental services such as Airbnb.