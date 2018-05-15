Pep Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Surprise!

Pep Guardiola has been named the League Managers Association Premier League Manager of the Year.

The Manchester City boss led the team to the Premier League title, setting single season records in wins, goals, and goal differential.

It’s the third-straight season the manager of the league champion has claimed the award, with Antonio Conte (Chelsea) and Claudio Ranieri (Leicester City) winning in 2016 and 2015, respectively.

Guardiola is also the third-straight manager from outside of the United Kingdom to merit the honor, and the first from Spain.

Sean Dyche of Burnley, Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace, and Rafa Benitez of Newcastle were among the names tipped to compete with Guardiola for the honor.

