Statistical guide to 2017-18 Premier League season

Sometimes statistics tell new stories.
Take 2014-15, when Burnley was relegated but Kieran Trippier sneakily lead the Premier League in crosses and Aaron Cresswell did the same in minutes.
Both have turned into league mainstays.
So let’s dig into the numbers from what should be a Man City heavy run through the league leaderboard.
Most wins: Man City (32)
Most losses: Swansea City (21)
Most draws: Southampton (15)
Most goals: Man City (106)
Least goals: Swansea City and Huddersfield (28)
Most goals allowed: West Ham and Stoke City (68)
Least goals allowed: Man City (27)
Best goal differential: Man City (+79)
Worst goal differential: Stoke City (-33)
Most goals: Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (32)
Most assists: Kevin De Bruyne, Man City (16)
Yellow cards: Oriol Romeu, Southampton (11)
Team yellow cards: West Ham and West Brom (73)
Red cards: Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle and Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester (2)
Team red cards: Leicester City (5)
Saves: Jack Butland, Stoke City (141)
Clean sheets: David De Gea, Manchester United (18)
Shots on target: Harry Kane, Spurs (76)
Shots attempted: Kane, Spurs (184)
Shots per game: Man City (17.5)
Least shots per game: Swans (8.9)
Minutes played: Several with 3420 (Jack Cork, Burnley; Lukasz Fabianski, Swans; Alfie Mawson, Swans; Asmir Begovic, Bournemouth; Lewis Dunk, Brighton; Jordan Pickford, Everton; Mat Ryan, Brighton; Harry Maguire, Leicester; Jonas Lossl, Huddersfield; Mathias Jorgensen, Huddersfield).
Fouls suffered: Richarlison, Watford (96)
Fouls committed: Luka Milivojevic, Crystal Palace (69)
Fouls committed per game: Everton (12.1)
Least fouls committed per game: Bournemouth (8.9)
Offsides: Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (45)
Crosses: De Bruyne, Man City (313)
Corner kicks: De Bruyne, Man City (154)
Penalty kicks attempted: Milivojevic, Palace (8)
Penalty kicks converted: Milivojevic, Palace (7)
Penalty kicks converted without a miss: Sergio Aguero, Man City (4)
Total touches: Nicolas Otamendi, Man City (7820)
Passes: Nicolas Otamendi, Man City (2791)
Pass percentage: Man City (89 percent)
Worst pass percentage: Burnley (70.5 percent)
Possession: Man City (66.4 percent)
Least possession: West Brom (42.8 percent)
Interceptions: Dunk, Brighton (99)
Interceptions per game: Yohan Cabaye, Palace (2.5)
Blocks: Kyle Naughton, Swansea (120)
Tackles: Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester (121)
Tackles per game: Huddersfield (19.6)
Least tackles per game: Bournemouth (13.4)
Highest rated, WhoScored.com: Aguero, Man City (7.81)
Lowest rated, WhoScored.com: Andre Gray, Watford (6.24)
Highest rated per 90, Squawka.com: Eden Hazard, Chelsea (57.82)
Lowest rated per 90, Squawka.com: James McClean, West Brom (-18.53)
Combined goals-assists: Riyad Mahrez to Vardy, Leicester (7)
Aerials won per game: Peter Crouch, Stoke and Christian Benteke, Palace (7.8)
Passing percentage: Andreas Christensen, Chelsea (93.4)
Worst pass percentage, non-GK: Sam Vokes, Burnley (49.4)
Offsides won per game: Christian Kabasele, Watford (1.3)
Clearances per game: Shane Duffy, Brighton (8.8)
Own goals: Dunk, Brighton (4)
Key passes per game: Mesut Ozil, Arsenal (3.2)
Dribbles per game: Hazard, Chelsea (4.9)
Long balls per game, non-GK: Jordan Henderson, Liverpool (5.6)