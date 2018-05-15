More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings

The season of Salah: Liverpool’s Egyptian King

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2018, 11:50 AM EDT
Leave a comment

I’ll admit it. I didn’t see this coming. At all. And even when it kept happening, game after game, it still seemed too good to be true.

I was adamant I would use my vote for the Footballer Writers’ Association Player of the Year on Kevin De Bruyne. I mean, it was all about KDB as he conducted the Manchester City juggernaut throughout their record-breaking season but as the months wore on in the Premier League season, Mohamed Salah kept scoring, and scoring, and scoring.

I had to vote for Salah, and I did, with the new chant (based on the hit “Sit Down” by James) reverberating in my head.

“Mo Salah, Mo Salah, running down the wing… Salah, lah, lah, lah, lah, the Egyptian King!”

In a Facebook Live chat from Wembley around the turn of the year, I even took on a friendly wager with Bruce Vail (I owe you that beer, Bruce) that Harry Kane would end the season with more goals than Salah. Kane had a career best 30 in the PL despite a few weeks out with injury, might I add… but Salah finished top with 32. Of course he did.

This has been the year of Salah for club and country and the funny thing is, nobody saw it coming. At all. Let’s not forget, Salah had one very good season at AS Roma in 2016/17 after first being loaned out by Chelsea to Fiorentina and Roma from 2015 as he was deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

I wasn’t the only one who was blindsided and couldn’t quite believe what I was seeing week in, week out in the Premier League.

I vividly remember sitting in the freezing cold of the outdoor press box at Anfield in January as Salah lobbed Ederson from 40 yards out to put Liverpool 4-1 up against Man City, who had yet to be beaten in the PL that season. I smiled, everyone smiled, but then I looked around to my left and sat behind me was “King” Kenny Dalglish with the biggest smile of all as he punched the air with delight and celebrated alongside several Liverpool greats.

The Liverpool great has seen the likes of Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez rival his legendary status with the Kop and this man Salah has the potential to be a true God among Liverpool fans, if he isn’t already.

Salah’s sensational season took everyone by surprise as the Egyptian winger transformed his game under Jurgen Klopp and has become a global superstar over the last nine months at Liverpool. His clinical finishing, rapid counter attacks and incredible dribbling ability combining perfectly with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino up top.

In his debut season at Anfield he has scored 44 goals in all competitions with one game to go (a bit of a humdinger, the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on May 26) and set a new Premier League record for the most goals (32) scored in a 38-game season. I also remember being sat at Man City’s Etihad Stadium early in the season and watching Salah squander several chances as he started the season in slightly wasteful fashion. About that…

Salah, still just 25 years old, has the perfect conditions around him to replicate this season too. Seriously.

Even though the hardest few months are probably coming up for him as he tries to reinvent his game slightly (after a World Cup with Egypt no less) and get used to two or three defenders marking him every time he has the ball next season, he’s playing for the perfect manager, with the perfect blend of players at the perfect club for how he wants to play.

Plus, aside from his playing ability, it’s the human factor of Salah which stands out and makes his story so lovable.

He’s the humble lad from the town of Nagrig in rural Egypt who plays with a smile on his face and a spring in his delicately permed hair.

Speaking about Salah in a speech written for the FWA awards evening last week, Klopp lauded his top goalscorer.

“The fact you have voted for him as your player of the season reflects that you have witnessed his incredible quality as a footballer. But it’s his qualities as a person that should not be overlooked,” Klopp said. “I read and hear about him being a wonderful role model for Egypt, North Africa, for the wider Arabic world and for Muslims. This, of course, is true, but he is a role model full stop.”

It’s not just on the club stage that Salah has burst onto the scene. It has been almost a perfect storm as the season of Salah reaches its climax.

With one more game of the season for Liverpool the biggest of them all, the UCL final against Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid, Salah not only has the chance to etch his name into Liverpool folklore but hammer home his bid to win the Ballon d’Or in 2018.

At the same time as Salah’s fame with Liverpool is skyrocketing, he’s also become a hero in his homeland of Egypt, scoring the goal which took the Pharaohs to their first World Cup finals since 1990.

Like Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, Salah has the hopes of a soccer-mad nation resting on his shoulders this summer in Russia. If Salah leads Egypt to the latter stages of the World Cup, he is ready to take over from Ronaldo and Messi. That’s how good he’s been this season.

The man who saw him first emerge as a teenage talent in Egypt was former USMNT head coach Bob Bradley, who coached the Egyptian national team from 2011-13 as they just missed out on making the 2014 World Cup amid huge unrest in the North African nation. The Port Said massacre saw the domestic league suspended in 2012 and Salah, along with plenty of his Egyptian teammates, ended up heading overseas as a pathway to FC Basel in Switzerland was created.

Bradley knew back then that Salah had it in him and said as much in a recent interview with Yahoo Sports.

“When the league stopped, we had to start to put together camps and friendly matches because Olympic qualifying was that June,” Bradley said.“Immediately when we brought him in, you could see how special he was: Incredible quickness, speed, power, explosiveness. He improved at every camp. He took ideas really well. You could tell he was determined to get better.”

And that’s now what Salah must do. Get better. If he can.

The Egyptian King may never replicate this historic season and if he doesn’t, that’s fine. Liverpool’s fans and neutrals across the globe will never forget the season of Salah. Only the likes of Messi, Ronaldo, Suarez and Neymar have been able to replicate other-worldly form on a yearly basis over the last decade.

But if Salah does manage to replicate this, then he will truly enter the highest soccer pantheon.

Whatever happens, Egypt and Liverpool has a new King.

Provisional 2018 World Cup squads released

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2018, 11:04 AM EDT
Leave a comment

With one month to go until the 2018 World Cup, provisional squad lists are starting to trickle through ahead of the June 4 deadline for the 23-man final rosters for all 32 nations.

[ MORE: Latest World Cup news

Below is a look at the nations who have released their preliminary squads so far.

Some nations have chosen not to announce larger prelim rosters at all and are going straight for their final squad, while others are still taking their time to announce who has made it.

Argentina

Australia

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan (Brighton/England), Danny Vukovic (Genk/Belgium), Brad Jones (Feyenoord/Netherlands), Mitch Langerak (Nagoya Grampus/Japan)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor/Turkey), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos/Japan), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Bluewings/Korea Republic), James Meredith (Millwall/England), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney Wanderers), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshoppers Zurich/Switzerland), Aleksandar Susnjar (Mlada Boleslav/Czech Republic), Bailey Wright (Bristol City/England), Alex Gersbach (Lens/France), Fran Karacic (Lokomotiva Zagreb/Croatia)

Midfielders: Josh Brillante (Sydney FC), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa/England), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli/Saudi Arabia), Robbie Kruse (Bochum/Germany), Jackson Irvine (Hull City/England), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers/England), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield/England), Tom Rogic (Celtic/Scotland), James Troisi (Melbourne Victory).

Forwards: Tim Cahill (Millwall/England), Tomi Juric (FC Luzern/Switzerland), Matthew Leckie (Hertha Berlin/Germany), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds/Japan), Nikita Rukavytsya (Maccabi Haifa/Israel), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Jamie Maclaren (Hibernian/Scotland), Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Apostolos Giannou (AEK Larnaca/Cyprus)

Brazil

Colombia
Abel Aguilar, Ivan Arboleda, Santiago Arias, Carlos Bacca, Wilmer Barrios, Miguel Borja, Edwin Cardona, Yimmi Chara, Jose Cuadrado, Juan Cuadrado, Gustavo Cuellar, Farid Diaz, Bernardo Espinosa, Frank Fabra, Radamel Falcao, Teofilo Gutierrez, Jose Izquierdo, Jefferson Lerma, Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Johan Mojica, Giovanni Moreno, Luis Muriel, Oscar Murillo, David Ospina, Sebastian Perez, Juan Quintero, James Rodriguez, Carlos Sanchez, Davinson Sanchez, William Tesillo, Mateus Uribe, Camilo Vargas, Cristian Zapata, Duvan Zapata

Costa Rica

Croatia

Denmark

Egypt

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun, Saudi Arabia), Mohamed El-Shennawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly), Mohamed Awad (Ismaily);

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek), Mohamed Abdel-Shafy (Al Fateh, Saudi Arabia) Ahmed Hegazi and Ali Gabr (both West Bromwich Albion, England), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa, England), Karim Hafez (RC Lens, France), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles FC, USA), Amro Tarek (Orlando City, USA);

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Mahmoud Abdel Aziz (Zamalek), Shikabala (Al Raed, Saudi Arabia), Abdallah Said (KuPS, Finland), Sam Morsy (Wigan Athletic, England), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal, England), Kahraba (Al Ittihad, Saudi Arabia), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City, England), Trezeguet (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Amr Warda (Atromitos, Greece);

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly), Ahmed Gomaa (Al Masry), Kouka (SC Braga, Portugal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, England).

Germany

Iceland

Goalkeepers: Hannes Thor Halldorsson (Randers, Denmark), Runar Alex Runarsson (Nordsjaelland, Denmark), Frederik Schram (Roskilde, Denmark);

Defenders: Kari Arnason (Aberdeen, Scotland), Ari Freyr Skulason (Lokeren, Belgium), Birkir Mar Saevarsson (Valur), Sverrir Ingi Ingason (Rostov, Russia), Hordur Magnusson (Bristol City, England), Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson (Levski Sofia, Bulgaria), Ragnar Sigurdsson (Rostov, Russia);

Midfielders: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley, England), Birkir Bjarnason (Aston Villa, England), Arnor Ingvi Traustason (Malmo, Sweden), Emil Hallfredsson (Udinese, Italy), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton, England), Olafur Ingi Skulason (Karabukspor, Turkey), Rurik Gislason (Sandhausen, Germany), Samuel Fridjonsson (Valerenga, Norway), Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City, Wales);

Forwards: Alfred Finnbogason (Augsburg, Germany), Bjorn Bergmann Sigurdarson (Rostov, Russia), Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (Reading, England), Albert Gudmundsson (PSV, Netherlands).

Iran

Goalkeepers: Alireza Beiranvand (Persepolis), Seyed Hossein Hosseini (Esteghlal), Rashid Mazaheri (Zob Ahan), Amir Abedzadeh (Maritimo, Portugal);

Defenders: Ramin Rezaeian (Ostende, Belgium), Voria Ghafouri (Esteghlal), Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles FC, USA), Seyed Jalal Hosseini (Persepolis), Mohammad Reza Khanzadeh (Padideh), Morteza Pouraliganji (Alsaad, Qatar), Mohammad Ansari (Persepolis), Pejman Montazeri (Esteghlal), Seyed Majid Hosseini (Esteghlal), Milad Mohammadi (Akhmat Grozny, Russia), Omid Norafkan (Esteghlal), Saeid AGhaei (Sepahan), Roozbeh Cheshmi (Esteghlal);

Midfielders: Saeid Ezatolahi (Amkar Perm, Russia), Masoud Shojaei (AEK Athens, Greece), Ahmad Abdolahzadeh (Foolad), Saman Ghoddos (Ostersunds, Sweden), Mahdi Torabi (Saipa), Ashkan Dejagah (Notthingham Forest, England), Omid Ebrahimi (Esteghlal), Ehsan Hajsafi (Olympiacos, Greece), Ali Karimi (Sepahan), Soroush Rafiei (Al Khor, Qatar), Ali Gholizadeh (Saipa), Vahid Amiri (Persepolis);

Forwards: Alireza Jahanbakhsh (AZ Alkmaar, Netherlands), Karim Ansarifard (Olympiacos, Greece), Mahdi Taremi (Al Gharafa, Qatar), Sardar Azmoun (Rubin Kazan, Russia), Reza Ghoochannejhad (Heerenveen, Netherlands), Kaveh Rezaei (Charleroi, Belgium).

Korea Republic

Goalkeepers: Kim Seunggyu, Kim Jinhyeon, Cho Hyeonwoo

Defenders: Kim Younggwon, Jang Hyunsoo, Jeong Seunghyeon, Yun Yeongseon, Kwon Kyungwon, Oh Bansuk, Kim Jinsu, Kim Minwoo, Park Jooho, Hong Chul, Go Yohan, Lee Yong

Midfielders: Ki Sungyueng, Jeong Wooyoung, Kwon Changhoon, Ju Sejong, Koo Jacheol, Lee Jaesung, Lee Seungwoo, Moon Sunmin, Lee Chungyong

Forwards: Kim Shinwook, Son Heungmin, Hwang Heechan, Lee Keunho

Reserves: Gu Sungyun (goalkeeper), Choi Chulsoon (defender), Son Junho, Lee Myungjoo, Lee Changmin, Ji Dongwon (midfielders), Suk Hyunjun (forward)

Mexico

Nigeria

Poland

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Olympique Lyonnais/France), Beto (Goztepe SK/Turkey), Rui Patricio (Sporting CP)

Defenders: Antunes (Getafe/Spain), Bruno Alves (Rangers/Scotland), Cedric (Southampton/England), Joao Cancelo (Internazionale/Italy), Jose Fonte (Dalian Aerbin/China PR), Luis Neto (Fenerbahce/Turkey), Mario Rui (Napoli/Italy), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona/Spain), Pepe (Besiktas/Turkey), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/Germany), Ricardo (Porto), Rolando (Marseille/France), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester City/England), Andre Gomes (Barcelona/Spain), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/England), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP), Joao Mario (West Ham United/England), Joao Moutinho (Monaco/France), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow/Russia), Rony Lopes (Monaco), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England), Sergio Oliveira (Porto), William (Sporting CP)

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan/Italy), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Spain), Eder (Lokomotiv Moscow/Russia), Gelson Martins (Sporting CP), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/Spain), Nani (Lazio/Italy), Paulinho (Braga), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas/Turkey)

Russia

Tunisia

Goalkeepers: Mathlouthi Aymen (Al Batin, Saudi Arabia), Ben Cherifia Moez (ES Tunis), Ben Mustapha Farouk (Al Shabab, Saudi Arabia), Moez Hassen (LB Chateauroux, France)

Defenders: Hamdi Nagguez (Zamalek, Egypt), Dylan Bronn (Gent, Belgium), Rami Bedoui (ES Setif), Yohan Ben Olouane (Leicester City, England), Siyam Ben Youssef (Kasimpasa, Turkey), Yessine Meriah (CS Sfaxien), Bilel Mohsni (Dundee United, Scotland), Khalil Chammam (ES Tunis), Oussama Haddai (Dijon, France), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly, Egypt);

Midfielders: Elyess Skhiri (Montpellier, France), Mohamed Amine Ben Amor (Al Ahly, Saudi Arabia), Ghaylene Chalali (ES Tunis), Karim Laaribi (Cesena, Italy), Ferjani Sassi (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia), Ahmed Khlil (Club Africain), Seifeddine Khaoui (Troyes, France), Mohamed Wael Arbi (Tours, France);

Forwards: Fakhreddine Ben Youssef (Al Ittifaq, Saudi Arabia), Anice Badri (ES Tunis), Bassem Srarfi (Nice, France), Ahmed Akaichi (Al Ittihad, Saudi Arabia), Wahbi Khazri (Rennes, France), Naim Sliti (Dijon, France), Sabeur Khlifa (Club Africain)

Joachim Low extends deal as Germany boss

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Oh, German efficiency.

Joachim Low has made sure that trend continues as the current German national team coach has extended his contract past the 2022 World Cup.

The deal was announced on Tuesday, the same day Low released his 27-man preliminary roster for the 2018 World Cup as favorites Die Mannschaft aim to defend their crown from 2014.

Low, 58, was linked heavily with the Arsenal job in recent months but with his previous contract with the German FA (DFB) running through the summer of 2020, it always seemed likely he would stick around in the international game.

With so many fine young players throughout his player pool, it would be quite daft for Low to step away now, unless anything disastrous happens this summer.

Low has led Germany to the European Championship final in 2008, the World Cup semifinal in 2010, the European Championship semifinal in 2012, a World Cup trophy in 2014 and then the European Championship semifinal in 2016, as well as winning the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia last summer.

Not a bad haul…

This really does seem like a perfect match for Low and Germany and going into this summer there’s no doubt it will be incredibly tough for them to replicate their success of four years ago, but you can sure as heck bet they will be there or thereabouts when the semifinals roll around in Russia.

Manuel Neuer recovering fully from injury will be key to Germany’s success this summer, so to will Mesut Ozil hitting top form, but they’re so stacked, especially in midfield and attack, that Low must be licking his lips at the thought of unleashing his hungry, young squad.

Low has built something truly incredible with Die Mannschaft and it appears he will stick around for at least another World Cup cycle. For the rest of world soccer, that is a truly demoralizing thought.

Joe Hart left out of England squad

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Numerous reports in the UK claim that Joe Hart has been left out of England’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup this summer.

With Gareth Southgate expected to name his squad on Wednesday, news has arrived that Hart, 31, will not be going to his third-straight World Cup with the Three Lions.

Hart, who has 75 caps for England, has been their first-choice goalkeeper at each of the last three major tournaments but reports claim he has been told he won’t be going to Russia this summer.

The Manchester City goalkeeper has struggled out on loan at Torino and West Ham over the past two seasons after being ousted as soon as Pep Guardiola arrived to take charge of City.

Hart still has another 12 months to run on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium but he is not expected to return to City given the sensational form of Ederson in goal (who just signed a new seven-year contract), plus Claudio Bravo happy to be Ederson’s back-up.

Who will start in goal for England in Hart’s place?

Jack Butland and Jordan Pickford are the frontrunners, with perhaps Pickford edging ahead of Butland in recent months with his strong displays for Everton in the Premier League and his ability on the ball to start attacks in England’s fairly new 3-4-3 formation.

Butland has endured a season of struggle as he was relegated with Stoke but that’s not to say it will impact him if he starts for England this summer. Burnley’s Nick Pope is expected to be the third and final goalkeeper named in Southgate’s squad, with Southampton’s Alex McCarthy just missing out after a fine end to the season with Saints.

Back to Hart, this is another crushing blow for a goalkeeper who seemed assured of his England spot just 12 months ago. Yet the way in which his form has dipped since being told he was surplus to requirements at City is astonishing.

Several errors during his loan spell at West Ham this season saw him dropped for Adrian and it appears that unless Southgate leaves after this summer or there’s a dramatic upturn in Hart’s displays, his international career could well be over.

For a player who has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups and four Golden Gloves for the most clean sheets in the PL, as well as having vast international experience, Hart is struggling to keep his career intact.

Klinsmann to be World Cup TV pundit

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2018, 8:19 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Some will say he should be coaching the U.S. national team in Russia this summer, but Jurgen Klinsmann will instead be a pundit on the 2018 World Cup for the BBC in England.

The BBC announced on Tuesday that Klinsmann will be alongside the likes of Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba, Alan Shearer, Pablo Zabaleta and Rio Ferdinand to give his analysis on the tournament, one he may way feel he should be at as a coach had things worked out differently 18 months ago.

Klinsmann, 53, was fired by the U.S. men’s national team after losing the opening two games of the final round of CONCACAF qualifying against Mexico and Costa Rica.

By now we all know, of course, that Klinsmann’s successor, Bruce Arena, wasn’t able to salvage a slow start to the Hexagonal round of qualifying as the USMNT lost at Trinidad & Tobago in their final qualifier to not make the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Klinsmann has largely been a bystander since the USA’s World Cup debacle, appearing here and there at coaching seminars or spotted watching his son Jonathan, a goalkeeper with Hertha Berlin and the U.S. youth teams, play.

The German legend was in charge of the USMNT for five years from 2011-16 and led the Stars and Stripes to the Round of 16 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Klinsmann’s insight into not only the teams at the tournament but also what happened with the USMNT will be intriguing, especially as he could be more relaxed on the subject of the U.S. considering he will be talking to a UK audience.

This will also be a great chance for Klinsmann to put himself back in the shop window as the managerial merry-go-round swings into overdrive following a World Cup tournament…

Still, there will be a nagging feeling among most USMNT fans that had Klinsmann not been fired back in November 2016 and trusted to get the U.S. back on track, they’d be cheering on their team this summer at the World Cup instead of twiddling their thumbs and being somewhat of a World Cup third wheel.