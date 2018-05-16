More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Argentine FA apologize after sexist World Cup manual emerges

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2018, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) have apologized after a course held for players, staff and journalists on “Russian Language and Culture” had a manual which listed advice on how to impress Russian women.

Yep, that’s right.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer, the AFA held a course on Tuesday which had a manual printed with information for all concerned but they realized almost immediately that they had made a massive mistake as the manuals were taken away from participants hastily.

However, journalist Nacho Catullo has since shared a chapter focusing on “what to do to have a chance with a Russian girl” which the AFA say was “erroneously printed” and that it was never part of the training course.

Here’s a look at a few of the comments made by the AFA in the manual, via a translation from Deadspin:

  • Russian girls do not like to feel like objects. Many men, because the Russian women are beautiful, only want to take them to bed. Maybe they want it too, but they are people who want to feel important and unique. The advice is to treat the women who is in front of you with their own ideas and wishes. Pay attention to their values and personality. Don’t ask stupid questions about sex
  • Do not try to impress the girl in the wrong way. Maybe you try to impress her by talking about the money you have, that you know everything, that you are perfect and the others are poor stupid people.
  • Normally Russian women pay attention to important things, but of course you will find girls who only pay attention to material things, in the money, if you are handsome, you tell me.

And below is the apology from the AFA:

“The Department of Education of the Argentine Football Association informs that after an internal investigation carried out regarding what happened yesterday on the day of Russian Language and Culture, it was concluded that part of the material delivered was erroneously printed. The teacher in charge of the course selected information to give to the assistants and, unfortunately at the moment of the printing of the same, due to an involuntary error, a text was included that was never part of the training.

“Warned by the administrative staff of the Department, they proceeded to withdraw it immediately. We regret that this mistake has overshadowed the importance of the day and the permanent educational activity provided by AFA, expressing our most sincere apologies to those who were affected by the publication, which in no way reflects the thinking of the Argentine Football Association, nor that of its President Claudio Tapia or any of its directors.”

Marcel Brands joins Everton as Director of Football

Everton FC/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2018, 11:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Everton announced Wednesday that Marcel Brands has joined from PSV as their new Director of Football.

Confirmation arrived from the Toffees on the same day that Sam Allardyce was fired as their manager after just six months in charge, and Brands will arrive to replace Steve Walsh as the Director of Football at Goodison Park.

Walsh arrived from Leicester City alongside former manager Ronald Koeman in the summer of 2016 but things soon turned soured as Everton’s player recruitment was nowhere near as successful as they’d hoped.

PSV say that Brands will move on from the Philips Stadion on June 1 after eight years with the Eredivisie club who won the league title three times (2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18) during his leadership.

Brands has been applauded for his strong recruitment of exciting young players at PSV following his move from a similar role at RKC Waalwijk and AZ Alkmaar in the past.

“It is a privilege to be joining Everton as Director of Football and I am incredibly excited to take on this challenge,” Brands said. “The fantastic passion of the fans for their club, the magnificent history of the club over the years and the ambition and purpose we have as people tasked with driving the club forward all mean that we need to be competing for honors against the Premier League elite. It is no straightforward challenge but this must be our motivation each and every day.

“It is only a challenge such as this which could have persuaded me to leave PSV where I am indebted to the many people whose collective effort led to some great achievements. Now we will look to build something really strong and lasting here at Everton.”

Marco Silva is the overwhelming favorite to be appointed as Everton’s new manager in the coming days and his high-pressing tactics would definitely led to a dramatic squad overhaul at Everton.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri has chucked plenty of cash at this team and had a seventh and eighth place finish to show for it, with Everton laboring to eighth place this Premier League season under Allardyce after Koeman was fired in October after a disastrous start with his top-heavy squad.

Brands will be a busy man this summer.

Saint-Etienne set to be sold to US investors

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 16, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) France’s most decorated soccer club has started “exclusive negotiations” with American investors.

Saint-Etienne says current owners Bernard Caiazzo and Roland Romeyer are discussing with PEAK6 Investments for the possible sale of the 10-time French champions, who dominated soccer in the country during the 1960s and `70s.

PEAK6 already has stakes in Serie A club Roma and Premier League team Bournemouth, and is the majority owner of Irish side Dundalk.

If the sale goes through, Saint-Etienne will become the second club in the top division to be sold to American interests after Frank McCourt took over at Marseille.

According to L’Equipe newspaper, the sale could be finalized within 10 days.

England announce 23-man World Cup squad

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
2 Comments

The English national team have announced their squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Unlike plenty of teams who have released preliminary rosters for the tournament, Gareth Southgate has gone straight for his final 23-man squad.

There is a place for Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, while the likes of Adam Lallana, Joe Hart, Jack Wilshere and Ryan Bertrand have been out.

With Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out through injury, Southgate has had to get a little creative with his selections but, for the most part, he’s chosen to go with youth as he’d previously discussed.

“I believe this is a squad which we can be excited about. It is a young group, but with some really important senior players so I feel the balance of the squad is good, both in terms of its experience, its character and also the positional balance,” Southgate said. “We have a lot of energy and athleticism in the team, but players that are equally comfortable in possession of the ball and I think people can see the style of play we’ve been looking to develop. The selection process has been over months really, it’s not just been the last few weeks. We feel the team are improving and we want to continue that momentum.”

Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling will likely be the stars for the Three Lions this summer, while the likes of Loftus-Cheek and TAA being included show a clear pathway to the senior team for youngsters.

Below is a look at the squad in full, plus a pretty cool video to announce the squad from England’s media team as they traveled around the country.

England’s 23-man World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, John Stones, Danny Rose, Ashley Young, Fabian Delph
Midfielders: Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling
Strikers: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy, Danny Welbeck

Reserves: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, Lewis Cook, Jake Livermore, Adam Lallana

Moyes and Allardyce out at West Ham, Everton

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2018, 8:26 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Two managerial departures took place on Wednesday in the Premier League as David Moyes wasn’t handed a new deal at West Ham and Sam Allardyce was shown the door at Everton.

Fans of both clubs will be feeling slightly optimistic but there’s no hiding behind the fact that both West Ham and Everton have become anything but models of stability of recent years.

Moyes was only on a short-term deal at the Hammers after arriving in November and guiding them to safety after an intense relegation scrap. West Ham beat Everton 3-1 on the final day of the season to finish in 13th place on 42 points. But with plenty of unrest behind-the-scenes amid fan protests against the owners which sparked pitch invasions during the season, there are a lot of issues for West Ham’s hierarchy to sort out. Moyes’ reputation has been rebuilt somewhat after his debacle at Manchester United and Sunderland, so he may well be happy to move on.

West Ham’s joint-chairman David Sullivan explained the decision for West Ham and Moyes going their separate ways.

“When David and his team arrived, it was the wish of both parties that the focus be only on the six months until the end of the season, at which point a decision would be made with regards to the future,” Sullivan said. “We feel that it is right to move in a different direction. We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next 10 days.”

Allardyce arrived at Everton in November and still had 12 months to run on his contract with the Toffees, with Big Sam dragging Everton out of a relegation battle (Ronald Koeman was sacked in October) and into eighth place in the table but a late charge for a Europa League spot faltered.

Despite that huge upturn in results, plus the likes of Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun arriving in January, Everton’s fans didn’t enjoy the direct style of play Allarydce preferred and often booed the manager and his tactical decisions. He was adamant until last week that he would be in charge next season but Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri has listened to the fans as the Toffees are searching for a third manager in the space of eight months.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale had the following to say on Big Sam’s departure.

“Sam was brought in at a challenging time last season to provide us with some stability and we are grateful to him for doing that,” Barrett-Baxendale said. “However, we have made the decision that, as part of our longer-term plan, we will be appointing a new manager this summer and will be commencing this process immediately.”

What is next for West Ham and Everton?

It has been reported that West Ham are in talks with Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonesca, while Everton are said to be interested in bringing Marco Silva to Goodison.

The latter left Watford in January after he was initially linked with taking charge of Everton before Big Sam did, but the Hornets blocked the move and then Silva’s side slumped drastically as he was fired.

The Premier League managerial merry-go-round keeps spinning…