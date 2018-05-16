Argentine FA apologize after sexist World Cup manual emerges

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) have apologized after a course held for players, staff and journalists on “Russian Language and Culture” had a manual which listed advice on how to impress Russian women.

Yep, that’s right.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer, the AFA held a course on Tuesday which had a manual printed with information for all concerned but they realized almost immediately that they had made a massive mistake as the manuals were taken away from participants hastily.

However, journalist Nacho Catullo has since shared a chapter focusing on “what to do to have a chance with a Russian girl” which the AFA say was “erroneously printed” and that it was never part of the training course.

El curso fue hoy en la AFA. Tengo el cuaderno. Nos lo sacaron para cortar esa hoja pero yo la guardé cuando supuse lo que harían. pic.twitter.com/gBeG9xWsWZ — Nacho Catullo (@nachocatullo) May 15, 2018

Here’s a look at a few of the comments made by the AFA in the manual, via a translation from Deadspin:

Russian girls do not like to feel like objects. Many men, because the Russian women are beautiful, only want to take them to bed. Maybe they want it too, but they are people who want to feel important and unique. The advice is to treat the women who is in front of you with their own ideas and wishes. Pay attention to their values and personality. Don’t ask stupid questions about sex

Do not try to impress the girl in the wrong way. Maybe you try to impress her by talking about the money you have, that you know everything, that you are perfect and the others are poor stupid people.

Normally Russian women pay attention to important things, but of course you will find girls who only pay attention to material things, in the money, if you are handsome, you tell me.

And below is the apology from the AFA:

“The Department of Education of the Argentine Football Association informs that after an internal investigation carried out regarding what happened yesterday on the day of Russian Language and Culture, it was concluded that part of the material delivered was erroneously printed. The teacher in charge of the course selected information to give to the assistants and, unfortunately at the moment of the printing of the same, due to an involuntary error, a text was included that was never part of the training.

“Warned by the administrative staff of the Department, they proceeded to withdraw it immediately. We regret that this mistake has overshadowed the importance of the day and the permanent educational activity provided by AFA, expressing our most sincere apologies to those who were affected by the publication, which in no way reflects the thinking of the Argentine Football Association, nor that of its President Claudio Tapia or any of its directors.”

