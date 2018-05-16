More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
U.S. Open Cup wrap: “Cupsets” dot second round slate

By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2018, 11:14 PM EDT
There were “Cupsets” in several locations during the early matches of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup’s second round on Wednesday.

Two PDL teams, an NPSL side, and a league qualifier picked up wins over USL competition, with FC Wichita, Mississippi Brilla, Ocean City Nor’easters, and NTX Rayados recording wins.

Tulsa Roughnecks 3-4 FC Wichita

The USL hosts led 1-0 and 2-1 through Jhon Pirez and Riggs Lennon, but the pesky NPSL visitors refused to go away. Franck Yayou scored two goals and outscored its pro opponents 2-1 down the stretch in one of the night’s “Cupsets.”

FC Cincinnati 4-1 (aet) Detroit City FC

There was controversy before the game when FCC decided to play in a much smaller venue and limit away tickets to a few dozen, and Detroit used it as a rallying cry to the tune of an early lead through a counterattack befitting almost any league on Earth. Cincy answered big time, but needed extra time to put away the NPSL side.

FC Motown 1-3 Penn FC

Another scare from an NPSL side saw well-traveled MLS man Dilly Duka put the hosts ahead in the 53rd minute, but the visitors scored thrice in the final 11 minutes to move onto the third round.

Jacksonville Armada 1-0 Tampa Bay Rowdies

An old NASL rivalry saw Jimmy Banks’ 58th minute goal carry the Armada into the third round.

Elsewhere
North Carolina FC 3-0 Lansdowne Bhoys FC
Charlotte Independence 1-3 Ocean City Nor’easters
Erie Commodores 1-2 Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Reading United 1-1 (3-4, pks) Richmond Kickers
Seacoast United Phantoms 0-2 Elm City Express
Charleston Battery 1-0 South Georgia Tormenta FC
Louisville City FC 5-0 Long Island Rough Riders
Miami FC2 1-3 Miami United 
Mississippi Brilla 1-0 Indy Eleven
Midland-Odessa Sockers 0-4 San Antonio FC
Nashville SC 2-0 Inter Nashville FC
Colorado Springs Switchbacks 3-2 FC Denver
NTX Rayados 5-2 (aet) Oklahoma City Energy
Duluth FC – Saint Louis FC
Sporting Arizona – Phoenix Rising
Fresno FC – Orange County FC
Las Vegas Lights – FC Tucson
Reno 1868 – Portland Timbers U23
Sacramento Republic – San Francisco City FC

Who would’ve made the USMNT’s 23-man World Cup squad?

AP Photo/Pedro Rocha
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
The United States men’s national team flamed out of World Cup qualifying with a humiliating loss to Trinidad and Tobago’s B Team, and won’t be participating in Russia this summer.

Every Mexico, Costa Rica, or Panama match will have us imagining the USMNT in their spots a summer after we were spared endless posts about which American player’s form was either costing them a place in Russia or lifting them into the discussion.

But what if it didn’t? What if, like so 32 other nations, we were about to learn the names of the 23 men set to hit the World Cup pitch?

Spoiler alert: It’s difficult, especially because we’ve conditioned ourselves to the new reality of aiming for 2022.

Keeping in mind, of course, that Bruce Arena might’ve given DNA tests to see which U.S. players bled the truest American blood in some sort of modern day Bill the Butcher moment, and that the players would’ve responded differently to knowing Russia was an option, we go to a place of fair evaluation now (This isn’t saying it’s the side I’d choose, but the one I figure would be chosen by your typical U.S. manager).

Goalkeepers (3)
Tim Howard, Colorado
Brad Guzan, Atlanta United
Zack Steffen, Columbus Crew

The manager would opt to stay with the crew that got him to Russia, but bring Steffen over Bill Hamid and Ethan Horvath due to regular playing time.

Defenders (8)
Geoff Cameron, Stoke City
John Brooks, Wolfsburg
Matt Miazga, Vitesse (on loan from Chelsea)
DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United
Tim Ream, Fulham
Eric Lichaj, Nottingham Forest
Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt
Antonee Robinson, Bolton (on loan from Everton)

The first five are easy peasy, but it’s all questions after that. Young fullbacks Robinson and Shaq Moore (Levante) seem worth the shout, but veterans Graham Zusi or Matt Besler might get a shout. Our guess is someone out wide, with a youngster getting the call over Zusi.

Midfielders (8)
Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund
Weston McKennie, Schalke
Michael Bradley, Toronto FC
Kenny Saief, Anderlecht
Paul Arriola, DC United
Tyler Adams, New York Red Bulls
Darlington Nagbe, Atlanta United
Ale Bedoya, Philadelphia Union

Injuries keep Danny Williams and Kellyn Acosta from claiming spots in Russia, while the Red Bulls’ Sean Davis is a victim of the numbers game.

Forwards (4)
Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC
Bobby Wood, Hamburg
Clint Dempsey, Seattle
Gyasi Zardes, Columbus Crew

Given the option of bringing PSG’s Tim Weah or Telstar’s Andriya Novakovich, the manager brings Clint Dempsey for experience and Zardes on form. Weah also could’ve claimed Adams’, Robinson’s or Bedoya’s place. Aron Johannsson might’ve made the club had Dempsey been out of the picture. Hard to know.

Report: Arteta, Arsenal to meet on Thursday

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
Arsenal could have its successor to Arsene Wenger by the end of the week.

That’s if talks with former Gunners midfielder and current Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta go well.

Already reported as a clear favorite for the job, Arteta will speak with the Gunners brass on Thursday. Sky Sports also says he’d be allowed to bring his own backroom staff.

Pep Guardiola won’t stand in the way of his assistant moving up in the Premier League world, and it would certainly be interesting to see how Arteta would attack and defend his former side.

When Arteta retired from Arsenal in 2016, he was a teammate of several current Gunners’ stars including Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny, Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey, Hector Bellerin, and Nacho Monreal.

Meanwhile, the Metro is reporting that Arsenal is ready to spend $102 million on Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu, Borussia Dortmund center back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Barcelona jets in for a day to beat South African champs

Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 16, 2018, 7:45 PM EDT
JOHANNESBURG (AP) Ousmane Dembele, Luis Suarez and Andre Gomes scored as Barcelona beat South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 on Wednesday in a friendly marking 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela.

Lionel Messi didn’t start the game at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg but drew a roar from the crowd as big as any other on the night when he got up off the bench and started to warm up 20 minutes into the second half. He came on for the last 15 minutes. Andres Iniesta did start in his return to the stadium where he won the World Cup for Spain in 2010.

Dembele, Suarez and Gomes all took advantage of defensive errors, with Dembele curling a left-foot shot into net in the third minute and Suarez doubling the lead in the 18th minute. Gomes added the third in the 66th.

Sibusiso Vilakazi scored Sundowns’ goal late on but the Spanish champions were in cruise control against the South African league winner. Barcelona returns home to play its last game of the Spanish season on Sunday against Real Sociedad, Iniesta’s farewell match after 22 years at Barcelona.

PST’s Top Ten Premier League midfielders and forwards

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2018, 6:58 PM EDT
ProSoccerTalk quizzed its staff on the best players of the 2017-18 Premier League season, broken up into eight categories.

Goalkeepers, left backs, center backs, right backs, center mids, attacking mids, wingers, and center forwards/strikers were slotted 1-10 (with wing backs lumped in with the fullbacks).

[ MORE: The Premier League season in statistics ]

In this first of two posts, we handled the goalkeepers and backs. Now, we moved further up the pitch. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

Center midfielders

10. Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle United

9. Emre Can, Liverpool

8. Luka Milivojevic, Crystal Palace

7. Wilfred Ndidi, Leicester City

6. Idrissa Gana Gueye, Everton

4. (tie) Mousa Dembele, Tottenham Hotspur and Eric Dier, Tottenham Hotspir

3. Nemanja Matic, Manchester United

  1. (tie) Fernandinho, Manchester City (2) and N'Golo Kante, Chelsea (2)
(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Attacking midfielders

10. Abdoulaye Doucoure, Watford

9. Dele Alli, Tottenham Hotspur

8. Pascal Gross, Brighton and Hove Albion

7. Mesut Ozil, Arsenal

6. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool

5. Paul Pogba, Manchester United

4. Christian Eriksen, Tottenham Hotspur

3. Eden Hazard, Chelsea

2. David Silva, Manchester City (1)

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (3)
(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Wingers

10. Marcus Rashford, Manchester United

9. Alexis Sanchez, Manchester United

8. Heung-Min Son, Tottenham Hotspur

7. Willian, Chelsea

6. Riyad Mahrez, Leicester City

5. Sadio Mane, Liverpool

4. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace

3. Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

2. Leroy Sane, Manchester City

  1. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (4)

Center forwards/strikers

10. (tie) Alvaro Morata, Chelsea and Olivier Giroud, Chelsea

9. Gabriel Jesus, Manchester City

8. Marko Arnautovic, West Ham United

7. Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal

6. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City

5. Romelu Lukaku, Manchester United

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal

3. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool

2. Sergio Aguero, Manchester City

  1. Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur
(Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)