U.S. Open Cup wrap: “Cupsets” dot second round slate

There were “Cupsets” in several locations during the early matches of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup’s second round on Wednesday.

Two PDL teams, an NPSL side, and a league qualifier picked up wins over USL competition, with FC Wichita, Mississippi Brilla, Ocean City Nor’easters, and NTX Rayados recording wins.

Tulsa Roughnecks 3-4 FC Wichita

The USL hosts led 1-0 and 2-1 through Jhon Pirez and Riggs Lennon, but the pesky NPSL visitors refused to go away. Franck Yayou scored two goals and outscored its pro opponents 2-1 down the stretch in one of the night’s “Cupsets.”

🚨 WE'VE GOT OURSELVES A CUPSET!! 🚨 Franck Tayou scores the game-winner from a ridiculous angle at 90+1' to take down @RoughnecksFC 4-3 and lift @FCWichita to the third round of the #USOC2018! pic.twitter.com/R1ySUFSUUZ — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) May 17, 2018

FC Cincinnati 4-1 (aet) Detroit City FC

There was controversy before the game when FCC decided to play in a much smaller venue and limit away tickets to a few dozen, and Detroit used it as a rallying cry to the tune of an early lead through a counterattack befitting almost any league on Earth. Cincy answered big time, but needed extra time to put away the NPSL side.

FC Motown 1-3 Penn FC

Another scare from an NPSL side saw well-traveled MLS man Dilly Duka put the hosts ahead in the 53rd minute, but the visitors scored thrice in the final 11 minutes to move onto the third round.

Jacksonville Armada 1-0 Tampa Bay Rowdies

An old NASL rivalry saw Jimmy Banks’ 58th minute goal carry the Armada into the third round.

Elsewhere

North Carolina FC 3-0 Lansdowne Bhoys FC

Charlotte Independence 1-3 Ocean City Nor’easters

Erie Commodores 1-2 Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Reading United 1-1 (3-4, pks) Richmond Kickers

Seacoast United Phantoms 0-2 Elm City Express

Charleston Battery 1-0 South Georgia Tormenta FC

Louisville City FC 5-0 Long Island Rough Riders

Miami FC2 1-3 Miami United

Mississippi Brilla 1-0 Indy Eleven

Midland-Odessa Sockers 0-4 San Antonio FC

Nashville SC 2-0 Inter Nashville FC

Colorado Springs Switchbacks 3-2 FC Denver

NTX Rayados 5-2 (aet) Oklahoma City Energy

Duluth FC – Saint Louis FC

Sporting Arizona – Phoenix Rising

Fresno FC – Orange County FC

Las Vegas Lights – FC Tucson

Reno 1868 – Portland Timbers U23

Sacramento Republic – San Francisco City FC

