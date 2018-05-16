More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Who should be in England’s World Cup starting XI?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With England’s 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup announced on Wednesday, all of the talk is now about who will start for Gareth Southgate‘s men this summer in Russia.

So, who will start against Tunisia on June 18 in Volgograd?

A few quick notes before we get into the nitty-gritty of selecting a starting lineup.

Only five players from the 23 who represented the Three Lions at the 2014 World Cup last time out have survived (Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Jordan Henderson, Danny Welbeck and Raheem Sterling) and only Sterling looks like a guaranteed starter at this point.

This is truly a new generation for the Three Lions squad with plenty of youngsters included in the squad and several players set to feature in their first World Cup.

Below is a look at the starting XI I would select if I was Southgate, with a brief explanation for the picks.

JPW’s England starting XI

—– Butland —–

—- Walker —- Stones —- Maguire —-

— Alexander-Arnold — Dier — Alli — Young —

—- Sterling —- Kane —- Rashford —-

Explanation: In goal, I’m going with Jack Butland as I think he takes less risks, is a solid shot-stopper and has been more consistent over the past few seasons, despite injury, for Stoke. Jordan Pickford is better with his feet, which could impact Southgate’s decision, but I’d go with Butland.

In defense, the three-man central defensive system has been working really well for England as they shutout Germany, Brazil and the Netherlands in recent friendlies and only conceded a penalty kick late on against Italy. Kyle Walker looks fabulous as a right-sided center back in a three, while John Stones and Harry Maguire both love to maraud forward with the ball. Maybe Gary Cahill or Phil Jones could come in for Stones to try and bring some balance, but Southgate wants his defenders to possess the ball.

In a 3-4-3 formation both the wide positions are really up for grabs. With Walker slotting inside, Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold will battle it out for the starting spot at right-wing back. Joe Gomez would’ve likely been included ahead of TAA if he wasn’t injured, so too Nathaniel Clyne had he been fully-fit, but the teenager has jumped ahead of his two teammates and should get the nod. At left-wing back it’s between Danny Rose, Ashley Young and Fabian Delph and I’d go with Young, who has been superb for Manchester United all season long and reinvented in that role under Jose Mourinho.

In the two central midfield spots it’s all about how adventurous Southgate will be. I’d seriously consider having Jordan Henderson in central midfield due to his passing ability but I think Eric Dier is the safer bet as he can play as a center back and slot in for Stones, Walker and Maguire when they surge forward. Alongside Dier in a free role would be Dele Alli, with the Tottenham attacker given plenty of freedom to support Harry Kane in attack.

Speaking of the forward line, Kane is likely to be the skipper and he should be flanked by the searing pace of Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford. That trio, on their day, can rip apart any team, while having Jamie Vardy and Danny Welbeck to jump off the bench late on and make an impact is very useful.

Marcel Brands joins Everton as Director of Football

Everton FC/Twitter
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2018, 11:46 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Everton announced Wednesday that Marcel Brands has joined from PSV as their new Director of Football.

Confirmation arrived from the Toffees on the same day that Sam Allardyce was fired as their manager after just six months in charge, and Brands will arrive to replace Steve Walsh as the Director of Football at Goodison Park.

Walsh arrived from Leicester City alongside former manager Ronald Koeman in the summer of 2016 but things soon turned soured as Everton’s player recruitment was nowhere near as successful as they’d hoped.

PSV say that Brands will move on from the Philips Stadion on June 1 after eight years with the Eredivisie club who won the league title three times (2014-15, 2015-16 and 2017-18) during his leadership.

Brands has been applauded for his strong recruitment of exciting young players at PSV following his move from a similar role at RKC Waalwijk and AZ Alkmaar in the past.

“It is a privilege to be joining Everton as Director of Football and I am incredibly excited to take on this challenge,” Brands said. “The fantastic passion of the fans for their club, the magnificent history of the club over the years and the ambition and purpose we have as people tasked with driving the club forward all mean that we need to be competing for honors against the Premier League elite. It is no straightforward challenge but this must be our motivation each and every day.

“It is only a challenge such as this which could have persuaded me to leave PSV where I am indebted to the many people whose collective effort led to some great achievements. Now we will look to build something really strong and lasting here at Everton.”

Marco Silva is the overwhelming favorite to be appointed as Everton’s new manager in the coming days and his high-pressing tactics would definitely led to a dramatic squad overhaul at Everton.

Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri has chucked plenty of cash at this team and had a seventh and eighth place finish to show for it, with Everton laboring to eighth place this Premier League season under Allardyce after Koeman was fired in October after a disastrous start with his top-heavy squad.

Brands will be a busy man this summer.

Argentine FA apologize after sexist World Cup manual emerges

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2018, 10:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) have apologized after a course held for players, staff and journalists on “Russian Language and Culture” had a manual which listed advice on how to impress Russian women.

Yep, that’s right.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia this summer, the AFA held a course on Tuesday which had a manual printed with information for all concerned but they realized almost immediately that they had made a massive mistake as the manuals were taken away from participants hastily.

However, journalist Nacho Catullo has since shared a chapter focusing on “what to do to have a chance with a Russian girl” which the AFA say was “erroneously printed” and that it was never part of the training course.

Here’s a look at a few of the comments made by the AFA in the manual, via a translation from Deadspin:

  • Russian girls do not like to feel like objects. Many men, because the Russian women are beautiful, only want to take them to bed. Maybe they want it too, but they are people who want to feel important and unique. The advice is to treat the women who is in front of you with their own ideas and wishes. Pay attention to their values and personality. Don’t ask stupid questions about sex
  • Do not try to impress the girl in the wrong way. Maybe you try to impress her by talking about the money you have, that you know everything, that you are perfect and the others are poor stupid people.
  • Normally Russian women pay attention to important things, but of course you will find girls who only pay attention to material things, in the money, if you are handsome, you tell me.

And below is the apology from the AFA:

“The Department of Education of the Argentine Football Association informs that after an internal investigation carried out regarding what happened yesterday on the day of Russian Language and Culture, it was concluded that part of the material delivered was erroneously printed. The teacher in charge of the course selected information to give to the assistants and, unfortunately at the moment of the printing of the same, due to an involuntary error, a text was included that was never part of the training.

“Warned by the administrative staff of the Department, they proceeded to withdraw it immediately. We regret that this mistake has overshadowed the importance of the day and the permanent educational activity provided by AFA, expressing our most sincere apologies to those who were affected by the publication, which in no way reflects the thinking of the Argentine Football Association, nor that of its President Claudio Tapia or any of its directors.”

Saint-Etienne set to be sold to US investors

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 16, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) France’s most decorated soccer club has started “exclusive negotiations” with American investors.

Saint-Etienne says current owners Bernard Caiazzo and Roland Romeyer are discussing with PEAK6 Investments for the possible sale of the 10-time French champions, who dominated soccer in the country during the 1960s and `70s.

PEAK6 already has stakes in Serie A club Roma and Premier League team Bournemouth, and is the majority owner of Irish side Dundalk.

If the sale goes through, Saint-Etienne will become the second club in the top division to be sold to American interests after Frank McCourt took over at Marseille.

According to L’Equipe newspaper, the sale could be finalized within 10 days.

England announce 23-man World Cup squad

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2018, 9:28 AM EDT
2 Comments

The English national team have announced their squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Unlike plenty of teams who have released preliminary rosters for the tournament, Gareth Southgate has gone straight for his final 23-man squad.

There is a place for Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, while the likes of Adam Lallana, Joe Hart, Jack Wilshere and Ryan Bertrand have been out.

With Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain out through injury, Southgate has had to get a little creative with his selections but, for the most part, he’s chosen to go with youth as he’d previously discussed.

“I believe this is a squad which we can be excited about. It is a young group, but with some really important senior players so I feel the balance of the squad is good, both in terms of its experience, its character and also the positional balance,” Southgate said. “We have a lot of energy and athleticism in the team, but players that are equally comfortable in possession of the ball and I think people can see the style of play we’ve been looking to develop. The selection process has been over months really, it’s not just been the last few weeks. We feel the team are improving and we want to continue that momentum.”

Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling will likely be the stars for the Three Lions this summer, while the likes of Loftus-Cheek and TAA being included show a clear pathway to the senior team for youngsters.

Below is a look at the squad in full, plus a pretty cool video to announce the squad from England’s media team as they traveled around the country.

England’s 23-man World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Gary Cahill, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, John Stones, Danny Rose, Ashley Young, Fabian Delph
Midfielders: Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling
Strikers: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jamie Vardy, Danny Welbeck

Reserves: Tom Heaton, James Tarkowski, Lewis Cook, Jake Livermore, Adam Lallana