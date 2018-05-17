More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

3 Keys for FA Cup final: Chelsea vs. Manchester United

By Daniel KarellMay 17, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One last time in the 2017-2018 season, two of the biggest Premier League sides will face off for England’s most revered cup.

Chelsea and Manchester United head to Wembley this Saturday with plenty on the line, and a win for either side can help alleviate some rough feelings about this year’s league and European campaign.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

A win for Man United gives manager Jose Mourinho a ton of momentum heading into the summer, where he’s expected to make multiple signings and shake up his squad as Man United looks to compete with Manchester City. On the other side, Chelsea has had a disappointing season after winning the league title in 2017, but an FA Cup title can help give Antonio Conte one last big win as he likely leaves the club this summer.

Here’s three keys to watch for in Saturday’s big-time matchup.

Unleash the Pogba

While he’s been stellar in some matches, Paul Pogba has been quite underwhelming in others, whether due to injury, lack of form, or issues with confidence due to being benched by Mourinho.

But when Pogba is at his best, he’s nearly impossible to defend or get the ball off of, and he adds a crucial physical and pacy presence in the middle of the park for Man United that the club doesn’t have otherwise. When Pogba is unleashed on the left side of a 4-3-3, defenses beware.

Hazard/Willian can make the difference

The two tricky wingers can be a nightmare for defenders when they’re on their game, and they’re set to play at a high level with their last game before the World Cup. When the pair have the ball, they can either create chances for themselves or create space for others, and it will be crucial for Chelsea to get them involved early and often, cutting inside and combining with likely center forward starter Olivier Giroud.

Sanchez on the wing

Alexis Sanchez can truly be the difference maker for Man United. He’s had a muted impact since joining in January from Arsenal but he loves the Wembley Stadium turf. Sanchez scored in 2015 and 2017 as Arsenal took home FA Cup titles and should he do it again, he could win his second straight title before a rare summer off.

“Fit, sharp, strong” Wilshere disappointed to miss England cut

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2018, 7:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“I’ve felt fit, sharp and strong all season and believe I should be in the squad!”

So goes some of the reasoning why Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere believes England coach Gareth Southgate made a mistake in leaving him out of this summer’s World Cup squad.

[ MORE: West Ham talks manager plans ]

Wilshere, remarkably still just 26, has 34 caps despite being plagued by injuries for three seasons before a 38-match campaign this season.

Southgate is bringing just seven listed midfielders to England, and one is essentially a winger in the form of Raheem Sterling.

Making the squad ahead of Wilshere are Dele AlliEric DierJordan HendersonJesse LingardRuben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling.

NISA seeks new leadership as Wilt leaves to start USL D3 club

@NISAOfficial
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2018, 6:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Peter Wilt is leaving his gig as founding hero of upstart pro/rel league NISA to bring a USL D3 side to Wisconsin.

[ MORE: PST’s PL Best XI ]

Big Top Events announced the hiring of Wilt on Thursday, and the executive is leading a drive to name the club for Madison Pro Soccer.

NISA, the North American Soccer League who widely advocated promotion and relegation but has hit some bumps along the way, now seeks a new leader. The organization announced a committee of club owners will lead a search.

“I wish the NISA teams and new leadership well,” Wilt said. “I am proud of the strong vision we developed and now others will need to carry it forward. I am hopeful that my stepping away will allow the disparate open system groups to unify around a shared vision.”

Wilt, who has launched five professional soccer teams in the closed system is returning to his roots the United Soccer Leagues. He will lead Madison Pro Soccer as Managing Director of Big Top Events’ soccer division. Previously, Wilt served as President, General Manager and part owner of the USISL (now USL) Minnesota Thunder. He has also launched USL’s Indy Eleven, NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars and MLS’ Chicago Fire.

NISA announced eight markets in August but has yet to announce a start date. It’s an intriguing idea, but — for better or worse — could undertake some monumental changes without Wilt in the driver’s seat.

As for Madison, Wilt knows what he’s doing when it comes to starting a club, so this is a solid get for the city.

Wolfsburg beats Kiel 3-1 to boost Bundesliga survival hopes (video)

Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP) via AP
Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) Wolfsburg took a big step toward Bundesliga survival with a 3-1 win over visiting Holstein Kiel in the first leg of a relegation/promotion playoff on Thursday.

Goals from Divock Origi and Josip Brekalo in the first half and another from Yunus Malli in the second put Wolfsburg in a good position ahead of the second leg in Kiel on Monday.

Kingsley Schindler had briefly pulled the visitors level.

[ MORE: France’s loaded World Cup squad]

Kiel had a late penalty appeal when Rafael Czichos, the captain, appeared to be shoved by counterpart Maximilian Arnold, but referee Deniz Aytekin allowed play to continue and there was no intervention from the video referee.

Wolfsburg, which finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga, is playing in its second playoff in as many years. The Volkswagen-backed club defeated Eintracht Braunschweig to stay up last year.

Kiel, the third-place finisher in its first appearance in the second tier since 1981, is bidding to reach the Bundesliga for the first time to cap a remarkable ascent. The northern city club was promoted from the third division last season and from the fourth tier four seasons before that.

West Ham promises manager with “proven record both in Premier League and Europe”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

West Ham is readying its successor to David Moyes, and making lofty claims about its work.

With current Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez seemingly on the lips on anyone naming candidates for the gig, a press release which includes quotes from West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has described some handsome characteristics on their next boss.

[ MORE: France’s loaded World Cup squad ]

West Ham United would like to assure supporters that the Board are extremely confident of appointing a high-calibre first-team manager, who has a proven record both in the Premier League and European football.”

Benitez has been often mentioned for the gig, but Manuel Pellegrini and recently available Claudio Ranieri also fit the bill (if we’re talking “both”).

“This is an exciting time for our football club. We are preparing to appoint a manager who has a proven record of success at the highest level of the game,” Sullivan said.

That sure sounds like they have their man. Benitez is rumored to have a release clause in his Newcastle deal.