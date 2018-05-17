Bolivia calls mostly domestic squad for friendly vs. USMNT

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Men’s National Team won’t be seeing the best Bolivia has to offer when the South American nation makes a trip to Chester, Penn. later this month.

The Bolivian FA announced on its social media pages that it had called in a mostly domestic squad, although it’s missing players from the nation’s three biggest clubs: The Strongest, Bolivar and Jorge Wilstermann. While it wasn’t mentioned, those three clubs plus San Jose are facing off next week in the league playoffs to determine a champion.

Current manager of The Strongest, Cesar Farias, who formerly coached Venezuela and Club Tijuana, is taking charge of Bolivia for the friendly at Talen Energy Stadium on May 28.

Selección de Bolivia, nomina oficial de convocados. Amistoso Internacional: Estados Unidos vs Bolivia. Día 28 de mayo de 2018. Philadelphia (USA) Talen Energy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/cLlTHjwsEx — FBF (@fbf_oficial) May 16, 2018

One notable inclusion in the squad is D.C. United 20-year-old forward Bruno Miranda. He’s made two appearances off the bench for D.C. this season, including in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Real Salt Lake.

Considering this lineup, the U.S. should have a good chance to build up some confidence and pick up a nice win heading into a two-match European tour at Ireland and France in June.