Getty Images

Guardiola signs new three-year contract with Man City, what it means

By Daniel KarellMay 17, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola is staying at Manchester City into the next decade.

After a record-breaking season at the Etihad, Manchester City announced that the club had signed Guardiola to a new contract through 2021. If he stays for the duration of his contract, it will be the longest amount of time he’s spent at one club, after four years with FC Barcelona and three years at Bayern Munich.

“I am so happy and excited. It’s a pleasure to be able to work here,” Guardiola said in a statement. “I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years. As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players – and I feel good.

“I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that’s what I will try to do – to improve on the pitch and improve our players. We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we’ve achieved this season.”

Guardiola has been an absolute revelation in the Premier League. After a first season filled with ups and downs, he turned the league on its head with one of the most impressive seasons in history, setting a record for most points (100), most wins (32), most goals (106), highest goal-difference (+79) and more.

Keeping Guardiola as Man City manager is crucial for the club’s desire to finally get over the hump and win the UEFA Champions League, and after a season where Man City won nearly everything, they can use the rout defeats by Liverpool as motivation for next year’s Champions League.

PST’s Premier League Best XI

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 17, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
We asked each of our writers to select their Best XI from the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.

It’s safe to say stars from Manchester City dominated, but there are quite a few surprises in these squads too with varying formations used.

Below you can pick apart our lineups, and feel free to get involved in the comments section and send in your best XI’s too.

Joe Prince-Wright (4-3-3 formation) 

Goalkeeper: David De Gea
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Virgil Van Dijk, Jan Vertonghen, Ashley Young
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Roberto Firmino

Nicholas Mendola (3-2-2-3 formation) 

Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, James Tarkowski
Midfielders: Kante, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane

Kyle Bonn (4-4-2 formation)
Goalkeeper: Ederson
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, James Tarkowski, Marcos Alonso
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane

Matt Reed (3-4-3 formation)

Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen
Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Christian Eriksen, Riyad Mahrez
Forwards: Leroy Sane, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah

Dan Karell (4-3-3 formation) 

Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, James Tarkowski, Ashley Young
Midfielders: David Silva, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane

Bolivia calls mostly domestic squad for friendly vs. USMNT

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 17, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
The U.S. Men’s National Team won’t be seeing the best Bolivia has to offer when the South American nation makes a trip to Chester, Penn. later this month.

The Bolivian FA announced on its social media pages that it had called in a mostly domestic squad, although it’s missing players from the nation’s three biggest clubs: The Strongest, Bolivar and Jorge Wilstermann. While it wasn’t mentioned, those three clubs plus San Jose are facing off next week in the league playoffs to determine a champion.

Current manager of The Strongest, Cesar Farias, who formerly coached Venezuela and Club Tijuana, is taking charge of Bolivia for the friendly at Talen Energy Stadium on May 28.

One notable inclusion in the squad is D.C. United 20-year-old forward Bruno Miranda. He’s made two appearances off the bench for D.C. this season, including in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Real Salt Lake.

Considering this lineup, the U.S. should have a good chance to build up some confidence and pick up a nice win heading into a two-match European tour at Ireland and France in June.

Premier League clubs earned combined $3.2 billion

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 17, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
Premier League clubs raked in the cash during the 2017-2018 season as television revenues continue to grow.

The Premier League released its financial figures on Thursday of how much every club received from the league this season, and the final amount totaled more than $3.2 billion. It’s no wonder so many folks are trying to invest in the Premier League.

Despite finishing in second, Manchester United took home the most cash, earning more than $202 million from the league. But even last-place West Bromwich Albion took home a total of $127,899,164 million, proof that even in relegation clubs end up with a cash windfall.

The Premier League’s revenue sharing gave each club a payment of $47,044,298, and payments of $55,096,444 and $6,539,085 for international TV rights revenues and central commercial revenues.

The totals differed with merit payments, which was determined on the team’s finish in the table, and facility fees, which is a portion of how many games were broadcast by UK networks at a team’s stadium.

The totals are the latest sign that the game is alive and well in England, with international TV rights expected to grow in the future. Clubs now have even more money to spend, whether on training facilities, stadium upgrades, or on salaries and transfer fees.

Wenger endorses Arteta as future Arsenal manager

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 17, 2018, 10:26 AM EDT
Mikel Arteta has rose to be the odds-on favorite to become Arsenal’s next manager, and the outgoing boss has given his backing to the Spaniard.

Arsene Wenger praised Arteta’s leadership ability, his passion, and of course knowledge of the club in an interview with BeIN Sports. Arteta of course played for Arsenal from 2011-2016 and was one of the Premier League’s best midfielders during his time in England, first with Everton and then with Arsenal.

“He has all the qualities to do the job, yes and I think as well he is one of the favorites,” Wenger said. “He was a leader, and he has a good passion for the game and he knows the club well, he knows what is important at the club and he was captain of the club. Why Not?”

As was a sign of the fact that Wenger didn’t have enough different voices on his coaching staff, Arteta left Arsenal in 2016 for Manchester City, where he’s worked under Pep Guardiola for the last two seasons. Arteta is set to meet with Arsenal executives for talks today, and he could in theory be named manager by the end of the week.

Wenger has confirmed that he is not part of the hiring process to hire the next Arsenal manager.