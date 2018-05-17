Guardiola signs new three-year contract with Man City, what it means

Pep Guardiola is staying at Manchester City into the next decade.

After a record-breaking season at the Etihad, Manchester City announced that the club had signed Guardiola to a new contract through 2021. If he stays for the duration of his contract, it will be the longest amount of time he’s spent at one club, after four years with FC Barcelona and three years at Bayern Munich.

“I am so happy and excited. It’s a pleasure to be able to work here,” Guardiola said in a statement. “I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years. As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players – and I feel good.

“I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that’s what I will try to do – to improve on the pitch and improve our players. We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we’ve achieved this season.”

Guardiola has been an absolute revelation in the Premier League. After a first season filled with ups and downs, he turned the league on its head with one of the most impressive seasons in history, setting a record for most points (100), most wins (32), most goals (106), highest goal-difference (+79) and more.

Keeping Guardiola as Man City manager is crucial for the club’s desire to finally get over the hump and win the UEFA Champions League, and after a season where Man City won nearly everything, they can use the rout defeats by Liverpool as motivation for next year’s Champions League.