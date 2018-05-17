Pep Guardiola says Man City won’t be big spenders any time soon

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says there won’t be nearly as much spending at the Etihad Stadium in future transfer windows.

City spent big to bring a number of huge players to town, including six players who cost more than $35 million each (Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Danilo, Bernardo Silva, and Ederson).

[ MORE: West Ham talks manager plans ]

But Guardiola says that’s simply the state of play in revolutionizing his club, and that he won’t have to do as much again.

From Sky Sports:

“We invested a lot of money and will invest less in the future, because instead of doing it in two or three transfer windows, we did it in one. We needed it for the age [of the squad]. “The fundamental success of this season is the quality of the players. People say you won because you invest a lot, they are right.”

It’s a good bet that City will buy another center back soon with Nicolas Otamendi (30) and Vincent Kompany (32), though those certainly aren’t ancient ages for the position. A Fernandinho understudy may also come through the door, but there are also a number of young players returning from loan (Look out for Pablo Maffeo, a big part of Girona’s surprising 11th place La Liga finish, especially).

But Guardiola’s right: The club will not have to take any big swings, and so many young players will grow simply due to understanding his system.

Follow @NicholasMendola