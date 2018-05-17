More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Pep Guardiola says Man City won’t be big spenders any time soon

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says there won’t be nearly as much spending at the Etihad Stadium in future transfer windows.

City spent big to bring a number of huge players to town, including six players who cost more than $35 million each (Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Danilo, Bernardo Silva, and Ederson).

But Guardiola says that’s simply the state of play in revolutionizing his club, and that he won’t have to do as much again.

From Sky Sports:

“We invested a lot of money and will invest less in the future, because instead of doing it in two or three transfer windows, we did it in one. We needed it for the age [of the squad].

“The fundamental success of this season is the quality of the players. People say you won because you invest a lot, they are right.”

It’s a good bet that City will buy another center back soon with Nicolas Otamendi (30) and Vincent Kompany (32), though those certainly aren’t ancient ages for the position. A Fernandinho understudy may also come through the door, but there are also a number of young players returning from loan (Look out for Pablo Maffeo, a big part of Girona’s surprising 11th place La Liga finish, especially).

But Guardiola’s right: The club will not have to take any big swings, and so many young players will grow simply due to understanding his system.

Portugal heads to Russia with 13 players from Euro 2016 win

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
LISBON, Portugal (AP) Portugal is going to the World Cup in Russia next month with Cristiano Ronaldo and 12 other players who led the nation to the European Championship title two years ago.

Coach Fernando Santos announced a 23-man squad on Thursday, including nine players who started the final against France at Euro 2016.

The only two starters from the final who will not make it are Nani and Renato Sanches.

Among the other European champions not going to the World Cup are Ricardo Carvalho, Andre Gomes and Eder, who scored the title-winning goal against the hosts in extra time.

“It hurts not to be able to include all the players who were with us in the European Championship,” Santos said. “All of them helped us write a brilliant page in the history of Portuguese football.”

Andre Gomes’ Barcelona teammate Nelson Semedo was also left out. Real Madrid’s Fabio Coentrao, who has been on loan with Sporting Lisbon, was omitted after saying he wasn’t in the best condition to play for the national team.

“I have to make my decisions taking into consideration the players I believe will best fit the puzzle,” Santos said. “I trust these players the same way I trusted the players who played at Euro 2016.”

Portugal will begin World Cup preparations without Ronaldo, who will play the Champions League final for Madrid against Liverpool on May 26.

Portugal play warm-up matches against Tunisia on May 28, Belgium on June 2 and Algeria on June 7.

Santos’ men will start their World Cup campaign against Spain on June 15 in Sochi.

The other Group B teams are Iran and Morocco.

Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon).

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica).

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon).

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).

“Fit, sharp, strong” Wilshere disappointed to miss England cut

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2018, 7:49 PM EDT
“I’ve felt fit, sharp and strong all season and believe I should be in the squad!”

So goes some of the reasoning why Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere believes England coach Gareth Southgate made a mistake in leaving him out of this summer’s World Cup squad.

Wilshere, remarkably still just 26, has 34 caps despite being plagued by injuries for three seasons before a 38-match campaign this season.

Southgate is bringing just seven listed midfielders to England, and one is essentially a winger in the form of Raheem Sterling.

Making the squad ahead of Wilshere are Dele AlliEric DierJordan HendersonJesse LingardRuben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling.

FA Cup Final keys: Chelsea vs. Man Utd

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 17, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
One last time in the 2017-2018 season, two of the biggest Premier League sides will face off for England’s most revered cup.

Chelsea and Manchester United head to Wembley this Saturday with plenty on the line, and a win for either side can help alleviate some rough feelings about this year’s league and European campaign.

A win for Man United gives manager Jose Mourinho a ton of momentum heading into the summer, where he’s expected to make multiple signings and shake up his squad as Man United looks to compete with Manchester City. On the other side, Chelsea has had a disappointing season after winning the league title in 2017, but an FA Cup title can help give Antonio Conte one last big win as he likely leaves the club this summer.

Here’s three keys to watch for in Saturday’s big-time matchup.

Unleash the Pogba

While he’s been stellar in some matches, Paul Pogba has been quite underwhelming in others, whether due to injury, lack of form, or issues with confidence due to being benched by Mourinho.

But when Pogba is at his best, he’s nearly impossible to defend or get the ball off of, and he adds a crucial physical and pacy presence in the middle of the park for Man United that the club doesn’t have otherwise. When Pogba is unleashed on the left side of a 4-3-3, defenses beware.

Hazard/Willian can make the difference

The two tricky wingers can be a nightmare for defenders when they’re on their game, and they’re set to play at a high level with their last game before the World Cup. When the pair have the ball, they can either create chances for themselves or create space for others, and it will be crucial for Chelsea to get them involved early and often, cutting inside and combining with likely center forward starter Olivier Giroud.

Sanchez on the wing

Alexis Sanchez can truly be the difference maker for Man United. He’s had a muted impact since joining in January from Arsenal but he loves the Wembley Stadium turf. Sanchez scored in 2015 and 2017 as Arsenal took home FA Cup titles and should he do it again, he could win his second straight title before a rare summer off.

NISA seeks new leadership as Wilt leaves to start USL D3 club

@NISAOfficial
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2018, 6:18 PM EDT
Peter Wilt is leaving his gig as founding hero of upstart pro/rel league NISA to bring a USL D3 side to Wisconsin.

Big Top Events announced the hiring of Wilt on Thursday, and the executive is leading a drive to name the club for Madison Pro Soccer.

NISA, the North American Soccer League who widely advocated promotion and relegation but has hit some bumps along the way, now seeks a new leader. The organization announced a committee of club owners will lead a search.

“I wish the NISA teams and new leadership well,” Wilt said. “I am proud of the strong vision we developed and now others will need to carry it forward. I am hopeful that my stepping away will allow the disparate open system groups to unify around a shared vision.”

Wilt, who has launched five professional soccer teams in the closed system is returning to his roots the United Soccer Leagues. He will lead Madison Pro Soccer as Managing Director of Big Top Events’ soccer division. Previously, Wilt served as President, General Manager and part owner of the USISL (now USL) Minnesota Thunder. He has also launched USL’s Indy Eleven, NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars and MLS’ Chicago Fire.

NISA announced eight markets in August but has yet to announce a start date. It’s an intriguing idea, but — for better or worse — could undertake some monumental changes without Wilt in the driver’s seat.

As for Madison, Wilt knows what he’s doing when it comes to starting a club, so this is a solid get for the city.