Pogba, Kante, Griezmann headline France’s World Cup squad

The alternates for France’s World Cup roster could put together a pretty good group stage, and underscores the possibilities of a French return to glory at this summer’s tournament in Russia.
Amongst the players left out for France are Alexandre Lacazette, Anthony Martial, Lucas Digne, Kingsley Coman, Aymeric Laporte, Dimitri Payet, Karim Benzema, Adrien Rabiot, and Wissam Ben Yedder.
So who did make the squad?
Attackers include a murderers’ row of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Nabil Fekir, Thomas Lemar, Ousmane Dembele, and Florian Thauvin.
In the midfield will be Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Corentin Tolisso, Steven N’Zonzi, and Blaise Matuidi.
Defenders begin with Lucas Hernandez, Raphael Varane, and Samuel Umtiti. In the thinnest group of the team, there’s also Benjamin Mendy, Adil Rami, Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, and Djibril Sidibe.
In goal, Spurs’ Hugo Lloris is joined by Marseille’s Steve Mandanda and Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonse Areola.