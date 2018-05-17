Premier League clubs earned combined $3.2 billion

Premier League clubs raked in the cash during the 2017-2018 season as television revenues continue to grow.
The Premier League released its financial figures on Thursday of how much every club received from the league this season, and the final amount totaled more than $3.2 billion. It’s no wonder so many folks are trying to invest in the Premier League.
Despite finishing in second, Manchester United took home the most cash, earning more than $202 million from the league. But even last-place West Bromwich Albion took home a total of $127,899,164 million, proof that even in relegation clubs end up with a cash windfall.
The Premier League’s revenue sharing gave each club a payment of $47,044,298, and payments of $55,096,444 and $6,539,085 for international TV rights revenues and central commercial revenues.
The totals differed with merit payments, which was determined on the team’s finish in the table, and facility fees, which is a portion of how many games were broadcast by UK networks at a team’s stadium.
The totals are the latest sign that the game is alive and well in England, with international TV rights expected to grow in the future. Clubs now have even more money to spend, whether on training facilities, stadium upgrades, or on salaries and transfer fees.
Mikel Arteta has rose to be the odds-on favorite to become Arsenal’s next manager, and the outgoing boss has given his backing to the Spaniard.
Arsene Wenger praised Arteta’s leadership ability, his passion, and of course knowledge of the club in an interview with BeIN Sports. Arteta of course played for Arsenal from 2011-2016 and was one of the Premier League’s best midfielders during his time in England, first with Everton and then with Arsenal.
“He has all the qualities to do the job, yes and I think as well he is one of the favorites,” Wenger said. “He was a leader, and he has a good passion for the game and he knows the club well, he knows what is important at the club and he was captain of the club. Why Not?”
As was a sign of the fact that Wenger didn’t have enough different voices on his coaching staff, Arteta left Arsenal in 2016 for Manchester City, where he’s worked under Pep Guardiola for the last two seasons. Arteta is set to meet with Arsenal executives for talks today, and he could in theory be named manager by the end of the week.
Arsenal intending to speak to Thierry Henry early next week about possible return to the club. Mikel Arteta leading candidate to replace Arsene Wenger. Arsenal talking to Arteta today. Arsenal executives holding talks today about who should be next manager.
In a statement released by Nantes, Kita thanked Ranieri and his staff for “all the work done this season. We wish them a lot of success in their future projects.”
The 66-year-old Ranieri was appointed last June on a two-year deal following the surprise departure of fans’ favorite, Sergio Conceicao.
After challenging for European qualification this season, Nantes has been in poor form in recent weeks, winning just one of its past eight league matches. The club is in 10th place.
“I want to thank the president because he offered me the chance to come to Nantes and to return to the French league,” Rannieri said.
He coached in the league from 2012-14, when he won the League 2 title with Monaco then led the Principality side to a runner-up finish in the topflight.
Ranieri, who guided Leicester to a stunning English Premier League title triumph in 2016, has also coached Juventus, Roma and Inter Milan in his much-traveled career. Ha has been in charge of other Italian sides as well as Atletico Madrid and Chelsea.
“I want to thank my players because the first half of the championship was wonderful, although the second part was more difficult,” Ranieri said. “They gave everything, it really matters to me.”
Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to put on the Juventus shirt one final time this Saturday. But it may not be the last time he plays pro soccer.
The 40-year-old announced at a press conference Thursday that he would play his final match for Juventus against Hellas Verona in the last round of Serie A matches this season. It ends a run of 17 years for Buffon as the shot stopper for the Old Lady, and he ends his time at Juve as a record holder in many categories. Buffon also won nine Serie A titles (11 if you count the Calciopoli titles that were later revoked) and four Coppa Italias, though he never won the UEFA Champions League.
Had Buffon and Juventus won the Champions League, there were some rumors that Buffon would sign on for another season (or at least six months) in order to compete for the FIFA Club World Cup. But with Juventus knocked out by Real Madrid at the final moments, with Buffon earning an unceremonious red card dismissal in second half stoppage time, he was ready to hang up the boots.
That was, until, as Buffon said, some “interesting” offers came in to he and his agent. One of those offers is rumored to be from Boca Juniors, where Buffon’s former Juventus teammate Carlos Tevez is once again plying his trade.
🎙 @gianluigibuffon: "I'm proud to have received many proposals for the future, but it's in my character to launch myself into the next challenge with the utmost dedication."
Either way, Buffon is putting a bow on what’s been an amazing career. Watch the video below (and be sure to turn on subtitles if you don’t speak Italian or Spanish) of Barcelona’s Gerard Pique interviewing Buffon about retirement, soccer, and the future.
Report: Martino wants to bring Falcao to Atlanta United
El Tigre in The ATL? At lease one person is trying to make it happen.
According to a report out of Colombia, Atlanta United manager Gerardo has reached out to Radamel Falcao‘s representatives to see if the Monaco and Colombia National Team forward would want to join the Five Stripes this summer. Martino reportedly offered a $4 million salary, though that’s less than the $7 million Falcao currently earns with Monaco.
On paper, this would be terrific addition for the league. Although he’s 32-years old and struggled with injury this season, Falcao still managed 18 goals in Ligue Un action and another three more goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances, proving that he can still score at a high level. He’s expected to be heading to the World Cup with Russia this summer, hopefully fitter than he was in 2014 when he was still recovering from a torn ACL.
However, there are plenty of roadblocks before this move could actually become reality. First, Atlanta United currently has three Designated Players, so it would have to either sell/trade a DP or trade for enough allocation money to pay down one of the Five Stripe’s players. At the same time, this move could be in the works on the chance that one of Josef Martinez or Miguel Almiron is sold to a European club this summer, with Falcao taking his place.