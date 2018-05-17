PST’s Premier League Best XI

We asked each of our writers to select their Best XI from the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.
It’s safe to say stars from Manchester City dominated, but there are quite a few surprises in these squads too with varying formations used.
Below you can pick apart our lineups, and feel free to get involved in the comments section and send in your best XI’s too.
Joe Prince-Wright (4-3-3 formation)
Goalkeeper: David De Gea
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Virgil Van Dijk, Jan Vertonghen, Ashley Young
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Roberto Firmino
Nicholas Mendola (3-2-2-3 formation)
Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, James Tarkowski
Midfielders: Kante, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane
Kyle Bonn (4-4-2 formation)
Goalkeeper: Ederson
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, James Tarkowski, Marcos Alonso
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane
Matt Reed (3-4-3 formation)
Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen
Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Christian Eriksen, Riyad Mahrez
Forwards: Leroy Sane, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah
Dan Karell (4-3-3 formation)
Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, James Tarkowski, Ashley Young
Midfielders: David Silva, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane