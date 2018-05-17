Report: Martino wants to bring Falcao to Atlanta United

El Tigre in The ATL? At lease one person is trying to make it happen.

According to a report out of Colombia, Atlanta United manager Gerardo has reached out to Radamel Falcao‘s representatives to see if the Monaco and Colombia National Team forward would want to join the Five Stripes this summer. Martino reportedly offered a $4 million salary, though that’s less than the $7 million Falcao currently earns with Monaco.

On paper, this would be terrific addition for the league. Although he’s 32-years old and struggled with injury this season, Falcao still managed 18 goals in Ligue Un action and another three more goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances, proving that he can still score at a high level. He’s expected to be heading to the World Cup with Russia this summer, hopefully fitter than he was in 2014 when he was still recovering from a torn ACL.

However, there are plenty of roadblocks before this move could actually become reality. First, Atlanta United currently has three Designated Players, so it would have to either sell/trade a DP or trade for enough allocation money to pay down one of the Five Stripe’s players. At the same time, this move could be in the works on the chance that one of Josef Martinez or Miguel Almiron is sold to a European club this summer, with Falcao taking his place.

Watch this space.