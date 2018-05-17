More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Report: Martino wants to bring Falcao to Atlanta United

By Daniel KarellMay 17, 2018, 7:30 AM EDT
El Tigre in The ATL? At lease one person is trying to make it happen.

According to a report out of Colombia, Atlanta United manager Gerardo has reached out to Radamel Falcao‘s representatives to see if the Monaco and Colombia National Team forward would want to join the Five Stripes this summer. Martino reportedly offered a $4 million salary, though that’s less than the $7 million Falcao currently earns with Monaco.

On paper, this would be terrific addition for the league. Although he’s 32-years old and struggled with injury this season, Falcao still managed 18 goals in Ligue Un action and another three more goals in five UEFA Champions League appearances, proving that he can still score at a high level. He’s expected to be heading to the World Cup with Russia this summer, hopefully fitter than he was in 2014 when he was still recovering from a torn ACL.

However, there are plenty of roadblocks before this move could actually become reality. First, Atlanta United currently has three Designated Players, so it would have to either sell/trade a DP or trade for enough allocation money to pay down one of the Five Stripe’s players. At the same time, this move could be in the works on the chance that one of Josef Martinez or Miguel Almiron is sold to a European club this summer, with Falcao taking his place.

Watch this space.

Buffon to leave Juventus, not retiring just yet

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 17, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set to put on the Juventus shirt one final time this Saturday. But it may not be the last time he plays pro soccer.

The 40-year-old announced at a press conference Thursday that he would play his final match for Juventus against Hellas Verona in the last round of Serie A matches this season. It ends a run of 17 years for Buffon as the shot stopper for the Old Lady, and he ends his time at Juve as a record holder in many categories. Buffon also won nine Serie A titles (11 if you count the Calciopoli titles that were later revoked) and four Coppa Italias, though he never won the UEFA Champions League.

Had Buffon and Juventus won the Champions League, there were some rumors that Buffon would sign on for another season (or at least six months) in order to compete for the FIFA Club World Cup. But with Juventus knocked out by Real Madrid at the final moments, with Buffon earning an unceremonious red card dismissal in second half stoppage time, he was ready to hang up the boots.

That was, until, as Buffon said, some “interesting” offers came in to he and his agent. One of those offers is rumored to be from Boca Juniors, where Buffon’s former Juventus teammate Carlos Tevez is once again plying his trade.

Either way, Buffon is putting a bow on what’s been an amazing career. Watch the video below (and be sure to turn on subtitles if you don’t speak Italian or Spanish) of Barcelona’s Gerard Pique interviewing Buffon about retirement, soccer, and the future.

U.S. Open Cup wrap: “Cupsets” dot second round slate

@FCWichita
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2018, 11:14 PM EDT
There were “Cupsets” in several locations during the early matches of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup’s second round on Wednesday.

Two PDL teams, an NPSL side, and a league qualifier picked up wins over USL competition, with FC Wichita, Mississippi Brilla, Ocean City Nor’easters, and NTX Rayados recording wins.

Tulsa Roughnecks 3-4 FC Wichita

The USL hosts led 1-0 and 2-1 through Jhon Pirez and Riggs Lennon, but the pesky NPSL visitors refused to go away. Franck Yayou scored two goals and outscored its pro opponents 2-1 down the stretch in one of the night’s “Cupsets.”

FC Cincinnati 4-1 (aet) Detroit City FC

There was controversy before the game when FCC decided to play in a much smaller venue and limit away tickets to a few dozen, and Detroit used it as a rallying cry to the tune of an early lead through a counterattack befitting almost any league on Earth. Cincy answered big time, but needed extra time to put away the NPSL side.

FC Motown 1-3 Penn FC

Another scare from an NPSL side saw well-traveled MLS man Dilly Duka put the hosts ahead in the 53rd minute, but the visitors scored thrice in the final 11 minutes to move onto the third round.

Jacksonville Armada 1-0 Tampa Bay Rowdies

An old NASL rivalry saw Jimmy Banks’ 58th minute goal carry the Armada into the third round.

Elsewhere
North Carolina FC 3-0 Lansdowne Bhoys FC
Charlotte Independence 1-3 Ocean City Nor’easters
Erie Commodores 1-2 Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Reading United 1-1 (3-4, pks) Richmond Kickers
Seacoast United Phantoms 0-2 Elm City Express
Charleston Battery 1-0 South Georgia Tormenta FC
Louisville City FC 5-0 Long Island Rough Riders
Miami FC2 1-3 Miami United 
Mississippi Brilla 1-0 Indy Eleven
Midland-Odessa Sockers 0-4 San Antonio FC
Nashville SC 2-0 Inter Nashville FC
Colorado Springs Switchbacks 3-2 FC Denver
NTX Rayados 5-2 (aet) Oklahoma City Energy
Duluth FC – Saint Louis FC
Sporting Arizona – Phoenix Rising
Fresno FC – Orange County FC
Las Vegas Lights – FC Tucson
Reno 1868 – Portland Timbers U23
Sacramento Republic – San Francisco City FC

Who would’ve made the USMNT’s 23-man World Cup squad?

AP Photo/Pedro Rocha
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2018, 9:22 PM EDT
2 Comments

The United States men’s national team flamed out of World Cup qualifying with a humiliating loss to Trinidad and Tobago’s B Team, and won’t be participating in Russia this summer.

Every Mexico, Costa Rica, or Panama match will have us imagining the USMNT in their spots a summer after we were spared endless posts about which American player’s form was either costing them a place in Russia or lifting them into the discussion.

But what if it didn’t? What if, like so 32 other nations, we were about to learn the names of the 23 men set to hit the World Cup pitch?

Spoiler alert: It’s difficult, especially because we’ve conditioned ourselves to the new reality of aiming for 2022.

Keeping in mind, of course, that Bruce Arena might’ve given DNA tests to see which U.S. players bled the truest American blood in some sort of modern day Bill the Butcher moment, and that the players would’ve responded differently to knowing Russia was an option, we go to a place of fair evaluation now (This isn’t saying it’s the side I’d choose, but the one I figure would be chosen by your typical U.S. manager).

Goalkeepers (3)
Tim Howard, Colorado
Brad Guzan, Atlanta United
Zack Steffen, Columbus Crew

The manager would opt to stay with the crew that got him to Russia, but bring Steffen over Bill Hamid and Ethan Horvath due to regular playing time.

Defenders (8)
Geoff Cameron, Stoke City
John Brooks, Wolfsburg
Matt Miazga, Vitesse (on loan from Chelsea)
DeAndre Yedlin, Newcastle United
Tim Ream, Fulham
Eric Lichaj, Nottingham Forest
Timmy Chandler, Eintracht Frankfurt
Antonee Robinson, Bolton (on loan from Everton)

The first five are easy peasy, but it’s all questions after that. Young fullbacks Robinson and Shaq Moore (Levante) seem worth the shout, but veterans Graham Zusi or Matt Besler might get a shout. Our guess is someone out wide, with a youngster getting the call over Zusi.

Midfielders (8)
Christian Pulisic, Borussia Dortmund
Weston McKennie, Schalke
Michael Bradley, Toronto FC
Kenny Saief, Anderlecht
Paul Arriola, DC United
Tyler Adams, New York Red Bulls
Darlington Nagbe, Atlanta United
Ale Bedoya, Philadelphia Union

Injuries keep Danny Williams and Kellyn Acosta from claiming spots in Russia, while the Red Bulls’ Sean Davis is a victim of the numbers game.

Forwards (4)
Jozy Altidore, Toronto FC
Bobby Wood, Hamburg
Clint Dempsey, Seattle
Gyasi Zardes, Columbus Crew

Given the option of bringing PSG’s Tim Weah or Telstar’s Andriya Novakovich, the manager brings Clint Dempsey for experience and Zardes on form. Weah also could’ve claimed Adams’, Robinson’s or Bedoya’s place. Aron Johannsson might’ve made the club had Dempsey been out of the picture. Hard to know.

Report: Arteta, Arsenal to meet on Thursday

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 16, 2018, 8:34 PM EDT
Arsenal could have its successor to Arsene Wenger by the end of the week.

That’s if talks with former Gunners midfielder and current Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta go well.

Already reported as a clear favorite for the job, Arteta will speak with the Gunners brass on Thursday. Sky Sports also says he’d be allowed to bring his own backroom staff.

Pep Guardiola won’t stand in the way of his assistant moving up in the Premier League world, and it would certainly be interesting to see how Arteta would attack and defend his former side.

When Arteta retired from Arsenal in 2016, he was a teammate of several current Gunners’ stars including Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny, Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey, Hector Bellerin, and Nacho Monreal.

Meanwhile, the Metro is reporting that Arsenal is ready to spend $102 million on Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu, Borussia Dortmund center back Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.