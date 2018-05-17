Wenger endorses Arteta as future Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta has rose to be the odds-on favorite to become Arsenal’s next manager, and the outgoing boss has given his backing to the Spaniard.

Arsene Wenger praised Arteta’s leadership ability, his passion, and of course knowledge of the club in an interview with BeIN Sports. Arteta of course played for Arsenal from 2011-2016 and was one of the Premier League’s best midfielders during his time in England, first with Everton and then with Arsenal.

“He has all the qualities to do the job, yes and I think as well he is one of the favorites,” Wenger said. “He was a leader, and he has a good passion for the game and he knows the club well, he knows what is important at the club and he was captain of the club. Why Not?”

As was a sign of the fact that Wenger didn’t have enough different voices on his coaching staff, Arteta left Arsenal in 2016 for Manchester City, where he’s worked under Pep Guardiola for the last two seasons. Arteta is set to meet with Arsenal executives for talks today, and he could in theory be named manager by the end of the week.

Arsenal intending to speak to Thierry Henry early next week about possible return to the club. Mikel Arteta leading candidate to replace Arsene Wenger. Arsenal talking to Arteta today. Arsenal executives holding talks today about who should be next manager. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) May 17, 2018

Wenger has confirmed that he is not part of the hiring process to hire the next Arsenal manager.