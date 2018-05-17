West Ham promises manager with “proven record both in Premier League and Europe”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

West Ham is readying its successor to David Moyes, and making lofty claims about its work.

With current Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez seemingly on the lips on anyone naming candidates for the gig, a press release which includes quotes from West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has described some handsome characteristics on their next boss.

“West Ham United would like to assure supporters that the Board are extremely confident of appointing a high-calibre first-team manager, who has a proven record both in the Premier League and European football.”

Benitez has been often mentioned for the gig, but Manuel Pellegrini and recently available Claudio Ranieri also fit the bill (if we’re talking “both”).

“This is an exciting time for our football club. We are preparing to appoint a manager who has a proven record of success at the highest level of the game,” Sullivan said.

That sure sounds like they have their man. Benitez is rumored to have a release clause in his Newcastle deal.

