West Ham promises manager with “proven record both in Premier League and Europe”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
West Ham is readying its successor to David Moyes, and making lofty claims about its work.

With current Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez seemingly on the lips on anyone naming candidates for the gig, a press release which includes quotes from West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has described some handsome characteristics on their next boss.

West Ham United would like to assure supporters that the Board are extremely confident of appointing a high-calibre first-team manager, who has a proven record both in the Premier League and European football.”

Benitez has been often mentioned for the gig, but Manuel Pellegrini and recently available Claudio Ranieri also fit the bill (if we’re talking “both”).

“This is an exciting time for our football club. We are preparing to appoint a manager who has a proven record of success at the highest level of the game,” Sullivan said.

That sure sounds like they have their man. Benitez is rumored to have a release clause in his Newcastle deal.

Wolfsburg beats Kiel 3-1 to boost Bundesliga survival hopes (video)

Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP) via AP
Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 5:25 PM EDT
WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) Wolfsburg took a big step toward Bundesliga survival with a 3-1 win over visiting Holstein Kiel in the first leg of a relegation/promotion playoff on Thursday.

Goals from Divock Origi and Josip Brekalo in the first half and another from Yunus Malli in the second put Wolfsburg in a good position ahead of the second leg in Kiel on Monday.

Kingsley Schindler had briefly pulled the visitors level.

Kiel had a late penalty appeal when Rafael Czichos, the captain, appeared to be shoved by counterpart Maximilian Arnold, but referee Deniz Aytekin allowed play to continue and there was no intervention from the video referee.

Wolfsburg, which finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga, is playing in its second playoff in as many years. The Volkswagen-backed club defeated Eintracht Braunschweig to stay up last year.

Kiel, the third-place finisher in its first appearance in the second tier since 1981, is bidding to reach the Bundesliga for the first time to cap a remarkable ascent. The northern city club was promoted from the third division last season and from the fourth tier four seasons before that.

Pogba, Kante, Griezmann headline France’s World Cup squad

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2018, 3:35 PM EDT
The alternates for France’s World Cup roster could put together a pretty good group stage, and underscores the possibilities of a French return to glory at this summer’s tournament in Russia.

Amongst the players left out for France are Alexandre Lacazette, Anthony Martial, Lucas Digne, Kingsley Coman, Aymeric Laporte, Dimitri Payet, Karim Benzema, Adrien Rabiot, and Wissam Ben Yedder.

So who did make the squad?

Attackers include a murderers’ row of Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Nabil Fekir, Thomas Lemar, Ousmane Dembele, and Florian Thauvin.

In the midfield will be Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Corentin Tolisso, Steven N’Zonzi, and Blaise Matuidi.

Defenders begin with Lucas Hernandez, Raphael Varane, and Samuel Umtiti. In the thinnest group of the team, there’s also Benjamin Mendy, Adil Rami, Benjamin Pavard, Presnel Kimpembe, and Djibril Sidibe.

In goal, Spurs’ Hugo Lloris is joined by Marseille’s Steve Mandanda and Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonse Areola.

PST’s Premier League Best XI

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 17, 2018, 1:45 PM EDT
We asked each of our writers to select their Best XI from the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.

It’s safe to say stars from Manchester City dominated, but there are quite a few surprises in these squads too with varying formations used.

Below you can pick apart our lineups, and feel free to get involved in the comments section and send in your best XI’s too.

Joe Prince-Wright (4-3-3 formation) 

Goalkeeper: David De Gea
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Virgil Van Dijk, Jan Vertonghen, Ashley Young
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Roberto Firmino

Nicholas Mendola (3-2-2-3 formation) 

Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Defenders: Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, James Tarkowski
Midfielders: Kante, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane

Kyle Bonn (4-4-2 formation)
Goalkeeper: Ederson
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, James Tarkowski, Marcos Alonso
Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane

Matt Reed (3-4-3 formation)

Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Nicolas Otamendi, Jan Vertonghen
Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, David Silva, Christian Eriksen, Riyad Mahrez
Forwards: Leroy Sane, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah

Dan Karell (4-3-3 formation) 

Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Jan Vertonghen, James Tarkowski, Ashley Young
Midfielders: David Silva, Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne
Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane, Leroy Sane

Guardiola signs new three-year contract with Man City, what it means

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 17, 2018, 1:42 PM EDT
Pep Guardiola is staying at Manchester City into the next decade.

After a record-breaking season at the Etihad, Manchester City announced that the club had signed Guardiola to a new contract through 2021. If he stays for the duration of his contract, it will be the longest amount of time he’s spent at one club, after four years with FC Barcelona and three years at Bayern Munich.

“I am so happy and excited. It’s a pleasure to be able to work here,” Guardiola said in a statement. “I enjoy working with our players every day and we will try to do our best together in the coming years. As a manager, you have to feel good to be with the players – and I feel good.

“I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that’s what I will try to do – to improve on the pitch and improve our players. We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we’ve achieved this season.”

Guardiola has been an absolute revelation in the Premier League. After a first season filled with ups and downs, he turned the league on its head with one of the most impressive seasons in history, setting a record for most points (100), most wins (32), most goals (106), highest goal-difference (+79) and more.

Keeping Guardiola as Man City manager is crucial for the club’s desire to finally get over the hump and win the UEFA Champions League, and after a season where Man City won nearly everything, they can use the rout defeats by Liverpool as motivation for next year’s Champions League.