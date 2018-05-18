More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Klinsmann: USMNT could have made semifinals in Russia

By Daniel KarellMay 18, 2018, 7:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In an alternate universe, the U.S. Men’s National Team not only qualifies for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but advances to the semifinals.

This is the universe that’s occupied by former USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann. In a pair of interviews with Yahoo Sports and Sports Illustrated that were posted this week, Klinsmann stated he could see the U.S. making a semifinal in either Russia or the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

[READ: Wilshere disappointed to not be selected for World Cup]

“I realistically saw a group growing into the World Cup 2018 that could go into a semifinal,” Klinsmann said.

Klinsmann added later in the interview, “It was so valuable to play Copa America because it gave the players a sense of where they were, that they can beat South American opponents, good teams like Paraguay, Ecuador,” he said. “I think it was really huge for that group of players.”

Obviously this is bonkers on so many levels. The U.S. were on a downward spiral following the 2014 World Cup and the horrendous defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica back to back to open up the Hex were the last straw.

Due to the “lost generation” of players, Klinsmann and his successor Bruce Arena had to over rely on aging stars like Clint Dempsey and Michael Bradley as well as young players like Christian Pulisic, who at the time was just 18-years old and was too young to put the hopes and dreams of a nation on his shoulders.

It’s easy for Klinsmann to go on a redemption tour a month out of the World Cup and claim what could have been, and perhaps it’s not necessarily his fault that the likes of Bobby Wood, Brek Shea, Gyasi Zardes, Matt Hedges and many others never developed into top-level players like Dempsey and Bradley. But while it’s likely the U.S. would have qualified, the World Cup squad would have to look a lot younger than the qualifying squad – Arena admitted as much last year.

And it’s unlikely such a young squad could have made a run to the semifinals.

Portugal heads to Russia with 13 players from Euro 2016 win

Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

LISBON, Portugal (AP) Portugal is going to the World Cup in Russia next month with Cristiano Ronaldo and 12 other players who led the nation to the European Championship title two years ago.

Coach Fernando Santos announced a 23-man squad on Thursday, including nine players who started the final against France at Euro 2016.

[ MORE: West Ham talks manager plans ]

The only two starters from the final who will not make it are Nani and Renato Sanches.

Among the other European champions not going to the World Cup are Ricardo Carvalho, Andre Gomes and Eder, who scored the title-winning goal against the hosts in extra time.

“It hurts not to be able to include all the players who were with us in the European Championship,” Santos said. “All of them helped us write a brilliant page in the history of Portuguese football.”

Andre Gomes’ Barcelona teammate Nelson Semedo was also left out. Real Madrid’s Fabio Coentrao, who has been on loan with Sporting Lisbon, was omitted after saying he wasn’t in the best condition to play for the national team.

“I have to make my decisions taking into consideration the players I believe will best fit the puzzle,” Santos said. “I trust these players the same way I trusted the players who played at Euro 2016.”

Portugal will begin World Cup preparations without Ronaldo, who will play the Champions League final for Madrid against Liverpool on May 26.

Portugal play warm-up matches against Tunisia on May 28, Belgium on June 2 and Algeria on June 7.

Santos’ men will start their World Cup campaign against Spain on June 15 in Sochi.

The other Group B teams are Iran and Morocco.

Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon).

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica).

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon).

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).

Pep Guardiola says Man City won’t be big spenders any time soon

Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
2 Comments

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says there won’t be nearly as much spending at the Etihad Stadium in future transfer windows.

City spent big to bring a number of huge players to town, including six players who cost more than $35 million each (Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Danilo, Bernardo Silva, and Ederson).

[ MORE: West Ham talks manager plans ]

But Guardiola says that’s simply the state of play in revolutionizing his club, and that he won’t have to do as much again.

From Sky Sports:

“We invested a lot of money and will invest less in the future, because instead of doing it in two or three transfer windows, we did it in one. We needed it for the age [of the squad].

“The fundamental success of this season is the quality of the players. People say you won because you invest a lot, they are right.”

It’s a good bet that City will buy another center back soon with Nicolas Otamendi (30) and Vincent Kompany (32), though those certainly aren’t ancient ages for the position. A Fernandinho understudy may also come through the door, but there are also a number of young players returning from loan (Look out for Pablo Maffeo, a big part of Girona’s surprising 11th place La Liga finish, especially).

But Guardiola’s right: The club will not have to take any big swings, and so many young players will grow simply due to understanding his system.

“Fit, sharp, strong” Wilshere disappointed to miss England cut

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2018, 7:49 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“I’ve felt fit, sharp and strong all season and believe I should be in the squad!”

So goes some of the reasoning why Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere believes England coach Gareth Southgate made a mistake in leaving him out of this summer’s World Cup squad.

[ MORE: West Ham talks manager plans ]

Wilshere, remarkably still just 26, has 34 caps despite being plagued by injuries for three seasons before a 38-match campaign this season.

Southgate is bringing just seven listed midfielders to England, and one is essentially a winger in the form of Raheem Sterling.

Making the squad ahead of Wilshere are Dele AlliEric DierJordan HendersonJesse LingardRuben Loftus-Cheek, Raheem Sterling.

FA Cup Final keys: Chelsea vs. Man Utd

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 17, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One last time in the 2017-2018 season, two of the biggest Premier League sides will face off for England’s most revered cup.

Chelsea and Manchester United head to Wembley this Saturday with plenty on the line, and a win for either side can help alleviate some rough feelings about this year’s league and European campaign.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

A win for Man United gives manager Jose Mourinho a ton of momentum heading into the summer, where he’s expected to make multiple signings and shake up his squad as Man United looks to compete with Manchester City. On the other side, Chelsea has had a disappointing season after winning the league title in 2017, but an FA Cup title can help give Antonio Conte one last big win as he likely leaves the club this summer.

Here’s three keys to watch for in Saturday’s big-time matchup.

Unleash the Pogba

While he’s been stellar in some matches, Paul Pogba has been quite underwhelming in others, whether due to injury, lack of form, or issues with confidence due to being benched by Mourinho.

But when Pogba is at his best, he’s nearly impossible to defend or get the ball off of, and he adds a crucial physical and pacy presence in the middle of the park for Man United that the club doesn’t have otherwise. When Pogba is unleashed on the left side of a 4-3-3, defenses beware.

Hazard/Willian can make the difference

The two tricky wingers can be a nightmare for defenders when they’re on their game, and they’re set to play at a high level with their last game before the World Cup. When the pair have the ball, they can either create chances for themselves or create space for others, and it will be crucial for Chelsea to get them involved early and often, cutting inside and combining with likely center forward starter Olivier Giroud.

Sanchez on the wing

Alexis Sanchez can truly be the difference maker for Man United. He’s had a muted impact since joining in January from Arsenal but he loves the Wembley Stadium turf. Sanchez scored in 2015 and 2017 as Arsenal took home FA Cup titles and should he do it again, he could win his second straight title before a rare summer off.