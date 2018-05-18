More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Getty Images

Lambert leaves Stoke City by mutual consent

By Daniel KarellMay 18, 2018, 11:05 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Stoke City is heading in a new direction when the squad reconvenes for League Championship preseason training.

Stoke announced that manager Paul Lambert has left the club by mutual consent, after he was unable to avoid relegation. Lambert joined the club in the middle of January on a two and a half year contract but won just two of his 15 games in charge.

“The Club would like to thank Paul for his work over the past four months and wish him well for the future,” Stoke City said in a statement. “Whilst he was unable to guide us to Premier League safety after being appointed in January, it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort, professionalism and dedication on his part.

“The Club will appoint a replacement as soon as possible in order to give the new manager time to prepare for the challenge of the 2018/19 season in the Championship.”

Stoke City is now looking for its third manager in a year, after Mark Hughes was sacked in January and Lambert has followed him out the door. The relegation ended a 10-year run in the Premier League for Stoke City, where the side earned a reputation for being hard as nails and a difficult team to beat, both at home and away.

But the club couldn’t find the back of the net regularly enough this season, scoring just 35 goals in 38 games, dooming the Potters to the Championship.

Platini admits FIFA schemed to keep France, Brazil apart in 1998 World Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 18, 2018, 10:24 AM EDT
1 Comment

Just when you thought FIFA couldn’t go any lower, disgraced former FIFA vice president (and France National Team legend) Michel Platini dropped a bombshell on Friday.

Platini told radio station France Bleu that FIFA and the France World Cup organizing committee set up a “little scam” to ensure that France and Brazil were on opposite sides of the bracket, ensuring a path to the final for both teams. Brazil and France both needed wins on penalty kicks to make it to the finals after cruising through the group stage but France ended up winning its first – and so far only – World Cup on home soil.

“When we organized the calendar, we did a little trickery,” Platini said. “If we finished first in the group and Brazil finished first, we could not meet before the final.”

At the time, there were eight seeded teams in the tournament. While it was supposed to be random as to where each of the seeded teams ended up, France ended up in Group C and Brazil in Group A, and as long as both finished first in the group, they’d be on opposite sides of the knockout stage.

“We did not get bored for six years to organize the World Cup to not do some little shenanigans,” Platini said. “You think that the others did not do it for their World Cup France-Brazil in the final, it was the dream of everyone.”

This jaw-dropping statement was perfectly in line with Sepp Blatter’s FIFA, which allowed countless scandals, fraud and corruption to take place under his watch.

Swansea City, Carlos Carvalhal part ways

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 18, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

In news that was expected after its relegation, Swansea City announced that it is parting ways with manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Carvalhal took over the Swans on December 28 with the club in the bottom of the Premier League standings and he was quickly able to lift Swansea out of the relegation zone. But a run of nine games without a win to finish the season, including five straight defeats in the last five games, ended all hope for the Welsh side.

[READ: 3 Keys to the FA Cup Final]

“We’d like to put on record our thanks to Carlos for his enthusiasm, hard work and commitment since arriving at the club in December,” Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said. “Naturally, we are all disappointed with the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and following discussions with Carlos, we felt it was in the best interests of both parties that we move in a new direction.

“We will now be looking to appoint a new manager in readiness for the 2018-19 season.”

Despite the disappointment with Swansea, Carvalhal should have no issues finding a new club, whether in England in the Championship again or in his native Portugal.

Meanwhile, Swansea City has a huge decision ahead on who will manage the side in its bid to bounce back up to the Premier League. It will be a tough sell at first, with a decimated squad after years of selling off the club’s best players.

But if they get their transfer strategy correct, with the parachute payments, the club can afford to spend big this year and make it back to the Premier League.

Manuel Neuer back in Bayern squad for German Cup final

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 18, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
Leave a comment

BERLIN (AP) Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been included in Bayern Munich’s squad for the German Cup final on Saturday, boosting hopes he will be fit enough for the World Cup.

Neuer, who hasn’t played since September because of a hairline fracture in his left foot after being injured in training, says it’s “perhaps the best news of the day.”

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Bayern faces Eintracht Frankfurt in the German season-ending finale in Berlin’s Olympiasstadion. Backup goalie Sven Ulreich is likely to keep his starting spot as the side hopes to complete a domestic double.

Thomas Mueller, who was laboring with a stomach bug, was also named in the squad, while Jerome Boateng (thigh), Arturo Vidal (knee) and Arjen Robben (groin) will miss the game.

Neuer took a full part in team training this week. He was among four goalkeepers named in Germany’s preliminary World Cup squad on Tuesday, as coach Joachim Loew gives him every chance of proving his fitness for the tournament in Russia.

Klinsmann: USMNT could have made semifinals in Russia

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellMay 18, 2018, 7:25 AM EDT
1 Comment

In an alternate universe, the U.S. Men’s National Team not only qualifies for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but advances to the semifinals.

This is the universe that’s occupied by former USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann. In a pair of interviews with Yahoo Sports and Sports Illustrated that were posted this week, Klinsmann stated he could see the U.S. making a semifinal in either Russia or the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

[READ: Wilshere disappointed to not be selected for World Cup]

“I realistically saw a group growing into the World Cup 2018 that could go into a semifinal,” Klinsmann said.

Klinsmann added later in the interview, “It was so valuable to play Copa America because it gave the players a sense of where they were, that they can beat South American opponents, good teams like Paraguay, Ecuador,” he said. “I think it was really huge for that group of players.”

Obviously this is bonkers on so many levels. The U.S. were on a downward spiral following the 2014 World Cup and the horrendous defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica back to back to open up the Hex were the last straw.

Due to the “lost generation” of players, Klinsmann and his successor Bruce Arena had to over rely on aging stars like Clint Dempsey and Michael Bradley as well as young players like Christian Pulisic, who at the time was just 18-years old and was too young to put the hopes and dreams of a nation on his shoulders.

It’s easy for Klinsmann to go on a redemption tour a month out of the World Cup and claim what could have been, and perhaps it’s not necessarily his fault that the likes of Bobby Wood, Brek Shea, Gyasi Zardes, Matt Hedges and many others never developed into top-level players like Dempsey and Bradley. But while it’s likely the U.S. would have qualified, the World Cup squad would have to look a lot younger than the qualifying squad – Arena admitted as much last year.

And it’s unlikely such a young squad could have made a run to the semifinals.