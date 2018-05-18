Report: MLS to add funds for teams to sign star rising stars

Ezequiel Barco’s transfer to Atlanta United this offseason broke not only the MLS transfer record, but it was an extrordinary amount of money spent on a teenager.
Based on the latest reports, MLS is hoping to see more teams invest in rising stars.
According to a report from The Athletic, MLS is creating a pool of cash for teams to use to sign talented players under the age of 20. Informally known as the “Youth Transfer Fund,” this could help other teams sign the next Barco, or even an American player playing at a youth club not affiliated with an MLS squad, making that player outside the MLS Homegrown player designation.
Each team can spend up to $3 million between now and 2022, or an average of $750,000 per season.
If true, this is a great sign of growth for the league, understanding that it can profit and grow scouting, developing and selling on talent, whether it’s from here or abroad. If MLS can continue to be a destination for up and coming South American stars, as well as a launching point for American youngsters, it will only help grow the league’s reputation abroad.
Currently, many people still look at MLS as a “retirement league,” with so many European stars ending their careers in the U.S. and Canada. But if more players like Barco, Miguel Almiron and Jesus Medina pick the U.S. over Europe or staying home for a few more years, the U.S. will become a real destination for young players with dreams of European glory.
A few short years in the U.S., and then a career in Europe, before returning back home.
Darren Moore‘s impressive end-of-season run has given West Bromwich Albion reason to take off the interim tag.
The club announced that Moore has been named the club’s next head coach as the team looks to bounce back into the Premier League. Under Moore, West Bromwich won three, drew two and lost just one of its final six matches.
Despite being in last place in the Premier League when he took over, Moore’s successful run gave West Bromwich a mathematical chance to survive entering the final two weeks of the season, an outcome that looked so unlikely after Alan Pardew was relieved of his duties.
This is a great move. After going with tried and tested managers in the Premier League, Moore’s fresh approach received a lot of buy-in from the players, and should he manage to keep many members of the squad together, West Bromwich could easily make the jump back to the Premier League.
In addition, with so many foreign managers coaching in England, it’s great to see a team give a young British manager a chance.
Stoke City is heading in a new direction when the squad reconvenes for League Championship preseason training.
Stoke announced that manager Paul Lambert has left the club by mutual consent, after he was unable to avoid relegation. Lambert joined the club in the middle of January on a two and a half year contract but won just two of his 15 games in charge.
“The Club would like to thank Paul for his work over the past four months and wish him well for the future,” Stoke City said in a statement. “Whilst he was unable to guide us to Premier League safety after being appointed in January, it certainly wasn’t due to a lack of effort, professionalism and dedication on his part.
“The Club will appoint a replacement as soon as possible in order to give the new manager time to prepare for the challenge of the 2018/19 season in the Championship.”
Stoke City is now looking for its third manager in a year, after Mark Hughes was sacked in January and Lambert has followed him out the door. The relegation ended a 10-year run in the Premier League for Stoke City, where the side earned a reputation for being hard as nails and a difficult team to beat, both at home and away.
But the club couldn’t find the back of the net regularly enough this season, scoring just 35 goals in 38 games, dooming the Potters to the Championship.
Just when you thought FIFA couldn’t go any lower, disgraced former FIFA vice president (and France National Team legend) Michel Platini dropped a bombshell on Friday.
Platini told radio station France Bleu that FIFA and the France World Cup organizing committee set up a “little scam” to ensure that France and Brazil were on opposite sides of the bracket, ensuring a path to the final for both teams. Brazil and France both needed wins on penalty kicks to make it to the finals after cruising through the group stage but France ended up winning its first – and so far only – World Cup on home soil.
“When we organized the calendar, we did a little trickery,” Platini said. “If we finished first in the group and Brazil finished first, we could not meet before the final.”
At the time, there were eight seeded teams in the tournament. While it was supposed to be random as to where each of the seeded teams ended up, France ended up in Group C and Brazil in Group A, and as long as both finished first in the group, they’d be on opposite sides of the knockout stage.
“We did not get bored for six years to organize the World Cup to not do some little shenanigans,” Platini said. “You think that the others did not do it for their World Cup France-Brazil in the final, it was the dream of everyone.”
This jaw-dropping statement was perfectly in line with Sepp Blatter’s FIFA, which allowed countless scandals, fraud and corruption to take place under his watch.
In news that was expected after its relegation, Swansea City announced that it is parting ways with manager Carlos Carvalhal.
Carvalhal took over the Swans on December 28 with the club in the bottom of the Premier League standings and he was quickly able to lift Swansea out of the relegation zone. But a run of nine games without a win to finish the season, including five straight defeats in the last five games, ended all hope for the Welsh side.
“We’d like to put on record our thanks to Carlos for his enthusiasm, hard work and commitment since arriving at the club in December,” Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said. “Naturally, we are all disappointed with the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and following discussions with Carlos, we felt it was in the best interests of both parties that we move in a new direction.
“We will now be looking to appoint a new manager in readiness for the 2018-19 season.”
Despite the disappointment with Swansea, Carvalhal should have no issues finding a new club, whether in England in the Championship again or in his native Portugal.
Meanwhile, Swansea City has a huge decision ahead on who will manage the side in its bid to bounce back up to the Premier League. It will be a tough sell at first, with a decimated squad after years of selling off the club’s best players.
But if they get their transfer strategy correct, with the parachute payments, the club can afford to spend big this year and make it back to the Premier League.