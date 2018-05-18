Report: Saudi Arabia holds key growing influence in FIFA matters

Written by London-based journalist Tariq Panja, the New York Times story talks about how Saudi Arabia has positioned itself as a massive financial backer of numerous FIFA projects, and as a result, has growing power within the organization, not just as a benefactor but also as a leader of other countries in the Middle Eastern region.
Saudi Arabia’s financial influence stems from a pair of projects the country has backed, including the 24-team league for clubs across Europe. They are also involved in the proposal of a second, unnamed tournament. The report states that the increase in focus on soccer for the country is part of a larger-scale goal to diversify away from oil as the country’s main source of income.
By financially bankrolling these new potential ventures, Saudi Arabia has grown in influence across the region, leading to the formation of the South West Asian Football Federation, a group of 10 countries that will be based in Jeddah and led by Adel Ezzat, the president of the Saudi Football Federation. This group could carry serious weight in the upcoming 2026 World Cup election if they decide to vote as a bloc.
As a result, the report states that members of the 2026 North American World Cup bid, including US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro, traveled to Saudi Arabia “recently” to make a pitch to the group.
However, plenty are opposed the the governments of any country getting involved as financial investors or decision makers of any FIFA matters. Nevertheless, the country is doing its best to position itself within FIFA to not only gain influence but secure financial investments in the sport.
Antonio Conte sounds like a man hoping for the best but preparing for the worst at Chelsea.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup final against Manchester United, Conte said that his job status should never come down to winning or losing one match, even if that match is for silverware.
“There are people to judge your work,” Conte said when asked if his status as Chelsea manager came down to this game. “But it doesn’t depend upon lifting a trophy or winning a league. Sometimes you can win but the club decides to sack you anyway because they have a reason to do this.
Conte also said he is proud of Chelsea’s season, even with a sixth-placed finish and the potential for no titles won all year long. The Blues boss even went as far as to say he’s more proud of this season’s work than last season when Chelsea won the Premier League championship.
“For sure, I protect my work. I’m very pleased about my work, also this season. Because I think, this season, I worked better than last season. And, for sure, I worked harder than last season. As you know very well, there are other people to judge your work, to judge the season. I don’t think I’d be the right person to say: ‘Okay, if we win I plan this situation,’ or if we don’t, ‘we plan another situation’. I’m not interested in this. I’m interested in winning the final.”
Finally, Conte said he doesn’t know if this will be his last game in charge of Chelsea, cracking a joke to diffuse the question. “I can tell you for sure this will be my last match in this season. For sure. For me and my players, this will be the last game for us.”
All Frosinone needed on the final day of the Serie B season was to win at home against Foggia, and they would be promoted back to Serie A two years after finding the drop. Unfortunately, it was not to be, and their failure brought about another fantastic story instead.
An 89th minute equalizer by former Inter youth product Roberto Floriano gave Foggia a late 2-2 draw and denied Frosinone automatic promotion, leaving Parma 2nd in the Serie B table instead. That, along with Parma’s 2-0 win at Spezia, ensured automation promotion for Parma, making history in the process.
Parma becomes the first Italian team in history to earn three straight promotions, returning to Serie A three years after bankruptcy sent them to the cellar of Italian professional soccer.
The Italian club has been a beacon of hope for any professional club that suffers such a dark day in its history. After relegation to Serie D in 2015, the club still managed to sell 9,000 season tickets, which more than doubled the previous Serie D record. They won Serie D that season, and they won the Serie C playoff the following campaign to move up again. Parma started the 2017/18 season poorly, finding themselves in 15th in the table in late October, but a November surge moved them as high as 2nd, and they finished the season with eight wins in its last 11 matches to secure its third-straight promotion.
The club’s strength was its defense, conceding a Serie B best 37 goals over the 42-match season behind 40-year-old club veteran Alessandro Lucarelli – who scored goals in every division after the big drop – and Serie B veteran goalkeeper Pierluigi Frattali. It’s a fabulous story, and one fans should get behind next season as they make their return to the Italian top flight.
21-year-old midfielder Lewis Cook has signed a new four-year contract with Bournemouth, the club announced on Friday.
Cook’s previous deal was set to expire in the summer of 2020, but now he receives a new four-year deal that expires in the summer of 2022, erasing the previous contract.
Cook, who made 29 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this past season, was selected to the standby England squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. He has already made his international debut earlier this season in a 1-1 friendly draw against Italy, coming off the bench for the final 20 minutes.
“This new contract is a really proud moment for me and the icing on the cake for the year we’ve had and all the hard work that’s gone on behind the scenes at the club,” Cook told the official Bournemouth website. “It came as a nice surprise. I was just concentrating on my football and playing games, but when it was spoken about I couldn’t wait to get it signed.
“I’m really enjoying my football here and I’m looking forward to the future with AFC Bournemouth.”
Bournemouth grabbed Cook two summers ago from Leeds United, and he made six Premier League appearances last season before earning a starting spot in the squad this campaign. The club finished 12th in the Premier League table this season, winning its final two games of the year.
“It was important that we get our talented, young players to commit to the future of the club and this is a really important signing for us to make,” Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said in the official release. “Lewis has had an outstanding campaign, highlighted by his recognition with the England team and his place on standby for the World Cup squad. His immediate future is now with us and we can really concentrate on next season.”
With a match at Wembley on the horizon, Tim Ream is in the form of his life – he knows it, and he isn’t afraid to admit it. The 30-year-old American defender is just now reaching his peak, in stunning form at Fulham.
“I’ve played 46 games now [this season], and the performances and form that I’ve been on – not just from the start of the undefeated run, but going back to the beginning of the year,” Ream told NBC Soccer, “I don’t think there’s anybody that can question the level that I’ve been playing at and question whether it’s the best in my career, because it is without a doubt.”
Ream, in his third season at Fulham and second under manager Slavisa Jokanovic, isn’t really sure why his form is peaking now, but he’s not complaining. “It’s funny because I’ve not changed as a player. I’m no different than I was five years ago to now. I’ve probably honed my positioning sense a little bit more, but that’s always been one of my strengths.”
Fulham’s not complaining either. The unbeaten streak he referenced earlier was a 23-match Championship run that spanned from late December through the penultimate game of the season. It is easily the longest unbeaten run in Fulham history, and it surpassed Manchester City’s 22-match streak to start the year as the longest in English professional soccer this season.
All that has Fulham in position to make a return to the Premier League for the first time since relegation in 2014, and Ream has been at the heart of it all. The St. Louis product has been Fulham’s most consistent player this season, owning the second-most minutes played on the squad this season behind only 17-year-old phenom Ryan Sessegnon.
The year Ream arrived at Craven Cottage, Fulham conceded an enormous 79 goals, two off the most in the Championship that season. Since, they have buttoned up more the back each campaign, conceding 57 goals in 2016/17 followed by just 46 this year. Ream believes that his ability to execute the beautiful, possession-based style under Jokanovic has led to not just team success, but also his own personal improvement. “The system helps – the style that we play – it helps. When you’re in a system and you play a style that we do, that’s already a strong point of my game, naturally you’re going to play better.”
Fulham owns 55% possession of the ball this season – the tops in the Championship – out-passing every single team in the league by nearly 4,000 completed passes, while completing them at a league-high 83% success rate. Given that, Ream has not only been the lynchpin of the Fulham’s defensive efforts, he is also vital to the club building from the back. The American has the 3rd-most completed passes in the entire Championship, bested only by Fulham’s own midfield partnership in Kevin McDonald and Stefan Johansen.
“Everybody [in the squad] knows what we’re doing,” Ream said, “and we all know where we need to be, and we know where the guy next to us is going to be, where the guy in front of us is…and you’re almost playing on instincts. You know you can put a ball into an area and there is going to be a guy there. It makes the players look very good.
“Players would be lying to you if they said they didn’t want to play in the system we play. We like to possess the ball, and we do it in the right areas, but at the same time we do it from back to front and front to back, and we don’t hide that.”
It wasn’t always like this. Last season, the team finished sixth in the Championship table, but seemed to sputter in big moments and at times struggled to break down more defensive opponents who were comfortable sitting back and absorbing pressure. Even at the beginning of this season, the club was missing a cutting edge, ultimately leaving themselves a big enough hole that even a 23-match unbeaten streak couldn’t pull them completely out of. Jokanovic has taken his time to let the system take hold, and it finally appears to be taking off.
“The Sunderland result when we lost at their place in December was a real eye opener for us. They hadn’t won at home in over a year and we go there and lose 1-0. If I had to point to anything, that was the catalyst for the turnaround because we were so embarrassed and so angry at ourselves because we knew we were a better squad than we were showing. From there, it was kind of just an upward rise from then on. We went and beat Cardiff on Boxing Day and just kept the confidence rolling and were performing very well, and the rest is history.”
With Ream in such good form at 30 years old, it stings a bit that he isn’t able to earn a spot on United States World Cup roster. But he also has a glass-half-full view of his current national team situation. “Obviously it’s a disappointment, but on the other hand, you look at it…would I have been worried about whether I was going to make it or not, whether I was going to be in the squad? Would that have played in my mind? Would I have started putting extra pressure on myself and started to kind of go off the rails with my club? You just don’t know.
“It’s obviously disappointing that I’m on the form that I am and there’s no World Cup, there’s no doubt about that. But you just never know. There’s so many variables.”
At age 30, however, his national team story isn’t over just yet. Ream confirmed he has spoken with interim national team manager Dave Sarachan as recently as within the last three weeks, and is leaving the rest to fate. “At the end of the day it’s not up to me. I can only do what I’m doing here, which is play on a weekly basis and play well, and if that gets me called in then that gets me called in.
“Do I think I could help [the national team]? Yeah of course. Do I think I could help some of the younger players? Absolutely. But at the end of the day that’s not my decision to make.”
Ream isn’t really focused on all that right now though, because his job at Fulham this season isn’t done. Not just yet. The team still has “the hundred million dollar game” to play, matching up with Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium on May 26 in the Championship Playoff final. Everything could be undone with a loss.
“I don’t think it’s really set in with all the guys here what it means to play there, what it means to the club, to the fans, to everyone associated with Fulham,” Ream said. “It’ll be a special occasion and we have to go out there and prove that we’re worthy.”
Cup finals are different from regular season games, and Ream’s ready to take the form he has built up this season and put it to good use. He knows his team will need him at the back, now more than ever.
“You kind of have to approach the beginning of the game a little differently. I think it’ll be a cagey first 20 minutes, kind of feeling each other out. The game’s probably not going to open up until probably 30 minutes and even moreso in the second half. Listen…you go out there and you don’t play to not lose, you play to win, so we can’t just sit back and hope for the best. We have to go and do what we’ve been doing the second part of this season, and hopefully that puts us in a good position.”
That big game could have big implications not just for Fulham but Ream as well moving forward, and he’s excited. “It’s amazing what confidence can do, and a manager who has confidence in his players and tells them to go out and pass the ball and possess the ball without any fear of making mistakes…you can’t overstate that at all.”