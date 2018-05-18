Swansea City, Carlos Carvalhal part ways

In news that was expected after its relegation, Swansea City announced that it is parting ways with manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Carvalhal took over the Swans on December 28 with the club in the bottom of the Premier League standings and he was quickly able to lift Swansea out of the relegation zone. But a run of nine games without a win to finish the season, including five straight defeats in the last five games, ended all hope for the Welsh side.

“We’d like to put on record our thanks to Carlos for his enthusiasm, hard work and commitment since arriving at the club in December,” Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said. “Naturally, we are all disappointed with the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and following discussions with Carlos, we felt it was in the best interests of both parties that we move in a new direction.

“We will now be looking to appoint a new manager in readiness for the 2018-19 season.”

Despite the disappointment with Swansea, Carvalhal should have no issues finding a new club, whether in England in the Championship again or in his native Portugal.

Meanwhile, Swansea City has a huge decision ahead on who will manage the side in its bid to bounce back up to the Premier League. It will be a tough sell at first, with a decimated squad after years of selling off the club’s best players.

But if they get their transfer strategy correct, with the parachute payments, the club can afford to spend big this year and make it back to the Premier League.