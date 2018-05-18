More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Swansea City, Carlos Carvalhal part ways

By Daniel KarellMay 18, 2018, 9:10 AM EDT
In news that was expected after its relegation, Swansea City announced that it is parting ways with manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Carvalhal took over the Swans on December 28 with the club in the bottom of the Premier League standings and he was quickly able to lift Swansea out of the relegation zone. But a run of nine games without a win to finish the season, including five straight defeats in the last five games, ended all hope for the Welsh side.

“We’d like to put on record our thanks to Carlos for his enthusiasm, hard work and commitment since arriving at the club in December,” Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins said. “Naturally, we are all disappointed with the club’s relegation from the Premier League, and following discussions with Carlos, we felt it was in the best interests of both parties that we move in a new direction.

“We will now be looking to appoint a new manager in readiness for the 2018-19 season.”

Despite the disappointment with Swansea, Carvalhal should have no issues finding a new club, whether in England in the Championship again or in his native Portugal.

Meanwhile, Swansea City has a huge decision ahead on who will manage the side in its bid to bounce back up to the Premier League. It will be a tough sell at first, with a decimated squad after years of selling off the club’s best players.

But if they get their transfer strategy correct, with the parachute payments, the club can afford to spend big this year and make it back to the Premier League.

Manuel Neuer back in Bayern squad for German Cup final

Associated PressMay 18, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been included in Bayern Munich’s squad for the German Cup final on Saturday, boosting hopes he will be fit enough for the World Cup.

Neuer, who hasn’t played since September because of a hairline fracture in his left foot after being injured in training, says it’s “perhaps the best news of the day.”

Bayern faces Eintracht Frankfurt in the German season-ending finale in Berlin’s Olympiasstadion. Backup goalie Sven Ulreich is likely to keep his starting spot as the side hopes to complete a domestic double.

Thomas Mueller, who was laboring with a stomach bug, was also named in the squad, while Jerome Boateng (thigh), Arturo Vidal (knee) and Arjen Robben (groin) will miss the game.

Neuer took a full part in team training this week. He was among four goalkeepers named in Germany’s preliminary World Cup squad on Tuesday, as coach Joachim Loew gives him every chance of proving his fitness for the tournament in Russia.

Klinsmann: USMNT could have made semifinals in Russia

By Daniel KarellMay 18, 2018, 7:25 AM EDT
In an alternate universe, the U.S. Men’s National Team not only qualifies for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but advances to the semifinals.

This is the universe that’s occupied by former USMNT boss Jurgen Klinsmann. In a pair of interviews with Yahoo Sports and Sports Illustrated that were posted this week, Klinsmann stated he could see the U.S. making a semifinal in either Russia or the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I realistically saw a group growing into the World Cup 2018 that could go into a semifinal,” Klinsmann said.

Klinsmann added later in the interview, “It was so valuable to play Copa America because it gave the players a sense of where they were, that they can beat South American opponents, good teams like Paraguay, Ecuador,” he said. “I think it was really huge for that group of players.”

Obviously this is bonkers on so many levels. The U.S. were on a downward spiral following the 2014 World Cup and the horrendous defeats to Mexico and Costa Rica back to back to open up the Hex were the last straw.

Due to the “lost generation” of players, Klinsmann and his successor Bruce Arena had to over rely on aging stars like Clint Dempsey and Michael Bradley as well as young players like Christian Pulisic, who at the time was just 18-years old and was too young to put the hopes and dreams of a nation on his shoulders.

It’s easy for Klinsmann to go on a redemption tour a month out of the World Cup and claim what could have been, and perhaps it’s not necessarily his fault that the likes of Bobby Wood, Brek Shea, Gyasi Zardes, Matt Hedges and many others never developed into top-level players like Dempsey and Bradley. But while it’s likely the U.S. would have qualified, the World Cup squad would have to look a lot younger than the qualifying squad – Arena admitted as much last year.

And it’s unlikely such a young squad could have made a run to the semifinals.

Portugal heads to Russia with 13 players from Euro 2016 win

Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
3 Comments

LISBON, Portugal (AP) Portugal is going to the World Cup in Russia next month with Cristiano Ronaldo and 12 other players who led the nation to the European Championship title two years ago.

Coach Fernando Santos announced a 23-man squad on Thursday, including nine players who started the final against France at Euro 2016.

The only two starters from the final who will not make it are Nani and Renato Sanches.

Among the other European champions not going to the World Cup are Ricardo Carvalho, Andre Gomes and Eder, who scored the title-winning goal against the hosts in extra time.

“It hurts not to be able to include all the players who were with us in the European Championship,” Santos said. “All of them helped us write a brilliant page in the history of Portuguese football.”

Andre Gomes’ Barcelona teammate Nelson Semedo was also left out. Real Madrid’s Fabio Coentrao, who has been on loan with Sporting Lisbon, was omitted after saying he wasn’t in the best condition to play for the national team.

“I have to make my decisions taking into consideration the players I believe will best fit the puzzle,” Santos said. “I trust these players the same way I trusted the players who played at Euro 2016.”

Portugal will begin World Cup preparations without Ronaldo, who will play the Champions League final for Madrid against Liverpool on May 26.

Portugal play warm-up matches against Tunisia on May 28, Belgium on June 2 and Algeria on June 7.

Santos’ men will start their World Cup campaign against Spain on June 15 in Sochi.

The other Group B teams are Iran and Morocco.

Portugal:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon).

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica).

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon).

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).

Pep Guardiola says Man City won’t be big spenders any time soon

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2018, 8:42 PM EDT
2 Comments

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says there won’t be nearly as much spending at the Etihad Stadium in future transfer windows.

City spent big to bring a number of huge players to town, including six players who cost more than $35 million each (Benjamin Mendy, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Danilo, Bernardo Silva, and Ederson).

But Guardiola says that’s simply the state of play in revolutionizing his club, and that he won’t have to do as much again.

From Sky Sports:

“We invested a lot of money and will invest less in the future, because instead of doing it in two or three transfer windows, we did it in one. We needed it for the age [of the squad].

“The fundamental success of this season is the quality of the players. People say you won because you invest a lot, they are right.”

It’s a good bet that City will buy another center back soon with Nicolas Otamendi (30) and Vincent Kompany (32), though those certainly aren’t ancient ages for the position. A Fernandinho understudy may also come through the door, but there are also a number of young players returning from loan (Look out for Pablo Maffeo, a big part of Girona’s surprising 11th place La Liga finish, especially).

But Guardiola’s right: The club will not have to take any big swings, and so many young players will grow simply due to understanding his system.