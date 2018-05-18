West Bromwich Albion name Moore head coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Darren Moore‘s impressive end-of-season run has given West Bromwich Albion reason to take off the interim tag.

The club announced that Moore has been named the club’s next head coach as the team looks to bounce back into the Premier League. Under Moore, West Bromwich won three, drew two and lost just one of its final six matches.

Despite being in last place in the Premier League when he took over, Moore’s successful run gave West Bromwich a mathematical chance to survive entering the final two weeks of the season, an outcome that looked so unlikely after Alan Pardew was relieved of his duties.

We're delighted to confirm the appointment of Darren Moore as our new Head Coach…#WeNotMe https://t.co/aioMxefw8d — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) May 18, 2018

This is a great move. After going with tried and tested managers in the Premier League, Moore’s fresh approach received a lot of buy-in from the players, and should he manage to keep many members of the squad together, West Bromwich could easily make the jump back to the Premier League.

In addition, with so many foreign managers coaching in England, it’s great to see a team give a young British manager a chance.