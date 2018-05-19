More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
Chelsea 1-0 Man United: Conte’s boys earn FA Cup triumph

By Matt ReedMay 19, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
Last season’s Premier League champions looked very far from that level of play in 2017/18, but Antonio Conte‘s men rallied on Saturday to pick up a piece of major silverware.

Vincent Kompany talks third PL title, more with PST

Chelsea topped Manchester United, 1-0, in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, behind Eden Hazard‘s first-half penalty kick.

The victory for the Blues marks the club’s eighth FA Cup triumph, which is tied for third all-time in England with Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea only trails Arsenal (13) and United (12).

Hazard proved to be Chelsea’s biggest threat from the opening kick off, and it was the Belgium international that got the Blues on the scoreboard in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot.

The 27-year-old did well to glide through the United defense prior to the goal, forcing Phil Jones to drag down Hazard in the penalty area, while earning himself a yellow card in the process.

United’s pressure mounted through the latter stages, but even Paul Pogba‘s free header with seven minutes remaining couldn’t find its way on frame.

Alexis Sanchez thought he had an equalizer in the 63rd minute, but the Chilean was ruled offside after Jones’ saved header found the United attacker just a yard from goal.

The Red Devils came out with a fury in the second half, with Marcus Rashford coming close early after the halftime break with a powerful, dipping effort that tested goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

United struggled mightily to get anything going in the opening stanza, however, Pogba’s tremendous run down the center of the park nearly gave the Red Devils a late equalizer on the stroke of halftime.

Referee Michael Oliver had his first big decision to make at a quarter of an hour, after Nemanja Matic collided with Tiemoue Bakayoko inside the United area.

However, the head official opted to allow play to go, which appeared to be the proper decision, as Bakayoko’s feet got tangled despite the encounter with Matic.

The Blues started well, and nearly found an early break in the ninth minute when Hazard’s close-range blast tested David De Gea at the near post.

Three things we learned: Chelsea v. Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2018, 2:15 PM EDT
Chelsea beat Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup Final at Wembley on Saturday, with Antonio Conte picking up his second domestic trophy in England in just his second season in charge of the Blues.

Eden Hazard‘s first half penalty kick put Chelsea ahead and the Blues weathered a severe second half storm from Jose Mourinho’s United to secure the silverware.

Here’s what we learned from a tense final at sunny Wembley.

MOURINHO’S MAN-MARKING GOES WRONG

It was clear from the first whistle that Jose Mourinho’s plan was to thwart Chelsea’s flair players. It didn’t work and he lost for just the third time in 15 major finals as a manager. Usually being solid and tough to break down has worked well for Mourinho in the past who had never lost a cup final in England before Saturday.

Hazard got on the ball time and time again early on as Ander Herrera couldn’t lock him down with the Belgian wizard twisting and turning past Phil Jones on multiple occasions as he isolated United’s cumbersome center backs all too easily. Olivier Giroud bullied Chris Smalling and Paul Pogba failed to dominate in midfield with Cesc Fabregas and N'Golo Kante winning the battle against Nemanja Matic.

Mourinho is known as a pragmatist and there’s no doubt that Romelu Lukaku being unfit to start in the final played its part in his team selection, but showing Chelsea the kind of respect they did straight from the kick off handed the initiative to Conte’s side. And they took it early and sat back, soaked up pressure and rather easily handled a rigid, predictable attacking display from United.

In the second half Mourinho ditched his man-to-man approach across the pitch (Herrera stopped being a second right back after failing to snuff out Hazard) and United looked like a different team with Marcus Rashford twice denied by Thibaut Courtois and Alexis Sanchez having a goal ruled out, correctly, for being offside. Such was the dominance of United in the second, it begged a serious question as to why Mourinho handed Conte and Chelsea, his former club, the initiative from the start.

The Special One managed liked the Scared One.

HAZARD ON ANOTHER PLANET AS CONTE ENDS ON A HIGH

Hazard was the match-winner in the FA Cup final and the Belgian magician shrugged off the man-marking exploits of Herrera with ease to lead Chelsea, and Conte, to FA Cup victory.

With rumors swirling, once again, about his future at Chelsea this summer as Conte is almost certain to leave, Hazard, 27, reminded everyone just how good he can be. When he’s on, he’s unplayable. His scampering around the pitch left Mourinho incensed as his team were chasing shadows all game long.

In both the FA Cup semifinal and final Hazard has turned it on to lead Chelsea to another trophy, and the way in which he glides around the pitch, commits defenders into making tackles and leads counter attacks, he is at the perfect club.

Whether or not Hazard thinks his future is at Chelsea remains to be seen but in this form a big summer for him with the Belgium national team may well prompt the likes of Real Madrid and PSG to grab him in his prime with just two years left on his current deal at Chelsea.

A man of the match display from Hazard was the main difference between the two teams at Wembley.

PIVOTAL MOMENT SPOT ON FROM REFEREE

When Jones slid in and took out Hazard to give away the pivotal penalty kick midway through the first half, there were calls from many that Jones should’ve been sent off by referee Michael Oliver.

Those calls were all wrong and Oliver was spot on to rubber stamp his status as the top referee in the Premier League.

Jones made a genuine attempt to play the ball and due to the rule changes from two years ago, his challenge inside the box should only have yielded a yellow card rather than a red despite denying a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

The International Football Associations Board (IFAB) announced plenty of subtle changes in the summer of 2016, with the most impactful the removal of the so-called ‘triple-punishment law’ which would see a defender sent off.

“When a denial of a goalscoring opportunity offense is committed by a defender in the penalty area, the penalty kick effectively restores the goalscoring opportunity so the punishment for the player should be less strong (e.g. a yellow card) than when the offense is committed outside the penalty area. However, when the offense is handball or clearly not a genuine attempt to play or challenge for the ball, the player will be sent off.”

Despite Conte’s uproar on the sidelines, Oliver got the call spot on and the relatively new rules of the game were refereed correctly. It has to be said that a handball decision against Ashley Young wasn’t given via VAR as the ball looked to have struck his arm and handed Chelsea another penalty kick in the second but with the United defender so close to the ball when it struck him, it wasn’t a terrible call from Oliver and his crew. They got the pivotal calls correct.

USMNT’s Jorge Villafana robbed, unharmed in Mexico

AP Photo/Ron Schwane
By Matt ReedMay 19, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
U.S. Men’s National Team defender Jorge Villafana and his wife were robbed at gunpoint on Friday night, however, the couple were unharmed during the encounter with two men.

Police reports suggest that Villafana and his wife were looking to exchange currency, 400,000 pesos ($20,000), when they were robbed.

The encounter comes just 24 hours after the first leg of the Liga MX final, which Villafana and his Santos Laguna teammates took part in on Thursday — a 2-1 win over Toluca.

The two Mexican sides will battle it out again on Saturday in the second leg, which will decide the champion.

Villafana, 28, joined Santos in 2016 after completing a move from the Portland Timbers. In that time, the California-native has become a USMNT regular, while starting the majority of matches for Santos.

Video: Hazard’s penalty conversion has Chelsea ahead at Wembley

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 19, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho appeared to have a plan in place to keep Eden Hazard and Chelsea at bay, but it isn’t working at the moment.

Chelsea leads 1-0 over Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in Saturday’s FA Cup final as Hazard converted from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.

The Belgium international did brilliantly to glide his way through the Red Devils defense, before drawing a penalty on Phil Jones, who took down Hazard just yards away from goal.

Ander Herrera appeared to be man-marking Hazard early on in the match, however, the United midfielder wasn’t able to keep track of the Chelsea attacker on the sequence.

Luis Robles’ consecutive starts streak will end on Sunday

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 19, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Major League Soccer’s “Ironman” has started every league match for the better part of nearly six years, but for Luis Robles, that unprecedented streak could finally come to a halt on Sunday.

USMNT defender Tim Ream talks to PST

Robles and the New York Red Bulls will head south to take on MLS and Eastern Conference leaders Atlanta United this weekend, however, a minor knee injury will leave the shot-stopper out of the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Robles has started 183 consecutive MLS matches, a league record that dates back to September 2012.

With the 34-year-old ruled out for a potential 184th straight start, manager Jesse Marsch will turn to Ryan Meara, the long-time Red Bulls backup.

Meara has made just one league start since losing his starting role to Robles in 2012, however, that appearance came in 2015 when the Fordham University product was on loan at New York City FC.