Luis Robles’ consecutive starts streak will end on Sunday

Major League Soccer’s “Ironman” has started every league match for the better part of nearly six years, but for Luis Robles, that unprecedented streak could finally come to a halt on Sunday.

Robles and the New York Red Bulls will head south to take on MLS and Eastern Conference leaders Atlanta United this weekend, however, a minor knee injury will leave the shot-stopper out of the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Robles has started 183 consecutive MLS matches, a league record that dates back to September 2012.

With the 34-year-old ruled out for a potential 184th straight start, manager Jesse Marsch will turn to Ryan Meara, the long-time Red Bulls backup.

Meara has made just one league start since losing his starting role to Robles in 2012, however, that appearance came in 2015 when the Fordham University product was on loan at New York City FC.