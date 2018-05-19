Ryan Telfer lifts Toronto FC past Orlando City, 2-1

Antonio Conte sounds like a man hoping for the best but preparing for the worst at Chelsea.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup final against Manchester United, Conte said that his job status should never come down to winning or losing one match, even if that match is for silverware.

“There are people to judge your work,” Conte said when asked if his status as Chelsea manager came down to this game. “But it doesn’t depend upon lifting a trophy or winning a league. Sometimes you can win but the club decides to sack you anyway because they have a reason to do this.

Conte also said he is proud of Chelsea’s season, even with a sixth-placed finish and the potential for no titles won all year long. The Blues boss even went as far as to say he’s more proud of this season’s work than last season when Chelsea won the Premier League championship.

“For sure, I protect my work. I’m very pleased about my work, also this season. Because I think, this season, I worked better than last season. And, for sure, I worked harder than last season. As you know very well, there are other people to judge your work, to judge the season. I don’t think I’d be the right person to say: ‘Okay, if we win I plan this situation,’ or if we don’t, ‘we plan another situation’. I’m not interested in this. I’m interested in winning the final.”

Finally, Conte said he doesn’t know if this will be his last game in charge of Chelsea, cracking a joke to diffuse the question. “I can tell you for sure this will be my last match in this season. For sure. For me and my players, this will be the last game for us.”

