AP Photo/Ron Schwane

USMNT’s Jorge Villafana robbed, unharmed in Mexico

By Matt ReedMay 19, 2018, 1:05 PM EDT
U.S. Men’s National Team defender Jorge Villafana and his wife were robbed at gunpoint on Friday night, however, the couple were unharmed during the encounter with two men.

Police reports suggest that Villafana and his wife were looking to exchange currency, 400,000 pesos ($20,000), when they were robbed.

The encounter comes just 24 hours after the first leg of the Liga MX final, which Villafana and his Santos Laguna teammates took part in on Thursday — a 2-1 win over Toluca.

The two Mexican sides will battle it out again on Saturday in the second leg, which will decide the champion.

Villafana, 28, joined Santos in 2016 after completing a move from the Portland Timbers. In that time, the California-native has become a USMNT regular, while starting the majority of matches for Santos.

Video: Hazard’s penalty conversion has Chelsea ahead at Wembley

Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 19, 2018, 12:47 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho appeared to have a plan in place to keep Eden Hazard and Chelsea at bay, but it isn’t working at the moment.

Chelsea leads 1-0 over Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in Saturday’s FA Cup final as Hazard converted from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.

The Belgium international did brilliantly to glide his way through the Red Devils defense, before drawing a penalty on Phil Jones, who took down Hazard just yards away from goal.

Ander Herrera appeared to be man-marking Hazard early on in the match, however, the United midfielder wasn’t able to keep track of the Chelsea attacker on the sequence.

Luis Robles’ consecutive starts streak will end on Sunday

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 19, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Major League Soccer’s “Ironman” has started every league match for the better part of nearly six years, but for Luis Robles, that unprecedented streak could finally come to a halt on Sunday.

Robles and the New York Red Bulls will head south to take on MLS and Eastern Conference leaders Atlanta United this weekend, however, a minor knee injury will leave the shot-stopper out of the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Robles has started 183 consecutive MLS matches, a league record that dates back to September 2012.

With the 34-year-old ruled out for a potential 184th straight start, manager Jesse Marsch will turn to Ryan Meara, the long-time Red Bulls backup.

Meara has made just one league start since losing his starting role to Robles in 2012, however, that appearance came in 2015 when the Fordham University product was on loan at New York City FC.

LIVE: Chelsea faces Man United in FA Cup final

Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 19, 2018, 11:19 AM EDT
Chelsea and Manchester United will face off at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (12:15 p.m. ET) as the each club looks to pick up its first piece of silverware in 2017/18.

The two sides enter the weekend having each won against one another in the Premier League this season.

United earned a 2-1 win over the Blues in their February encounter at Old Trafford, while Antonio Conte‘s Chelsea picked up a 1-0 victory earlier in the season at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian manager spoke ahead of the weekend’s FA Cup finale, stating that he doesn’t believe his job security should rely on winning the competition, however, it remains to be seen what Conte’s future at Chelsea holds.

Chelsea: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Cahill (c), Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso, Hazard, Giroud. Subs: Caballero, Zappacosta, Chalobah, Barkley, Pedro, Willian, Morata.

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Young, Matic, Ander Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Alexis, Rashford. Subs: Romero, Bailly, Darmian, Mata, McTominay, Lukaku, Martial.

Marquez trains for national team with no logos on jersey

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
MEXICO CITY (AP) Mexican defender Rafael Marquez trained with Mexico ahead of the World Cup wearing a logo-free jersey on Thursday.

The U.S. Treasury Department named him last year on a sanctions list for alleged trafficking ties.

During Thursday’s practice, other players wore black shirts with the logos of three sponsors on the chest. Marquez’s was blank.

Marquez was not made available to the media.

The Mexican Soccer Federation said in a statement that him training without a logo was a decision taken to avoid “prejudicing or incurring in actions that could harm” Marquez or the federation.

Last August, Marquez was among 22 people sanctioned by the department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. He was accused of acting as a frontman for the Raul Flores Hernandez drug trafficking organization.

Marquez has denied wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name. His inclusion in the final squad for Russia has been in doubt over the allegations.