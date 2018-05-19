USMNT’s Jorge Villafana robbed, unharmed in Mexico

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

U.S. Men’s National Team defender Jorge Villafana and his wife were robbed at gunpoint on Friday night, however, the couple were unharmed during the encounter with two men.

Police reports suggest that Villafana and his wife were looking to exchange currency, 400,000 pesos ($20,000), when they were robbed.

The encounter comes just 24 hours after the first leg of the Liga MX final, which Villafana and his Santos Laguna teammates took part in on Thursday — a 2-1 win over Toluca.

The two Mexican sides will battle it out again on Saturday in the second leg, which will decide the champion.

Villafana, 28, joined Santos in 2016 after completing a move from the Portland Timbers. In that time, the California-native has become a USMNT regular, while starting the majority of matches for Santos.