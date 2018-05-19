More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | PL player Power Rankings
AP Photo/Josie Lepe

Vela’s latest golazo one-upped as LAFC lose late to Portland

By Andy EdwardsMay 19, 2018, 5:31 PM EDT
This much is certain about Los Angeles FC: there’s never — ever — a dull moment when Bob Bradley‘s expansion side is on the field.

Not only are the goals plentiful — for both sides (23 scored, 18 conceded in their first 11 games) — but they tend to be of the highest quality — again, for both sides.

Take, for example, Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to the Portland Timbers, a result which extends Portland’s winning streak to five games and sends Giovanni Savarese’s side third in the Western Conference, now just three points behind LAFC (with a game in hand).

LAFC fell 1-0 behind when Cristhian Paredes scored his first MLS goal in the 52nd minute, then a pair of world-class stunners saw the visitors pull level in the 74th and fall behind once again in the 81st.

First, the latest bit of curling genius from Carlos Vela…

It’s not the first — and almost certainly won’t be the last — time we’ve seen that exact goal scored by LAFC’s Mexican superstar. Only this time, Vela was immediately upstaged by Samuel Armenteros, who up to that point had been held without a goal in his first two-plus months in MLS. This is one way to formally introduce yourself to the Rose City faithful…

West Ham-linked Pellegrini released from Hebei contract

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 19, 2018, 4:35 PM EDT
Manuel Pellegrini has made himself more than readily available for the vacant job at West Ham United after Hebei China Fortune, Pellegrini’s current employer, announced the Chilean has been released from his contract and will leave his post on Sunday.

The London Stadium job came open this week when David Moyes was relieved of his duties following the conclusion of the 2017-18 Premier League season, which saw the Hammers finish 13th under the direction of Moyes and Slaven Bilic.

“We aim to appoint a high-calibre figure who we feel will lead the club into an exciting future for our loyal supporters within the next 10 days,” West Ham joint-chairman David Sullivan said on Wednesday.

Fast-forward three days, and it would appear Sullivan and Co. have pinpointed their man, with Pellegrini, 64, set to for a face-to-face interview with the West Ham hierarchy this week.

Pellegrini’s first and only stint in the PL ended in 2016, when he left Manchester City following one PL title and two League Cups in his three seasons at the club.

VIDEO: Gigi Buffon’s tearful goodbye after 17 years at Juve

Andrea Di Marco/ANSA via AP
Associated PressMay 19, 2018, 3:32 PM EDT
TURIN, Italy (AP) It was a day of celebration but also of tears as Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon played his last match for the Bianconeri after 17 years at the club.

Juventus beat already relegated Hellas Verona 2-1 in the final round of the season on Saturday but the result mattered little as the club bid an emotional farewell to Buffon, while it also received a record-extending seventh successive Serie A trophy.

Buffon, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers ever, announced Thursday that he was leaving Juventus although the 40-year-old World Cup winner has put off retirement to consider offers to play overseas.

Buffon ran out for the warmup first as defender Andrea Barzagli held back his teammates for a few seconds to let the ‘keeper enjoy the reception on his own.

The former Italy captain also spent several minutes under one of the stands behind the goal and had tears in his eyes as he hugged many fans.

A huge banner of Buffon was unveiled before kickoff, while there were continuous chants and songs about him during the match.

Buffon, who could be seen at times wiping away tears, had hardly a save to make.

His opposite number, Nicolas, was far busier and saved a late penalty from Stephan Lichtsteiner, who was also playing his farewell match for the club.

Paulo Dybala almost gave Juventus the lead shortly before the break but his chipped effort came off the crossbar.

Juventus broke the deadlock four minutes after the interval when a corner was played short and Douglas Costa dribbled into the area. His effort was saved by Nicolas but Daniele Rugani tapped in the rebound.

Miralem Pjanic doubled Juve’s lead three minutes later with a trademark free kick.

Buffon was substituted in the 63rd to an emotional standing ovation. He was hugged by all his teammates and staff as he struggled to hold back the tears.

Alessio Cerci scored for Verona in the 76th to end Juve’s bid to set a new Serie A record of 23 clean sheets in a season.

Buffon moved to Juventus in 2001 and has made 656 appearances for the club.

He won his ninth Serie A title with Juventus this season, leading the Bianconeri to a fourth successive league and cup double.

Two other league titles were stripped from the club due to the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal. Also as punishment, Juventus was relegated to Serie B but Buffon stayed and helped it win the second division and bounce straight back up.

Among Buffon’s records for club and country is the longest time in Serie A without conceding a goal when he was unbeaten for 974 consecutive minutes in the 2015-16 season.

Conte’s tumultuous season concludes with Chelsea glory

Getty Images
By Matt ReedMay 19, 2018, 3:15 PM EDT
When Antonio Conte arrived on the London scene in 2016 he ruffled some feathers, and for the most part it worked out in his favor during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Several innovative changes resulted in a Premier League title for Chelsea last season, and immediately it seemed as though the Italian manager would be in line to become a fan favorite for many years to come in the English capital.

Conte’s second year in charge resulted in significantly more ups and downs though, including inconsistent form in the UEFA Champions League and dropping points on the very first day of the Premier League season.

Fast forward to May 19 though, and Conte has added yet another piece of silverware to his and the club’s trophy case with Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Manchester United.

For months it has seemed like a foregone conclusion that Conte would no longer be in charge of the Blues in 2018/19 — which still may be the case — but regardless of what Saturday’s result was there’s no arguing Conte’s prowess as a manager.

It was always going to be a difficult season for Chelsea, having been the reigning PL champions, losing Diego Costa and Nemanja Matic heading into the new campaign and seeing the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool fine-tune their squads to challenge both in the league and European competition.

All things considered, a finish outside the top four isn’t completely unexpected, which isn’t to let Conte and Co. off the hook.

It’s simply a reminder that an FA Cup victory, along with a squad that still possesses a lot of talent, can be the driving force that the Blues need heading into the summer to once again challenge for the PL title again next season.

Whether the club opts to continue its journey with Conte remains to be seen, but Saturday’s performance at Wembley Stadium proved once more that the veteran shot-caller is more-than-capable of guiding the Blues to glory.

There’s no question that heading into next season Chelsea will have to address striker once again, especially if both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud aren’t retained.

There are also questions in the midfield surrounding Tiemoue Bakayoko, who was less than underwhelming in his first season in England.

Defensively, the club has a lot of nice pieces, particularly with Andres Christensen likely to grow into a bigger role in the future, not to mention a number of young defenders on loan like USMNT center back Matt Miazga.

Rumors will likely persist until a public declaration in favor of Conte is made by Chelsea ownership, especially with Luis Enrique and Laurent Blanc just a few names currently available on the managerial front, but there’s a case to be made for what the Italian has done in his short time in charge at Stamford Bridge, and an even bigger one for Conte to be retained ahead of August.

Mourinho’s tactics gift Chelsea FA Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 19, 2018, 2:59 PM EDT
Jose Mourinho was bullish despite Manchester United’s 1-0 loss in the FA Cup Final to Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday as he side started slowly and never recovered.

The negative tactics Mourinho deployed from the start didn’t work as he was hellbent on stopping Eden Hazard from running the game but that’s exactly what the Chelsea playmaker did.

Mourinho believed his team should’ve won the game, even after handing the initiative to Chelsea as the Red Devils couldn’t quite find an equalizer in an improved second half display to end their season trophyless.

Mourinho had the following to say to the BBC after the defeat, which was his first in a cup final in England and just the third in his 15 major finals as a manager.

“I think we deserved to win. We were the best team. But that’s football…” Mourinho said. “I can imagine if my team played like Chelsea did, I can imagine what everyone would be saying… I am quite curious. I am now on holiday but I gave everything I could and the players, I know they gave everything they could. We played without Lukaku against a team which defends with nine players, you need that presence in the box that we didn’t have for a long time. We did everything. We tried absolutely everything. It is the kind of defeat that obviously hurt, like every defeat hurts, but I go home with a feeling that we gave everything. No regrets.”

Asked about Chelsea’s players (Cesc Fabregas, Gary Cahill and Thibaut Courtois) saying after the game that they played much more defensive than usual, Mourinho agreed 100 percent.

“They did and we knew that. This is the way they normally play with a little more ambition on their counter attack. I think today after the 1-0 they were really, really defensive. I repeat. I know our team without Lukaku we don’t have a presence,” Mourinho said. “Chelsea are not stupid. They know our team without Lukaku or Fellaini does not have a presence so putting eight or nine players in front of the box they knew they would be dominant in that direct football. We tried everything by other ways but they had a huge block of compacted players. The image of the game is that David De Gea did not touch the ball. He touched the ball to grab it in the net.”

What Mourinho is conveniently leaving out of his post-game analysis is that United started the match focusing on man-to-man battles and trying to stop Chelsea from playing rather than their own game.

Yes, having Lukaku only on the bench was a big blow, but United were so concerned about stopping Hazard they forget to play themselves until the final minutes of the first half.

You have to wonder if Mourinho playing against his former club Chelsea, and the manager he has several spats with in recent months in Antonio Conte, made him focus too much on his opponents rather than unleashing Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Co. in attack as he did to great effect in the second half as Rashford was denied twice by Courtois, Sanchez had a goal chalked off for offside and Pogba headed wide with a glorious chance.

Mourinho managed liked the Scared One to start off with on Saturday rather than the Special One and his players didn’t start playing until the second half when Chelsea were already ahead and settled in to defend their way to FA Cup glory.

Had United started the game on the front-foot, they showed they possessed the attacking prowess to cause Chelsea plenty of problems with or without Lukaku.

Mourinho wasn’t ready to let his team loose in the season finale and it cost them the FA Cup trophy.