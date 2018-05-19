Video: Hazard’s penalty conversion has Chelsea ahead at Wembley

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jose Mourinho appeared to have a plan in place to keep Eden Hazard and Chelsea at bay, but it isn’t working at the moment.

Chelsea leads 1-0 over Manchester United at Wembley Stadium in Saturday’s FA Cup final as Hazard converted from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.

The Belgium international did brilliantly to glide his way through the Red Devils defense, before drawing a penalty on Phil Jones, who took down Hazard just yards away from goal.

Chelsea strike first! Jones takes down Hazard, who converts the penalty himself for the 1-0 lead. #FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/LKZqMtMGCy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 19, 2018

Ander Herrera appeared to be man-marking Hazard early on in the match, however, the United midfielder wasn’t able to keep track of the Chelsea attacker on the sequence.